Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
streakingthelawn.com
The Big Preview: UVA basketball hosts Monmouth in another warmup contest
After the Virginia Cavaliers handled the NC Central Eagles on Monday by a final score of 73-61, UVA now hosts Monmouth tonight at 9:00 PM. As such, we’ve got you set with a game preview as we analyze either team and take a look at what Virginia needs to improve on from the first game of the season.
streakingthelawn.com
Previewing UVA football’s defense versus Pitt’s offense with a game prediction
Ahead of the Virginia Cavaliers contest with the Pittsburgh Panthers this weekend, we’re previewing how the two squads matchup. Yesterday we analyzed UVA’s offense versus Pitt’s defense and, accordingly, today we’re taking a look at UVA’s defense versus Pitt’s offense. Virginia on Defense. Last...
UV Cavalier Daily
Sam Brunelle’s unorthodox return to Virginia comes at the dawn of a new era
Graduate student forward Sam Brunelle is no stranger to John Paul Jones Arena. She grew up a short drive away in Greene County, Va. and became a Virginia women’s basketball fan at the tail end of legendary Coach Debbie Ryan’s tenure. As she grew up, Brunelle made frequent trips to John Paul Jones with her family, getting so close to the program that she even served as a ball girl, dreaming of the day she might get the chance to take the court herself in an orange and blue uniform.
UVA Women's Basketball Officially Signs Kymora Johnson and Olivia McGhee
Coach Mox officially signed the No. 13-ranked recruiting class in the nation
Norfolk State women’s basketball team defeats opening night opponent by 106
The win is the highest margin of victory in program history, but not the first time the school's women's basketball team has held an opponent to just 19 points.
Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude Officially Sign With Virginia Basketball
Tony Bennett officially announced the signing of 2023 recruits Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude on Wednesday
Caffaro to Miss Monmouth Game to Play for Argentina in World Cup Qualifier
How will Francisco Caffaro's absence impact Virginia's lineups and rotations against Monmouth on Friday?
Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Center in the Class of 2024
The Cavaliers have jumped into the mix for one of the top centers in the nation in the recruiting class of 2024
247Sports
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
Maryland building with homegrown talent | Basketball Signing Week
247Sports' Travis Branham and Adam Finkelstein take a look at Maryland's Class of 2023 and how the Terps are staying close to home to build their program.
WHSV
High School Football Playoffs - Region Quarterfinals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school football region quarterfinals played on Thursday, November 10. Buffalo Gap faces Central Lunenburg in Region 1B Semifinal. Riverheads had a first-round bye and faces Sussex Central in Region 1B Semifinal. Region 2B. Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0. Stuarts Draft 35,...
NBC 29 News
Greene County’s Ella Weaver signs with Buffalo
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At William Monroe High School, basketball star Ella Weaver made it official where she will play in college. Weaver is going to play Division one college basketball at the University at Buffalo. She’s worked hard for this moment, and today her dream came true. “It’s...
Fredericksburg, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Woodgrove High School football team will have a game with Riverbend High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NBC12
Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
Virginia MetalFab to Occupy Thomasville Furniture in Appomattox
Appomattox based Virginia MetalFab will be moving its operations to the 800,000 sq ft manufacturing facility that was previously occupied by Thomasville Furniture. In 2011 Thomasville Furniture closed its doors leaving a void in the Appomattox economy and community. This expansion into the Thomasville facility will allow Virginia MetalFab much needed space to further expand […]
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Campbell County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
WSET
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
Comments / 1