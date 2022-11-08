Endangered Person: Police look for woman taken at gunpoint

Ferguson Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a women believed taken at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend early Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for 21 year old Karrena Cummings. She was reported taken from 9397 Caddiefield Road in Ferguson around 3:15 am.

The suspect, Chance Costello, is described as 6'3", 185 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion.

Cummings, is 5'5", 235 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, last seen wearing a pink jacket.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or suspect, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100.