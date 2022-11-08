Read full article on original website
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 11/01/2022 To 11/10/2022
(Press Release from Yancey Sheriff’s Department) David Alan Bruce Of Cliffs Of Ivy Burnsville, NC Was Arrested For Failure To Appear On Felony Bond: $20,000.00 Secured. Christy Leanne Anderson Of Honeybee Lane Bakersville, Nc Was Arrested For Felony Larceny, Possession Of Stolen Goods And Felony Conspiracy. Bond: $30,000.00 Secured.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Possession Charges Following Search Of Residence
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 9th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search in the New Tazewell Community of Claiborne County. During the search of the residence Detectives located several different narcotics including Marijuana, Methamphetamine and Prescription Medication. Detectives also seized over $1600.00 in United States Currency believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales in Claiborne County.
wcyb.com
Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
Johnson City Press
Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy sworn in to U.S. Marshals Service
Lt. Mike Foster, Warrants Division of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), was sworn in Wednesday as a task force officer in the U.S. Marshals Service. Foster will serve as WCSO’s representative on the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force. The primary mission of the task force is to seek out and arrest, in a coordinated manner, persons who have outstanding state and/or federal warrants.
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
Authorities investigating allegation against Washington County, Tenn. teacher
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Schools employee has been suspended without pay amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct, according to a school official. Director of Schools Jerry Boyd confirmed that an investigation “by multiple agencies,” including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway. The sheriff’s office said that an official complaint […]
wcyb.com
Man arrested in connection to Sullivan County homicide makes court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second man arrested in Sullivan County in connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old made a court appearance Wednesday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's office said investigators responded to the 100-block of County Hill Road in Blountville on Friday, where they found 17-year-old Gavin Brown dead.
Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that investigators made the arrest in the early morning hours and transported the juvenile to the […]
JCPD accuses man of choking woman, threatening her with knife
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s face in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Johnson City authorities. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location, […]
Johnson City Press
Juvenile arrested in connection with Johnson City shooting incident
Johnson City police Thursday arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Washington Ave on Monday. The juvenile was charged with attempted first degree murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, and handgun possession by a juvenile.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man charged as felon in possession of firearm
The Johnson City Police Department arrested a city man Wednesday on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Around 10:50 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Raekwon Grimes was a passenger, according to a press release. Upon detecting an odor of marijuana, they searched the vehicle.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police searching for missing 10-year-old
Loudon County man raises money for kids driving his tractor 300 miles. Ron Lawrence is raising money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital by driving around the region in his tractor. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were searching for a missing 10-year-old girl. Cattle on...
Jefferson County man wounded by after explosive device he made blew up, deputies say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating after a man was hurt by an improvised explosive device Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies and detectives responded to a home on the 1000 block of West Highway 25/70 around 2:40 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had been wounded by an improvised explosive device.
3 juveniles arrested after fatal shooting in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three minors have been arrested after one person died and another was injured following a Greeneville shooting. A release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that two victims were found with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. on Oct. 30. Both were taken […]
Another guilty plea reached in Sevier County cocaine, stolen car ring
Law enforcement have secured another guilty plea in an ongoing investigation into cocaine trafficking involving nearly a dozen people in East Tennessee.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Boones Creek (Boones Creek, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Boones Creek on Wednesday evening. The Police confirmed that the accident happened on I-26 near Boones Creek. A motorbike and a pickup truck were involved in the collision, according to a Johnson City police spokesperson.
supertalk929.com
Man Carrying Ax, Shot And Killed By Johnson City Police
A man in Johnson City armed with an ax, who approached police officers with the weapon is dead after one of the officers shot and killed the man. The incident began just before seven pm Monday as officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 17 hundred block of E. Unaka Avenue. Police were confronted by the man with the ax resulting in the officer firing shots, striking him. The subject was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The case is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steven Finney.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Young, of Johnson City, and charged him with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine, Vandalism, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a First Responder on Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to an address in the 2100 block of E. Unaka Ave. around 1:50 p.m....
wcyb.com
Woman charged with murder in Sullivan County makes first court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The woman accused of second-degree murder, after a body was found in South Holston Lake two weeks ago, was in court Monday morning. Wanda Ward is facing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and drug charges. She was appointed an...
TBI: Man with axe fatally shot by Johnson City police IDed
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City. The TBI says preliminary information indicates that Johnson City police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday and encountered a […]
