World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022

The 2022 Fifa World Cup is now less than two weeks away, and football fans across the globe are getting ready for a unique winter tournament in Qatar .

Much of the buildup to the competition has been dominated by off-field issues, with questions raised over the treatment of migrant workers who helped build many stadiums , and the safety of LGBTQ+ fans travelling to the Middle East.

Ahead of the tournament kick-off on 20 November, here are some of the key things to know about this year’s World Cup.

