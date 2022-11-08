Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Auction House Auctioning off JFK's Rocking Chair and MoreLarry LeaseDallas, TX
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
Related
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins
Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
Aaron Rodgers' message after his performance against the Lions: 'I'm still the reigning, defending two-time MVP'
Aaron Rodgers threw three red-zone interceptions in the 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, he had his worst passer rating of the season and he and the offense failed to complete a scoring drive in the final two minutes of the game with an opportunity to end the Packers' lengthy losing streak. Despite...
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Damien Woody Nearly Walks Off the 'Get Up' Set After Mike Greenberg Suggests Benching Aaron Rodgers
'Get Up' wonders if Aaron Rodgers might get benched.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
thecomeback.com
Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote
Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
iheart.com
Astros Decline Options On Two Players
The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
Michael Irvin On Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Odell Is Built To Be In Dallas'
Every day, it seems, chatter that Odell Beckham Jr. could sign with the Dallas Cowboys seems to grow a little bit louder. The latest such speculation came from franchise legend Michael Irvin. During a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Irvin said that Beckham "is built to be in Dallas" ...
NFC East goes 1-1 in Week 9
Commanders 4-5 The Eagles’ victory means Philadelphia is 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Jalen Hurts has the longest winning streak for an NFL starter, dating back to his final three games of 2021, for an 11-game total currently. Hurts was pretty much flawless against the Texans,...
Injury Report: Cowboys' Elliott limited, Packers put top edge on IR as Rodgers sits out
The Dallas Cowboys have come out of hibernation. Following their Week 9 bye, the club is ready to get back in the swing of things. Nursing a two-game winning streak, the back half of the schedule appears ripe for a run, but what exists on paper means nothing without actually producing the anticipated results. That begins with this week’s road trip to Green Bay as head coach Mike McCarthy returns to his stomping grounds.
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
Predicting Packers’ next four games from Weeks 10 to 13
The Green Bay Packers have four games to play before their late bye week. There is a chance to turn things around before then, but the Packers best start winning games. If not, they could be out of playoff contention by the time their week off arrives. Green Bay hosts...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0