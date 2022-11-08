ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Royal Navy sailors rehearse for Remembrance Day commemorations

By Ben Mitchell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySRuX_0j2riIvU00

Royal Navy sailors have been undertaking their final rehearsals ahead of the Remembrance Day commemorations in London .

A total of 104 personnel drawn from across the service including Royal Marines , the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) and Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service (QARNNS) will be taking part in the National Service of Remembrance.

They will be accompanied by 51 members of the Royal Marines Band.

The sailors, who have been undergoing training at HMS Excellent in Portsmouth, have been selected from ships, squadrons and units across the Navy.

Warrant Officer Darren ‘Eddie’ Wearing, Royal Navy state ceremonial training officer, said: “It means everything to us as a service, it’s about remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and a time for us to pay our respects.

“They are there to achieve the ultimate standard, we are there to pay our respects so everything needs to be absolutely immaculate on the day and it will be.”

Able Seaman (AB) medical assistant Adam Cuthbert, 43, who is serving at RCDM Birmingham and is from York, said: “I feel proud, I have felt immensely proud since I got here three weeks ago.

“Despite the wind and the rain I realise the aim is to be on the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day which is what it’s all about.

“I have been here 20 years now, I have served overseas, Afghanistan , where I have lost friends, comrades, and I just feel honoured to be there on Sunday and remember them.”

AB Holly Toms, 19, from HMS Drake in Plymouth, Devon, said: “I am very excited to do it, it’s a great honour, not everyone gets to do it, my dad has been in for 43 years and he has never had the option to do November ceremonies.

“It’s a great time to remember those who have gone.”

She added that she was proud to honour those who served in the Falklands war, including her father.

She said: “I think it’s brilliant as I get to honour him, he joined when he was 16, two years later, still very young, he went to the Falklands.

“He thinks it’s amazing I get to do this as he had many friends who did pass away in the Falklands.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Royal Navy officer who died after fitness test ‘given ultimatum to compete or leave’

A decorated Royal Navy officer who had heart disease died of a cardiac episode after being forced to complete a fitness test while on duty, an inquest heard.Ian Fleming, who served tours in Iran and Afghanistan, collapsed during a fitness test he was told to complete or “leave the Navy”.His wife told the hearing the 53 year old, described as an “exemplary” officer, had been given an “ultimatum” by his seniors, which left him with “no choice” but to take part in a “physically demanding” leadership course.Mr Fleming had been on course to attain the permanent rank of Petty...
BBC

Royal Navy warship rescues five people on sinking yacht

A Royal Navy destroyer rescued five sailors on a yacht which began to sink in the English Channel. The craft, travelling from Beaulieu in Hampshire to France, issued a Mayday call at 21:00 GMT on Thursday. HMS Diamond launched an inflatable boat in rough seas to rescue four badly seasick...
Daily Mail

The traitor who fought for the SAS… and the SS: Lieutenant in UK's fledging special forces who was 'turned' by the Nazis and joined Hitler's most feared unit (before being jailed for bigamy)

He was one of the few men deemed fearless enough to be selected for the SAS shortly after the elite Army unit had been formed during the Second World War. From 1942, Douglas Berneville-Claye served in the Special Air Service in North Africa under its hero founder David Stirling and key second in command Paddy Mayne.
The Independent

Vandals snap First World War memorial in half ahead of Remembrance Day

A limited-edition First World War memorial has been snapped in half by vandals just days before Remembrance Day.Exeter City Council shared photographs of the broken metal figure outside the city’s Guildhall on Monday.Pictures show the black metal silhouette of a soldier known as the “silent soldier” having been cut in two.The symbol was created in 2014, on the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the Great War.On Remembrance Day on Friday it will have been 104 years since the conflict ended.Outraged city councillors said that the memorial was irreplacable and have reported the vandalism to Devon and Cornwall Police.In a...
BBC

Remembrance Sunday: The WW2 pilot who won the Grand National

It was the most dangerous job it was possible to have in the RAF during World War Two, yet they are the only squadron without a permanent memorial. Flying unarmed and unarmoured, pilots of the Photographic Reconnaissance Unit (PRU) weren't expected to live longer than two-and-a-half months. Yet one Llanelli-born...
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
VIRGINIA STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War

The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades

At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Lord Ganesh

The Heart Broken "Napalm Girl" Photo and the Story Behind It

You've probably seen the iconic "Napalm Girl" photo before. It was taken by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut in 1972 and it quickly became one of the most famous photos of the Vietnam War. The image of a terrified young girl running naked down a road after being napalmed by American soldiers is seared into the public conscience, and it's been credited with helping turn public opinion against the war.
TheDailyBeast

Powerful American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military

The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy