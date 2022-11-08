ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Ryan Reynolds sparks debate after ditching Twitter for Tumblr

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

With the future of Twitter as a mainstream social media platform plunged into uncertainty, actor Ryan Reynolds has sparked debate after deciding to ditch Twitter for the micro-blogging site Tumblr.

On 27 October, billionaire Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter after months of talks with the company. Since his takeover, he has implemented mass lay-offs and has made well-known his plans to introduce an $8 monthly fee for users to have a blue check mark indicating verification.

With many users threatening a mass exodus, there has been debate about which platforms people will migrate to, with some of those platforms existing users more welcoming to new users than others.

Ryan Reynolds drew a mixed reaction from die-hard Tumblr users after he created a new account on the platform.

One Tumblr user explained : “Not sure how to feel about celebrities moving to tumblr... on one hand folks rejecting Elon’s tyranny and bolstering a platform that actually promotes democratization of speech is great. (on tumblr there are no blue checks or visible follower counts. you ride or die through the strength of your takes alone.)

“On the other hand get off my lawn. I am hissing like an irate goose.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter


https://johnlockdynamic.tumblr.com/post/700009712152903680/not-sure-how-to-feel-about-celebrities-moving-to


Another wrote: “I refuse to seek out Ryan Reynolds' Tumblr account. If it has any value it will find it's way into my dash naturally. This is how the Tumblr ecosystem is meant to work.”


https://gaisytheninth.tumblr.com/post/700177862389596160/i-refuse-to-seek-out-ryan-reynolds-tumblr


The mixed reaction appeared most starkly in the replies to Reynolds’ first post on Tumblr.

While one person replied, “Welcome!”, others weren’t so welcoming as another said: “GET THE F**K OUT WE DO NOT WANT YOU.”


https://www.tumblr.com/confused-alot/700106271878184960/some-of-my-favorite-replies-to-ryan-reynolds

But, others weren’t so pessimistic about the prospect of Reynolds joining.

Someone else on Tumblr posted: “I dunno, man; I haven't seen Ryan Reynolds' account on here yet, but he seems like one of the few celebs who would actually fit in here.”


https://anexperimentallife.tumblr.com/post/700335710485495808/i-dunno-man-i-havent-seen-ryan-reynolds


Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Elon Musk helped Doja Cat change her Twitter name from 'Christmas' to 'fart'

Elon Musk helped Doja Cat change her Twitter name from 'Christmas' to 'fart', and it’s nice to see Musk has got his priorities right after taking over the social media platform.The app is facing uncertainty after Musk rolled out the new Twitter Blue feature, causing chaos on the site. Musk has been very busy indeed, but he still found time to help out Doja with her account issue. Doja, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has often changed her name in the past but found herself unable to change it back recently after she previously made her name ‘Christmas’ for...
Indy100

5 examples of why Twitter is in complete chaos right now

Twitter is a mess right now. A total mess. The app is in chaos and new owner Elon Musk has been going about the whole thing with all the authority of a substitute teacher losing control of the class. Plenty has changed over a short space of time. The main issue facing Twitter is that people have begun manipulating the use of blue verified badges that can now be purchased for $7.99 a month. While being verified previously served as proof that people had been vetted by the service, pretty much anyone is now able to purchase a blue tick under Twitter’s...
Indy100

Tumblr mercifully mocks Twitter with two ‘Important Blue Internet Checkmarks’ for $7.99

After Twitter decided to open up its coveted blue checkmark to anyone who can afford to shell out $8 a month for the privilege, another popular social media platform – Tumblr – has decided to join in the fun, in its own special way.Tech billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter last month, in a controversial decision which has seen the mass firing of employees and verified accounts being split into those who are “notable” individuals and users subscribed to the paid subscription offer, Twitter Blue.It’s the latter which staff at the micro-blogging site Tumblr have chosen to ridicule with their...
Indy100

Elon Musk thought there were 'ghost employees' at Twitter

Apparently, Elon Musk wasn't just worried about fake Twitter accounts when he acquired the social media platform, he was also concerned with fake employees. A recent New York Times article investigated what it's been like for people inside Twitter during Musk's chaotic takeover.By interviewing 36 people "at or close to Twitter", reporters found that, among other things, Musk allegedly requested a payroll audit to confirm employees receiving bonuses were real before they were laid off. According to the article, Musk supposedly wanted to lay off Twitter's work staff before employees received scheduled bonuses.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHowever,...
Indy100

Ten alternatives to Twitter if you are considering quitting

Elon Musk's $44bn (£34bn) Twitter takeover went down like a lead balloon for many, with the likes of Stephen Fry, Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid, Toni Braxton and Jameela Jamil parting ways with the platform. "RIP Twitter" immediately started trending back in April when Musk initially sealed the deal, with one user saying, "if you're thinking about sticking around, you'll soon regret it." They speculated that Twitter "will quickly evolve into pro-Trump 2024 crayville."Another added: "I always knew Twitter would kill their own app out of greed."Fast-forward to November, and loyal Twitter fans have already seen Musk plans to charge for...
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Indy100

Twitter’s verification plans just got more confusing – and people are ticked off

The so-called ‘blue tick’ of Twitter (which is actually white) used to be prestigious and sought after by users of the social media platform, reserved for “notable” high-profile individuals and public figures, but new owner Elon Musk has plans to change that.The Tesla founder and tech billionaire bought the company last month, and later announced a new verification policy where users could purchase the blue badge for $8 a month, as part of the Twitter Blue paid subscription offer.In a series of tweets posted on 1 November, Musk wrote: “Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t...
Indy100

Elon Musk ruined Twitter verification not once but twice

The Twitter verification drama continues.When Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October he made the surprising announcement that anyone could obtain the coveted blue checkmark, as long as they pay $8. Many verified Twitter users were angry about it, claiming people would have no way of telling who was a notable figure and who was impersonating one. After experiencing his own bout of impersonation drama, the company introduced an "official" tag Wednesday morning that would give verified users an extra tag to indicate they are who they say they are.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut just as quickly as...
Indy100

Elon Musk's claim that 'comedy is now legal on Twitter' has aged terribly

Just 24 hours after his $44bn (£38.2bn) Twitter takeover, Elon Musk declared "comedy is now legal" on the platform. Fast-forward to Sunday (November 6), the Tesla CEO is now threatening to permanently suspend users "engaging in impersonation". The self-described "free speech absolutist" made his intentions clear over the weekend, tweeting: "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended," "Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter...
Indy100

Man called John Lewis goes viral again after reaching out to Elon Musk

A man named 'John Lewis' has attracted newfound internet fame in recent years for sharing the same name with the famous retailer. Christmas time is particularly busy for John Lewis (the man), who is repeatedly inundated with customer support requests and opinions on the store's festive advert. Once again, Lewis from Blacksburg, Virginia, has gone viral – this time, because of an Elon Musk tweet.He jokingly urged the Tesla CEO to press pause on banning the retailer from the platform and humoured that they were parodying him. "Elon, please do not suspend @johnlewisretail. They are not doing a parody...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Indy100

Viral 'Tony Blair' tweet shows why Elon Musk's Twitter Blue policy is doomed

Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform Twitter has had a tumultuous start as people have begun manipulating the use of blue verified badges that can now be purchased for $7.99 a month.Before the billionaire took over, Twitter users such as journalists and celebrities could be given a blue tick to show other users that they have been vetted by the service. Now, almost anyone is able to purchase a blue tick under Twitter’s new premium subscription service, Twitter Blue.The problematic nature of dishing out blue ticks has already been well demonstrated as people have created verified genuine-looking parody...
Indy100

After all that, Twitter Blue is no longer widely available

Twitter Blue, the social media platform’s paid subscription model, has had a pretty turbulent time since tech billionaire Elon Musk finally took ownership of Twitter late last month – and now it seems to have disappeared entirely.The model’s initial features included an ‘undo tweet’ tool, thread readers, custom navigation and customisable app icons, but on Wednesday Twitter users had the option to secure the coveted blue verification checkmark by paying $8 a month.Decrying Twitter’s previous “lords and peasants system” for the blue badge, Musk tweeted that Twitter Blue would also see subscribers gain “priority in replies, mentions and search”, the...
Indy100

Ryanair trolls Katy Perry after she voted for 'anti-abortion' candidate Rick Caruso

Ryanair savagely trolled Katy Perry after she voted for former Republican Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral elections.The 38-year-old pop star has received backlash after posting a photo of herself on Instagram where she gave a thumbs-up next to the ballot paper and wrote: “I am voting for a myriad of reasons but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm," and comments are turned off on the photo.Known for its epic social media takedowns and memes, Ryanair has since joined in the discussion by tweeting the photo of Katy next to her ballot but with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

This is how much money Matt Hancock could earn on Instagram after I'm a Celeb

Unless you've been living under a rock (or hiding in the Australian jungle or something) you'll know that former health secretary Matt Hancock has gone on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.The disgraced politician's appearance on the ITV reality has caused controversy because parliament is in session so it might not be the best time to faff around in Australia eating kangaroo balls. His spokespeople say he is on the show to raise awareness about dyslexia but his critics aren't too sure and he has had his Tory whip taken away from him.It seems that he is trying...
Indy100

'Megan Fox' lookalike working in the military opens up about the sexism she faces in her job

A woman dubbed Megan Fox's lookalike has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her experience and treatment working with mostly men.Kerra Buerger works for the United States Air Force and often shares videos with her 268,000 TikTok followers. In one clip that's been viewed a staggering 9 million times, Kerra uses an audio snippet of a woman getting cut out of a conversation with her male counterparts. The female voice can be heard saying "hey guys," which is immediately greeted with shouting and swearing from the male friends."What it’s like being a female in a male dominated career field,"...
Indy100

True Geordie banned from Twitch after Andrew Tate comments

British YouTuber True Geordie is facing repercussions for making Islam0phobic comments and the latest reverberation is a ban from Twitch.On Thursday 10 November, True Geordie, whose real name is Brian Davis, was officially banned by the Amazon-owned streaming platform. Fans who clicked on Davis' profile were met with a message from Twitch indicating Davis had violated Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterEarlier this week, Davis made comments about boxer and social media personality Andrew Tate which people slammed as "racist" and "Islamophobic."During his podcast, Davis was asked whether he would take on...
Indy100

Viral hoax convinces people Lady Gaga will overturn Brazilian election

A viral hoax has some Brazilian people believing that the iconic singer Lady Gaga is going to overturn the country’s recent election result.Recently, Brazilians came out to vote in the country’s presidential election. It was a vote largely viewed as the most important election in decades.It was narrowly won by the country’s left-wing former president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who saw a victory of 2.1m votes – 50.9 per cent to 49.1 per cent.The candidate, also known as Lula, democratically defeated right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro, but now a viral hoax has left some pro-Bolsonaro Brazilians believing that Lady Gaga...
Indy100

The celebrities who've left Twitter so far as Stephen Fry bids the platform 'goodbye'

Elon Musk’s new Twitter bio names him as the platform’s “Complaint Hotline Operator”. And, poor guy, the phone must be ringing off the hook.The world’s richest person has faced a torrent of criticism, and worse, since taking over the social media site on 27 October, and now his leadership is sending big names fleeing the blue bird-masted ship.On Tuesday, Stephen Fry became the latest celebrity to make a grand exit by posting a picture of Scrabble letters spelling out “Goodbye” to his 12.5 million followers.He moved on quickly to rival network Mastodon, which has seen a surge in new users...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy