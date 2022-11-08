Selena Gomez Purposely Passed On "Camp Rock" Role
In a recent interview with Wildchat Sports Podcast, David DeLuise opened up about casting Camp Rock.
He claims that the lead role was initially offered to Selena Gomez who passed on it knowing that the role would then go to Demi Lovato.
Check out the video below!
