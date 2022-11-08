ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Could NY turn red? Zeldin addresses public safety & inflation

By Amal Tlaige
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dF55D_0j2rhDTe00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Tuesday is the big day. We’ll see if the future of New York leans blue or red. Our Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige took a look at the Republican candidate for Governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin.

During his campaigning, Zeldin has pointed to crime being a major issue in New York. If he becomes Governor, Zeldin says he would immediately declare a crime state of emergency and remove Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg from his position for not punishing crime to the fullest extent of the law. “This isn’t about Republican versus Democrat this is about all of us uniting. The issue that I hear about a lot from New Yorkers is that they care about wanting to be able to feel safer on the streets,” said Zeldin at a press conference in the Bronx, Monday morning.

Shooting brings violent crime to Rep. Zeldin’s doorstep

Part of Zeldin’s “Secure Our Streets” plan includes suspending Bail Reform and The Halt Act, which limits solitary confinement for incarcerated people to 15 days. Zeldin would also give judges more discretion when it comes to Raise The Age, a law that changed the age that a child can be prosecuted as an adult from 16 to 18 years old in criminal cases.

Even though New York is one of the bluest of blue states, could the issue of crime turn New York red? “New Yorkers are not monolithic, you can’t just paint somebody who is a registered Democrat and say because they are a registered Democrat that that means that they are just going to vote, one particular way. That they don’t think for themselves, that they don’t have their own ideas…” said Zeldin.

Politics-themed tavern opening in Albany

New Yorkers are also being hit with record-high inflation. Zeldin says in order to make life in New York more affordable, he would cut taxes across the board, find savings from the Medicaid program and allow for fracking of gas in the Southern Tier. “I believe that we should reverse the state’s ban on the safe extraction of natural gas, we should approve new pipeline applications that generate new jobs and revenue and to be able to revitalize communities and drive down energy costs. We need to bring spending under control in this state as well,” he said.

Early voting has ended, but you can still vote on election day, tomorrow. For more information on your polling site, you can visit elections.ny.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Recreational cannabis licenses put on hold in parts of NY

For months New York cannabis applicants have been looking forward to starting up adult use dispensaries, but that’s all been put on hold. A federal judge has blocked five regions in New York from issuing cannabis licenses after a Michigan company claimed the states application process was discriminatory against those who live outside New York.
MICHIGAN STATE
NEWS10 ABC

ACE NY Conference gathers officials after elections

The 16th Alliance for Clean Energy New York Annual Conference was held this past week on November 10. The conference gathered New York government officials, clean energy industry leaders, and environmental advocacy groups to learn about the progress of solar, wind, offshore wind, and other green technologies being made in New York state.
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation Celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State. The month-long observance will recognize the longstanding, strong partnership between New York State and Puerto Rico and highlight the important contributions of people of Puerto Rican descent in the state. The proclamation also acknowledges the impact of Hurricane Fiona, which struck the island this past September, and ongoing support, supplies, and other relief efforts to people in Puerto Rico and its government.
NEWS10 ABC

DEC and OAG ask court to intervene in Norlite situation

Attorney General James and Commissioner Seggos asked the court to require Norlite to immediately cease harmful emissions and suspend certain operations when emissions levels approach thresholds established to preserve public health. This follows the lawsuit James and Seggos filed in against Norlite in October.
COHOES, NY
NY1

Hochul sticks with New York Democrats boss despite calls for resignation

New York Democrats are gathering in Puerto Rico for an annual political conference that takes place after every general election. Fresh off her victory, Gov. Kathy Hochul was in a dancing mood after she arrived in San Juan and paid a visit to a local school. There, she offered some insight into the election results.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Some NY Congressional seats flip Republican

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York, a typically blue state, will be sending more Republican representatives to Congress in the new year. “The big red wave that people were expecting across the country, didn’t happen, except in New York. It did happen here,” said Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University. Some house seats previously […]
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Midterm election impacts state balance of power

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, election day came and went for New York’s midterm elections. While several races have yet to be decided, the election’s impact has been felt across the state. Kathy Hochul made history and became the first woman elected to the Governor’s office. John Conklin with the […]
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

Governor Results are In! How did Your Upstate NY County Vote?

If you went out and voted yesterday, you did your civic duty - and congratulations to Governor Kathy Hochul who on Tuesday became New York’s first female elected governor. It's the day after Election Day and naturally, some of us are feeling pretty good this morning, some not so much, but regardless, we'll be okay.
WASHINGTON STATE
WBEN 930AM

UPDATE: More of NY's new gun law on hold

A federal judge in Syracuse has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of several parts of New York’s new concealed carry gun law. The issue could end up going to the Supreme Court where a decision may not come for some time.
SYRACUSE, NY
Axios

New York Democrats spoil House party

A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
NEW YORK STATE
2 On Your Side

Hochul defeats Zeldin for New York governor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC News and the Associated Press have declared Gov. Kathy Hochul the winner in the New York governor's race. Hochul was going up against U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin. Both made their final pleas to New York voters last weekend. Hochul declared victory and spoke to her...
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul defeats Republican challenger for New York governor

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is projected to defeat Republican nominee Lee Zeldin and win her first full term in the governor’s mansion. NBC News and ABC News called the race for Hochul shortly after 11 p.m. E.T. But despite the projections in Hochul’s favor, Zeldin said in a speech Tuesday night he has […]
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

New York Judge Makes History On Election Night

Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
NEW YORK STATE
The Jewish Press

US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York

The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy