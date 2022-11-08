Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Winnebago Joins Four Counties That Passed EMS Referendums
Voters in five Iowa counties have approved new taxes that will support local emergency medical services. According to the Iowa EMS Association, about two-thirds of ambulance services in the state are either fully or partially staffed by volunteers and many conduct fund drives to cover expenses. A new state law lets county boards of supervisors put local tax referendums on the ballot to support local ambulance services. Like local bond elections, these referendums must get at least 60 percent approval. Voters in Jones, Kossuth, Pocahontas, Osceola and Winnebago Counties have approved E-M-S referendums that were on the 2022 General Election ballot.
kiow.com
Issues Remain at the Hogsback Shooting Range
On October 4th, Winnebago County Conservation Board Director Robert Schwartz met with the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors to discuss an occasional issue occurring at the Hogsback Shooting Range. Shooters at the range were not obeying the range closing hours and continuing to shoot after sunset. This is causing issues with nearby neighbors who feel that they cannot go outside into their own yards or that they have to deal with the noise after hours.
KGLO News
Supervisor candidate O’Connor says recount a potential option after unofficial five-vote loss
MASON CITY — The candidate who for the time being has unofficially lost the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors District 3 race by five votes says he’s disappointed with Tuesday night’s results, but says he’s exploring his options. Republican Don O’Connor lost to Democrat Lori...
KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City Hy-Vee
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from Hy-Vee East in Mason City is pleading not guilty. Sharrie Ann Marvin, 42 of Clear Lake, is charged with committing specified unlawful activity and four counts of third-degree theft. Marvin is accused of using the self-checkout lane at Hy-Vee...
kiow.com
Election ’22: Winnebago County Changes Polling Location
There has been a change in the upcoming election involving where people will vote. Winnebago County Commissioner of Elections Karla Weiss released a statement that persons who live in Forest City Ward 3 and rural Forest Township of Supervisor District 3 will no longer vote at the Forest City Senior Community Center.
KGLO News
Long-time Attorney General Miller, State Treasurer Fitzgerald fall in election
DES MOINES — America’s longest serving Attorney General was defeated by Republican Brenna Bird. Democrat Tom Miller called Bird last night to concede. “I told her she’s going to get a great job and it is an absolutely great job,” Miller says. “You know we’re disappointed in the result and this who wave that hit so many people. I’m very thankful for the 40 years that I had.”
kiow.com
Bird Flu Found in Wright County
The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two more cases of avian influenza. The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Louisa County and a commercial layer flock in Wright County. An Ag Department spokesman says the Wright County flock includes approximately one million birds. These are the...
KIMT
Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
kiow.com
Kossuth County Election Results
The Kossuth County elections results saw Carter Nath defeating Galen Casey 930-529 for the County Supervisor District 1 post. Meanwhile Joshua Wechter wins the Supervisor District 3 seat over Donnie Loss 730-610 votes. Kyle Steckler won the District 4 seat unopposed. The Kossuth County Treasurer is Nick Rahm who ran...
kiow.com
Hancock County Election Results
The Hancock County Election results saw both Florence “Sis” Greiman and Gary Rayhons win back their seats for County Supervisor. Meanwhile Deborah Engstler won by 241 votes to remain as County Treasurer over Linda Juhl. The County Recorder will be Tracey Marshall who ran unopposed. Blake Norman will...
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election
It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
kiow.com
Local State House and Senate Race Results
Election results for state offices in the area saw Henry Stone retain his seat as State Representative in District 9. He defeated Joseph Tillman 8,695 to 4,115. The state Representative in District 56 will be Mark Thompson who handily won his race over Charles Aldrich 9,309 to 1,986. In District 10, John Wills defeated dan Wahl 10,006 votes to 3,115.
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for Swaledale vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who vandalized a home and vehicle in Swaledale is sentenced. Mercades Lynn Motz, 20 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a civil penalty of $1,025. Motz was accused of doing more than $1,500 in damage to the home and vehicle in Swaledale on June 28.
kchanews.com
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Luke Chatfield & K9 Sirius
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Luke Chatfield and K9 Sirius made a stop on the KCHA morning show on Monday to talk about Sirius’ training, the fact that he’s been VERY busy in the field already. We’ll talk about Sirius being a “dual purpose” K9, what’s next in the process of integrating him into the department and more.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads not guilty to violent burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a violent burglary is pleading not guilty. Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning January 4, 2023, for first-degree burglary. Investigators say Snyder illegally entered a home in the 600 block of 3rd Place...
kiow.com
Worth County Election Results
The Worth County elections saw Aaron Stone win by the slimmest of margins over Dan Gordon 526 votes to 513. In District 3 Enos Loberg won with 98% of the vote. The County Treasurer will be Jake Hanson and the County Recorder will be Teresa Olson with 97% of the vote.
dodgecountyindependent.com
Oronoco loses Tilly’s but Kasson gains Tammy’s Place
Oronoco’s loss is Kasson’s gain. Tilly’s Bar & Grill is closing Dec. 23 in Oronoco and then owner Tammy Dee is opening Tammy’s Place in downtown Kasson come March 1. She’ll bring much of her menu from Tilly’s, she said, but will also add some new menu items as well.
KIMT
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
kiow.com
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Waldorf women hold on, while men come back to win
The Waldorf women’s basketball team was at home for the first time last year and put on a show for the Hanson Fieldhouse crowd. The Warriors hosted the Central College Dutch and opened the game with a 25-12 first-quarter lead. It was more of the same in the second...
