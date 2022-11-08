ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 11/01/2022 To 11/10/2022

(Press Release from Yancey Sheriff’s Department) David Alan Bruce Of Cliffs Of Ivy Burnsville, NC Was Arrested For Failure To Appear On Felony Bond: $20,000.00 Secured. Christy Leanne Anderson Of Honeybee Lane Bakersville, Nc Was Arrested For Felony Larceny, Possession Of Stolen Goods And Felony Conspiracy. Bond: $30,000.00 Secured.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
q95fm.net

Two Arrested On Drug Possession Charges Following Search Of Residence

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 9th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search in the New Tazewell Community of Claiborne County. During the search of the residence Detectives located several different narcotics including Marijuana, Methamphetamine and Prescription Medication. Detectives also seized over $1600.00 in United States Currency believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales in Claiborne County.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy sworn in to U.S. Marshals Service

Lt. Mike Foster, Warrants Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), was sworn in Wednesday as a task force officer in the U.S. Marshals Service. Foster will serve as WCSO’s representative on the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. The primary mission of the task force is to seek out and arrest, in a coordinated manner, persons who have outstanding state and/or federal warrants.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Authorities investigating allegation against Washington County, Tenn. teacher

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Schools employee has been suspended without pay amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct, according to a school official. Director of Schools Jerry Boyd confirmed that an investigation “by multiple agencies,” including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway. The sheriff’s office said that an official complaint […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that investigators made the arrest in the early morning hours and transported the juvenile to the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD accuses man of choking woman, threatening her with knife

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s face in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Johnson City authorities. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Juvenile arrested in connection with Johnson City shooting incident

Johnson City police Thursday arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Washington Ave on Monday. The juvenile was charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, and handgun possession by a juvenile.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City man charged as felon in possession of firearm

The Johnson City Police Department arrested a city man Wednesday on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Around 10:50 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Raekwon Grimes was a passenger, according to a press release. Upon detecting an odor of marijuana, they searched the vehicle.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police searching for missing 10-year-old

Loudon County man raises money for kids driving his tractor 300 miles. Ron Lawrence is raising money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital by driving around the region in his tractor. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were searching for a missing 10-year-old girl. Cattle on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Jefferson County man wounded by after explosive device he made blew up, deputies say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating after a man was hurt by an improvised explosive device Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies and detectives responded to a home on the 1000 block of West Highway 25/70 around 2:40 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had been wounded by an improvised explosive device.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

3 juveniles arrested after fatal shooting in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three minors have been arrested after one person died and another was injured following a Greeneville shooting. A release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that two victims were found with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. on Oct. 30. Both were taken […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Man Carrying Ax, Shot And Killed By Johnson City Police

A man in Johnson City armed with an ax, who approached police officers with the weapon is dead after one of the officers shot and killed the man. The incident began just before seven pm Monday as officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 17 hundred block of E. Unaka Avenue. Police were confronted by the man with the ax resulting in the officer firing shots, striking him. The subject was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The case is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steven Finney.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City man faces multiple charges

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Young, of Johnson City, and charged him with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a First Responder on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 2100 block of E. Unaka Ave. around 1:50 p.m....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TBI: Man with axe fatally shot by Johnson City police IDed

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City. The TBI says preliminary information indicates that Johnson City police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday and encountered a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

