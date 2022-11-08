ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Paul Mescal recalls exchange with ‘f***ing rude’ Normal People viewer that left him ‘really angry’

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Min81_0j2ri8BT00

Paul Mescal has opened up about an interaction with a fan after Normal People came out that left him “f***ing angry”.

The actor starred alongside Daisy Edgar Jones in the BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney’s popular novel in 2020, with the show being praised for its realistic depiction of sex on screen.

In an interview with GQ Hype on Monday (7 November), Mescal recalled an exchange that happened shortly after the show was released, when he was out in County Waterford with friends.

His group ran into a hen party, when one woman told him: “I didn’t think the show was any good but I saw your willy and I have a photo!”

“I remember that was the first time that I was really angry,” Mescal said. “I was like, ‘That’s f***ing rude!’ It’s embarrassing for you, it’s embarrassing for me, it’s embarrassing for my friends and now I have to say no to you.”

However, the 26-year-old added that “luckily” interactions like these were an “anomaly” and that he’s asked for photos “relatively infrequently”.

“Most people are really nice. Some people are not,” he said. “The classic is like, a drunk f***ing dude coming up to me and being like, ‘My girlfriend really f***ing loved the show,’ and I’m like… ‘You don’t need to be ashamed that you watched a television show, dude.’”

Last month, the Irish actor explained that he found it “really tricky” talking about being objectified when Normal People was released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiqtc_0j2ri8BT00

Speaking about the aftermath of the show’s success, Mescal recalled being followed around London by paparazzi and being asked by journalists in interviews whether the show helped him “get laid”.

Acknowledging that the experience was much worse for women in the industry, Mescal said that he was only just beginning to feel “like the ground is tenuously below my feet”.

He can next be seen in Aftersun , a film in which Mescal plays a young father to an 11-year-old girl.

Comments / 0

Related
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Maya Devi

Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings

A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
The Independent

Elon Musk tells all Twitter staff to come back to the office and face ‘difficult times’

Elon Musk has told all Twitter staff to return to the office and face “difficult times ahead” in his first email to his employees, according to reports. Mr Musk had previously threatened to ban remote working before taking over the company. In an email sent late on Wednesday, he carried through on that decision, saying that only he could approve people to work from home.
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
The Independent

Julia Fox seemingly reveals Kanye West ‘showed’ her how to fake paparazzi photos

Julia Fox has seemingly revealed that Kanye West taught her an important skill during their brief relationship: how to call the paparazzi.The Uncut Gems actor, 32, and the rapper, 45, made headlines earlier this year with their very public relationship. Throughout their nearly three months of dating, Fox and West were often spotted having dinner in Miami, photographed leaving a play in New York City, and were even seen wearing matching denim outfits during Paris Fashion Week.Now, Fox has revealed there may have been a secret to their highly-publicised relationship. While appearing on supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low...
The Independent

Fans are baffled as resurfaced interview reveals Mia Goth’s real voice: ‘She’s British?’

A resurfaced interview featuring Mia Goth has left fans in shock after they discovered she is, in fact, English.The 29-year-old actor has become the new queen of horror since her dual-performances in A24’s X and its prequel, Pearl, were released this year with high praise. In both films, Goth naturally touts a southern American accent, which is why it came as such a surprise to fans when they came across an interview with W Magazine from six years ago, in which Goth showed off her real-life, English voice.In the clip, Goth discussed what career she would have if she...
The Independent

They were close friends and nurses together. Then, she found out he murdered 29 patients

When Amy Loughren told her friend Charles Cullen she knew what he had done, she watched him change into someone she didn’t recognize. The two were having lunch at a restaurant in New Jersey. They were nurses, and close friends.But that day, Loughren had a specific mission in mind. She had received word from two detectives that Cullen was suspected of having intentionally killed multiple patients. Unbeknownst to Cullen, she was wearing a wire. And she was here to help bring her friend to justice.“When I told him I knew he had done those things, I watched him sit up,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Sue Cleaver tells of ‘lucky’ reconciliation with birth mother after adoption

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver told campmates on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! how a chance encounter at a theatre led to a reconciliation with her birth mother.Cleaver, who has played Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV soap since 2000, opened up to her fellow reality show contestants about being adopted and how acting “saved” her.The 59-year-old explained that when she was in her early twenties she was at drama school and the Royal Exchange in Manchester were looking for “tiny parts” for the theatre production of Oedipus.She explained that after walking in on the first day, an...
The Independent

‘Miracle on the Hudson’ hero pilot Sully Sullenberger is latest high profile Twitter user to leave platform

Captain CB “Sully” Sullenberger, the former pilot behind the 2009 miracle landing on the Hudson River in New York, has announced he will step back from Twitter. Mr Sullenberger gave the news on the social media platform. Although he did not cite the rationale behind his decision, his departure from Twitter comes amid mounting warnings from public figures who have vowed to step back from the platform after Elon Musk’s $44bn acquisition in late October. “To my friends on Twitter, I will be taking a step back from the platform for now,” Mr Sullenberger tweeted to his more than...
The Independent

Matt Hancock admits breaking own Covid guidance, ‘but not any laws’, on I’m a Celebrity

Matt Hancock admitted to breaking his own Covid-19 guidelines, “but not any laws”, on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!The former health secretary was questioned by his fellow campmates about his actions during the pandemic on Friday’s episode.“I didn’t break any laws, guidance is different,” Hancock said, refuting Chris Moyles’ suggestion that he was given a lockdown fine.“But the problem was, it was my guidance.”The Tory MP also confessed to “looking for a little bit of forgiveness”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
The Independent

Scottish singer-songwriter Rab Noakes dies aged 75

Scottish singer-songwriter Rab Noakes has died aged 75.Noakes died in hospital on Friday after a career spanning well over half a century, with more than 20 albums to his name.First playing professionally in 1967, he went on to be a founding member of folk rock band Stealers Wheel and performed at festivals such as Celtic Connections.In tears at the news of Rab Noakes’ death. Known and loved this generous, talented, open-hearted man since I was 14, never known a kinder soul. Or a better guitarist. Here’s on if my favourites: https://t.co/Mhc7ko4WMF— Val McDermid (@valmcdermid) November 11, 2022Val McDermid, the best-selling...
The Independent

Jackie Kirk’s children ‘grateful’ for every day she lived after attack

The children of a woman who died 21 years after being set alight have paid tribute to her bravery and told how grateful they are for each day she lived following the attack.Steven Craig, 58, was previously handed a discretionary life sentence and served almost 19 years in prison for grievous bodily harm with intent on Jackie Kirk, and two offences relating to a second woman.He was arrested and charged with murder in 2021 – two years after Ms Kirk died from a ruptured abdomen – and convicted of the charge during a trial at Bristol Crown Court in October.On...
The Independent

The Crown’s Prince Andrew actor says he would ‘relish’ acting out disgraced royal’s alleged misdeeds

The Crown’s Prince Andrew actor is not afraid to tackle the disgraced royal’s rumoured wrongdoings, he’s said.James Murray plays the Duke of York in the hit Netflix series’ fifth season. Andrew was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages earlier this year, after Virginia Giuffre brought a US civil case against him for sexual assault – claims he consistently denied.In March, he paid a financial settlement to Giuffre thought to be worth up to £12m.In a new interview with Variety, Murray said he enjoyed playing “polarising” roles.“My thoughts were, ‘Great, fantastic,’” Murray said of finding out he’d received...
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy