Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-8-2022]

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
 5 days ago

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Jully Bos Elegant Styles

Business Description: “Jully Bos Elegant Styles Offers the best in African Style Fashion from dresses, prom and wedding attire for men and women, to accessories.”

Business Website: https://jullybos.com/

Organic Facial Experience Medical Day Spa

Business Description: “Loving the natural you.”

Business Website: https://organicfacialexperience.com/

Geek’d Up Treats

Business Description: ‘We Take Food & Treats and Teach.”

Business Contact: IG: GEEKD_UP_TREATS FB: GEEK’D UP TREATS

