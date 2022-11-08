ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Mescal says it was ‘nerve-racking’ going public with Phoebe Bridgers

By Kate Ng
 3 days ago

Paul Mescal has opened up about how “nerve-racking” it was to make his relationship with Phoebe Bridgers public knowledge.

The Normal People star has been dating the Californian singer since 2020, after Bridgers tweeted about being “sad and horny” after watching the BBC mini-series.

Mescal, 26, and Bridgers, 28, later confirmed their relationship in November 2021 when they made their first appearance as a couple at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

But Mescal said that going public made him concerned that people may think of them as “property”.

“That was the anxiety of like, ‘Oh f***, does that mean that we are public property?” he said in an interview with GQ magazine , published on Tuesday (8 November).

“And I think it’s like, no, that’s what couples choose to do. It’s just how I choose to operate.”

The Aftersun star said he has “struck a happy medium” with having “a public relationship be private, on my terms”.

“That’s satisfying because it just means you’re not travelling around under the cover of night, trying to hide your movements from the world,” he told the magazine.

“Nor will I ever truly go into depth with anybody about what that relationship means to me or what the inner life of that relationship is.”

Over the weekend, Mescal and Bridger’s relationship sent fans into a spiral after an interview with the actor that was published in the Guardian on Sunday (6 November) reported that the pair were engaged.

However, the publication updated the profile shortly after to say the couple are “reported to be engaged”.

Fans who read the interview before it was updated had mixed feelings about the reported engagement, which has not been confirmed by either Mescal or Bridgers.

Some joked that the news left them “in mourning”, while others were inspired by the couple’s modern love story as it began on social media during the Covid lockdown.

The Independent

Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
The Independent

Julia Fox seemingly reveals Kanye West ‘showed’ her how to fake paparazzi photos

Julia Fox has seemingly revealed that Kanye West taught her an important skill during their brief relationship: how to call the paparazzi.The Uncut Gems actor, 32, and the rapper, 45, made headlines earlier this year with their very public relationship. Throughout their nearly three months of dating, Fox and West were often spotted having dinner in Miami, photographed leaving a play in New York City, and were even seen wearing matching denim outfits during Paris Fashion Week.Now, Fox has revealed there may have been a secret to their highly-publicised relationship. While appearing on supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low...
The Independent

Fans are baffled as resurfaced interview reveals Mia Goth’s real voice: ‘She’s British?’

A resurfaced interview featuring Mia Goth has left fans in shock after they discovered she is, in fact, English.The 29-year-old actor has become the new queen of horror since her dual-performances in A24’s X and its prequel, Pearl, were released this year with high praise. In both films, Goth naturally touts a southern American accent, which is why it came as such a surprise to fans when they came across an interview with W Magazine from six years ago, in which Goth showed off her real-life, English voice.In the clip, Goth discussed what career she would have if she...
The Independent

‘Miracle on the Hudson’ hero pilot Sully Sullenberger is latest high profile Twitter user to leave platform

Captain CB “Sully” Sullenberger, the former pilot behind the 2009 miracle landing on the Hudson River in New York, has announced he will step back from Twitter. Mr Sullenberger gave the news on the social media platform. Although he did not cite the rationale behind his decision, his departure from Twitter comes amid mounting warnings from public figures who have vowed to step back from the platform after Elon Musk’s $44bn acquisition in late October. “To my friends on Twitter, I will be taking a step back from the platform for now,” Mr Sullenberger tweeted to his more than...
The Independent

Paris Hilton appears to support Johnny Depp as he thanks Rihanna for Savage x Fenty cameo

Paris Hilton has seemingly shown her support for Johnny Depp after he thanked Rihanna for inviting him to appear in her Savage X Fenty Vol 4 fashion show.During the annual fashion event, which aired on Prime Video on 9 November, Depp made a one-minute appearance, with the 59-year-old actor emerging from a dark, woodland landscape while Outkast’s 2000 single, “So Fresh, So Clean”, played in the background. For the cameo, he wore multiple necklaces, silk Savage pyjamas, and a short robe.On Wednesday, the 59-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a promo for the fashion extravaganza and express his...
The Independent

The Crown’s Prince Andrew actor says he would ‘relish’ acting out disgraced royal’s alleged misdeeds

The Crown’s Prince Andrew actor is not afraid to tackle the disgraced royal’s rumoured wrongdoings, he’s said.James Murray plays the Duke of York in the hit Netflix series’ fifth season. Andrew was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages earlier this year, after Virginia Giuffre brought a US civil case against him for sexual assault – claims he consistently denied.In March, he paid a financial settlement to Giuffre thought to be worth up to £12m.In a new interview with Variety, Murray said he enjoyed playing “polarising” roles.“My thoughts were, ‘Great, fantastic,’” Murray said of finding out he’d received...
The Independent

Anya Taylor-Joy says she turned down Disney to star in the indie horror film that kickstarted her career

Robert Eggers’ $4m horror movie, The Witch (2015), turned out to be Anya Taylor-Joy’s breakout role.The American-Argentine-British actor has gone on to win a Golden Globe for her turn as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s 2020 hit miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, and received critical acclaim for lead film roles in Emma and Last Night in Soho.In a new interview, the actor revealed that her career nearly took on a very different trajectory.Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Taylor-Joy revealed that she received a job offer from Disney on the same day that she landed The Witch.“I remember it was the same...
The Independent

Matt Hancock admits breaking own Covid guidance, ‘but not any laws’, on I’m a Celebrity

Matt Hancock admitted to breaking his own Covid-19 guidelines, “but not any laws”, on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!The former health secretary was questioned by his fellow campmates about his actions during the pandemic on Friday’s episode.“I didn’t break any laws, guidance is different,” Hancock said, refuting Chris Moyles’ suggestion that he was given a lockdown fine.“But the problem was, it was my guidance.”The Tory MP also confessed to “looking for a little bit of forgiveness”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
The Independent

Scottish singer-songwriter Rab Noakes dies aged 75

Scottish singer-songwriter Rab Noakes has died aged 75.Noakes died in hospital on Friday after a career spanning well over half a century, with more than 20 albums to his name.First playing professionally in 1967, he went on to be a founding member of folk rock band Stealers Wheel and performed at festivals such as Celtic Connections.In tears at the news of Rab Noakes’ death. Known and loved this generous, talented, open-hearted man since I was 14, never known a kinder soul. Or a better guitarist. Here’s on if my favourites: https://t.co/Mhc7ko4WMF— Val McDermid (@valmcdermid) November 11, 2022Val McDermid, the best-selling...
The Independent

Sue Cleaver tells of ‘lucky’ reconciliation with birth mother after adoption

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver told campmates on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! how a chance encounter at a theatre led to a reconciliation with her birth mother.Cleaver, who has played Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV soap since 2000, opened up to her fellow reality show contestants about being adopted and how acting “saved” her.The 59-year-old explained that when she was in her early twenties she was at drama school and the Royal Exchange in Manchester were looking for “tiny parts” for the theatre production of Oedipus.She explained that after walking in on the first day, an...
The Independent

Rebecca Humphries, Seann Walsh’s ex, recently shared ‘toxic’ details of Strictly cheating scandal

A video of Rebecca Humphries discussing her ex Seann Walsh’s “toxic” behaviour has resurfaced.In September, Humphries appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to discuss the scandal that saw Walsh cheat on her with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Kaya Jones.Humphries discovered Walsh, who is currently a contestant on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, was being unloyal after the tabloids took photos of him kissing Jones.The actor, who appears in Amazon series Ten Percent, told Pinkett Smith that she had felt something was wrong before the photos were leaked, and raised her concerns with...
The Independent

New this week: 'Spirited,' Pokémon, 'Nope' and 'Slumberland'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.MOVIES— In “Nope,” Jordan Peele has once again made a rarity in Hollywood: a wholly original film that was also a box-office hit. In his third film as writer-director, following “Get Out” and “Us," Peele extends his darkly unsettling oeuvre into science fiction. The film, arrives Friday on Peacock after a theatrical run this summer in theaters, is about a mysterious alien force that hovers in the clouds above a California ranch. The film reteams Peele...
