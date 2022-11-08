Within the realm of the possible, we cannot envision a better outcome of the Israeli election than the Netanyahu landslide. Think about it: He is a seasoned player on the treacherous international scene. He shares our dream of a State of Israel astride the land of Biblical Israel. He is experienced in dealing with the duplicitous and corrupt Palestinian leadership as well as adversarial world leaders. As the architect of the startup Israeli economy, he is well-equipped to build on the Abraham Accords. He has been a friend to religious education and the religious community. Last but not least, his coalition government will be supported by 64 mandates in the Knesset, which will provide unusual stability and maneuverability.

2 DAYS AGO