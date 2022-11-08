Read full article on original website
Related
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Jewish Press
IDF Captures Member of Terror Cell That Killed Israeli Commando Noam Raz
IDF troops have captured a member of the terror cell responsible for the murder of 47-year-old IDF special forces commando Noam Raz this past May. Israeli forces entered Jenin in a rare daytime raid on Wednesday to make the arrest after receiving intelligence information on the whereabouts of Tzedki Ahmed Ali Marai.
The Jewish Press
US Denies Attack on Iranian Oil and Weapons Convoy near Al Bukamal, Eastern Syria
The US military told reporters in Iraq it was not involved in a raid on a pro-Iran militia convoy in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq that killed an estimated 15 members of a pro-Iranian militia overnight Wednesday. The airstrike hit a convoy of “fuel tankers and trucks loaded with weapons,” in the Al Bukamal area of the border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
The Jewish Press
Are Jews A Religion Or A People?
In a night of majestic surprises, The President’s announcement in the state dining room of the White House took the cake. A few hundred Jews stood around celebrating Hanukkah with the special feeling of privilege a White House invitation brings to an American. The President entered, welcomed his guests, and announced he was signing an executive order making antisemitism punishable under the Civil Rights Act. His executive order was meant to protect college students facing antisemitism. The Civil Rights Act doesn’t protect religions, only nations, races, and ethnicities. As someone who was in the room at the time, I can say that we didn’t recognize the significance of President Trump’s order at the moment. It was only later we’d realize the President of the United States had signed an executive order defining Jews as something more than “just a religion.”
The Jewish Press
After Pressuring Israel, Ambassador Nides Visits Allenby Crossing to Jordan to Make Sure Israel Is Operating It 24/7
US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides traveled to the Allenby crossing with Jordan Tuesday night to make sure Israel followed up with a commitment to carry out round-the-clock operations at the site, according to a report by Kipa News. The previous caretaker government led by Yesh Atid’s Yair Lapid promised...
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority to End Push for International Court Ruling on ‘Occupation’
A senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official close to PA President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed to the Tazpit Press Service that Ramallah has acceded to a request by the U.S. and Israel to end efforts to refer Israel’s “occupation” to the International Court of Justice. The International Court of...
The Jewish Press
Former Jordanian Ambassador: Iran Saturating my Country with Drugs, Creating a Militia
Last July, King Abdullah II of Jordan protested attacks on Jordan’s border with Syria by “militias linked to Iran,” and deadly clashes with drug smugglers. The king told the newspaper al-Rai that Jordan faces “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran.”. “Jordan, like...
The Jewish Press
3 Arab Women and a Carlo
Israeli security personnel in Samaria have prevented what could have been a deadly terror attack, carried out by three Palestinian Authority women with ties to the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Defense Ministry security personnel detained Tahrir Abu Sariya, Maryam Arafat and Ala’a Abu Dhra’a were stopped when they...
The Jewish Press
Hebrew U Archaeologists Discover First Sentence Ever in Canaanite Language
The alphabet was invented around 1800 BCE and was used by the Canaanites and later by most other languages in the world. Until recently, no meaningful Canaanite inscriptions have been discovered in Israel, save for two or three words here and there. Now, an amazing discovery presents an entire sentence in Canaanite, dating to about 1700 BCE. It is engraved on a small ivory comb and includes a spell against lice.
The Jewish Press
Jerusalem Municipality Approves US Embassy’s New Construction Site
The District Committee for Planning and Construction of Jerusalem on Tuesday published the construction plan for the new diplomatic complex of the American Embassy in the capital. This complex will be established in the former Allenby Camp, established by General Edmund Allenby who defeated the Ottomans and captured Jerusalem on...
The Jewish Press
American Jewish Voters MUST Put Jewish Concerns FIRST
In recent years, evangelical Christians have started to prioritize Israel and a candidate’s position on Israel when they vote. A short time ago, former President Donald Trump controversially asked why American Jews don’t do the same thing. If you ask an evangelical why they are so supportive of...
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Electoral Breakthrough
Within the realm of the possible, we cannot envision a better outcome of the Israeli election than the Netanyahu landslide. Think about it: He is a seasoned player on the treacherous international scene. He shares our dream of a State of Israel astride the land of Biblical Israel. He is experienced in dealing with the duplicitous and corrupt Palestinian leadership as well as adversarial world leaders. As the architect of the startup Israeli economy, he is well-equipped to build on the Abraham Accords. He has been a friend to religious education and the religious community. Last but not least, his coalition government will be supported by 64 mandates in the Knesset, which will provide unusual stability and maneuverability.
The Jewish Press
IDF Lets Lebanese Farmers Harvest Olives on Israeli Side of Border on Humanitarian Grounds
The Israel Defense Forces has allowed Lebanese farmers to harvest olive groves that cross into Israeli territory near several Lebanese villages on the border, the army said. For over a decade, the IDF has for humanitarian reasons allowed Lebanese farmers to cross the United Nations-demarcated Blue Line into Israel to harvest olives, stated the IDF.
The Jewish Press
Schedule: President Herzog to Begin Consultations with Knesset Party Representatives
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will begin consultations on Wednesday with representatives of the political parties voted into the 25th Knesset, before tasking an individual—Benjamin Netanyahu, barring a force majeur—with forming a government based on their recommendations. On Wednesday, Herzog will meet with delegations from Netanyahu’s Likud Party, which...
The Jewish Press
Elad Terror Victim’s Condition Deteriorates
The condition of a 75-year old Israeli man who was seriously wounded in a terrorist attack in Elad on May 4, Israel’s Independence Day, has taken a turn for the worse, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Shimon Maatuf, of Moshav Barkat, was employed as an armed security guard at...
The Jewish Press
US Ambassador on War Path Against Israel’s Majority Right: ‘We’ll Fight Any Annexation Attempt’
US Ambassador Tom Nides on Thursday morning issued a warning regarding the possibility that the next government would try to annex territories in Judea and Samaria. Speaking like the representative of a true imperialist power (whatever happened to all the talk about America’s greatest ally?), Nides told Reshet Bet radio that the administration would fight any attempt to make such a move, and clarified: “The United States and most Arab countries oppose annexation.”
The Jewish Press
Parshat Vayeira: The Binding of Yitzchak
A deep understanding of events helps us appreciate how Avraham’s transgression provided the opportunity for him to ascend incredible heights through an unbelievable act of tshuva m’ahava. The most unbelievable example of Avraham’s loyalty to the Kadosh Barukh Hu is universally understood to be the episode of the...
The Jewish Press
Jordan’s Radicalized Tribal Leaders Backing Hamas
Extremist views are growing below the surface in Jordan’s tribal establishment. Discourse centers around the desire to “liberate Palestine,” renew relations with Hamas and generally support radical Islam. Demonstrations in Jordan against Israel have been on the rise, as have expressions of hatred in Islamist circles of...
The Jewish Press
Abraham the Zionist
Israel has become a taboo topic in some synagogues. Before Rosh Hashanah, Daniel Gordis wrote an article titled “If I Had a Sermon,” about rabbis who had struggles when it came to including Israel in their High Holiday sermons:. “If you were a rabbi of a congregation in...
Comments / 0