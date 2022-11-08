ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Purposely Passed On "Camp Rock" Role

 3 days ago

In a recent interview with Wildchat Sports Podcast, David DeLuise opened up about casting Camp Rock.

He claims that the lead role was initially offered to Selena Gomez who passed on it knowing that the role would then go to Demi Lovato.

