Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote

Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
Astros Decline Options On Two Players

The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
NFC East goes 1-1 in Week 9

Commanders 4-5 The Eagles’ victory means Philadelphia is 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Jalen Hurts has the longest winning streak for an NFL starter, dating back to his final three games of 2021, for an 11-game total currently. Hurts was pretty much flawless against the Texans,...
Injury Report: Cowboys' Elliott limited, Packers put top edge on IR as Rodgers sits out

The Dallas Cowboys have come out of hibernation. Following their Week 9 bye, the club is ready to get back in the swing of things. Nursing a two-game winning streak, the back half of the schedule appears ripe for a run, but what exists on paper means nothing without actually producing the anticipated results. That begins with this week’s road trip to Green Bay as head coach Mike McCarthy returns to his stomping grounds.
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
