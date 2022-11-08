ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

US comedian loses his cool with unimpressed Brit in the audience

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A US comedian lost his cool when an unimpressed British audience member treated his set with hostility.

In a viral clip viewed over 10.2 million times on TikTok , Akaash Singh ( @akaashsinghcomedy ) was shown asking fellow comedians whether they experienced similar coldness from the man in the front row.

One comedian told Akaash, "He didn't even look at me," before showing a snippet from his set.

"You look like you read a lot of books," the comedian said to the Brit, to which he responded: "Yeah, I wish I was reading one right now."

Eesh.

When Akaash hit the stage, he wasn't quite prepared for what was to happen next.

The comedian started his conversation with the Brit by simply asking how he and his partner met, before joking that the south of the US is "more open-minded than you think" and he shouldn't be nervous.

"Oh, I'm not nervous," the man hit back.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@akaashsinghcomedy

What do you think they talked about in the car?


Akaash continued his set, but suddenly "lost it" when he noticed the bored-looking man playing with his hands.

He launched into a rant about the Queen , before telling the man he should go home and watch Mr Bean.

Akaash said, "Guy thinks he's funnier than me, f***ing Brits dude."

"I'm so glad that b***h died, so glad that b***h died," he continued.

"I swear to god I used to tell people I want to move to London... yeah, I changed my mind just now."

The TikTok clip was flooded with thousands of divisive comments, with one saying: "Comedians were a bit outa line like, my man was just sitting and saying nothing. You can’t expect to make everyone laugh."

"I bet they didn’t have a second date," another joked.

Meanwhile, one fan penned: "HAHAHAHA man I love Akaash bro."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Elon Musk helped Doja Cat change her Twitter name from 'Christmas' to 'fart'

Elon Musk helped Doja Cat change her Twitter name from 'Christmas' to 'fart', and it’s nice to see Musk has got his priorities right after taking over the social media platform.The app is facing uncertainty after Musk rolled out the new Twitter Blue feature, causing chaos on the site. Musk has been very busy indeed, but he still found time to help out Doja with her account issue. Doja, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has often changed her name in the past but found herself unable to change it back recently after she previously made her name ‘Christmas’ for...
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Maya Devi

Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings

A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
Indy100

Child singer ‘booed’ by audience member at Royal Opera House in ‘appalling’ incident

A child singer performing in the Royal Opera House production of Alcina was ‘booed’ and branded “rubbish” by an audience member on Tuesday night, in scenes which have been described as “disgraceful” by others in attendance.Malakai M Bayoh, a student at The Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School in west London, debuted in the role of Oberta in the opera from acclaimed composer George Frideric Handel.Josh Spero, associate arts editor at the Financial Times, tweeted: “The nastiest thing happened @RoyalOperaHouse tonight during Alcina: a ~12yo boy was sweetly singing his lines when a man in the audience yelled ‘rubbish’ and booed him....
Indy100

'Megan Fox' lookalike working in the military opens up about the sexism she faces in her job

A woman dubbed Megan Fox's lookalike has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her experience and treatment working with mostly men.Kerra Buerger works for the United States Air Force and often shares videos with her 268,000 TikTok followers. In one clip that's been viewed a staggering 9 million times, Kerra uses an audio snippet of a woman getting cut out of a conversation with her male counterparts. The female voice can be heard saying "hey guys," which is immediately greeted with shouting and swearing from the male friends."What it’s like being a female in a male dominated career field,"...
Indy100

Question Time audience member makes perfect point about Matt Hancock

A Question Time audience member perfectly explained why all the talk about Matt Hancock being on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is just noise compared to other issues.Hancock's appearance on the ITV reality show has caused controversy because parliament is sitting while he faffs around in the jungle. He has said he is on the show to raise awareness about dyslexia but he hasn't mentioned it once thus far.Despite the outrage, one audience member had enough and said it was time to focus on other issues.She said: “I’m really bored of hearing about the kind of low...
Indy100

Elon Musk's claim that 'comedy is now legal on Twitter' has aged terribly

Just 24 hours after his $44bn (£38.2bn) Twitter takeover, Elon Musk declared "comedy is now legal" on the platform. Fast-forward to Sunday (November 6), the Tesla CEO is now threatening to permanently suspend users "engaging in impersonation". The self-described "free speech absolutist" made his intentions clear over the weekend, tweeting: "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended," "Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter...
Indy100

Elon Musk thought there were 'ghost employees' at Twitter

Apparently, Elon Musk wasn't just worried about fake Twitter accounts when he acquired the social media platform, he was also concerned with fake employees. A recent New York Times article investigated what it's been like for people inside Twitter during Musk's chaotic takeover.By interviewing 36 people "at or close to Twitter", reporters found that, among other things, Musk allegedly requested a payroll audit to confirm employees receiving bonuses were real before they were laid off. According to the article, Musk supposedly wanted to lay off Twitter's work staff before employees received scheduled bonuses.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHowever,...
Indy100

Radio host poops his pants on air then shows off the mess

A sports radio host laughed so hard at a joke that he ended up pooping his pants on air - and then showed his co-hosts the proof.On CBS Sports' the "D.A. Show," Shaun Morash was discussing with host Damon Amendolara and others a strange hypothetical scenario involving mascot Phillie Phanatic and professional baseball players. “It would be like the [Phillie] Phanatic taking a number 2 on Mike Schmidt’s chest — you just don’t do it," Morash said, prompting laughter from his co-hosts.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter But that wasn't the end of the joke as Amendeolara couldn't...
Indy100

Matt Hancock has arrived on I'm A Celebrity sang Ed Sheeran and fell over

Matt Hancock has officially arrived on Matt Hancock and the very first thing he did was slip up on the bridge while entering the camp and then started singing Ed Sheeran.It was quite an intro and he was only talking to his fellow new-entrant comedian Seann Walsh. The Tory MP and former health minister is a controversial late entrant to this year's show which has resulted in him having the whip suspended from the Conservative Party. Both he and Walsh were introduced to the public at the start of Wednesday's episode where they were told they were going to be...
Indy100

I'm A Celebrity: Charlene White summed up people's thoughts on Matt Hancock with one look

So, Matt Hancock arrived in the jungle last night, and single handedly brought us the strangest episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! we’ve ever seen. The former health secretary made his debut on the show on Wednesday and changed the atmosphere inside the camp from the very first moment. A few members of camp voiced their concerns about Hancock, a serving MP who left his post in disgrace last year after breaking his own covid rules last year. Babatunde Aleshe and Chris Moyles spoke to the Bush Telegraph and criticised Hancock’s decision to join the jungle, with Moyles...
Indy100

Stormy Daniels thinks her home is being haunted by a 'non-human thing with tentacles'

Stormy Daniels is back in the news again after claiming that her home is being haunted by a “very dark non-human thing with tentacles". The former adult film star appeared on the Ghost Magnet with Bridget Marquardt podcast to discuss her experiences, explaining how the ‘ghost’ would break things in her house and negatively influence her personal relationships. She said: “Definitely one very, very dark non-human thing with these tentacles and that’s what I caught on camera and [it] shattered my ex’s guitar. It just snapped in half one day sitting on the stand. It did not like him at all.” The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Indy100

Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock have met before they were I'm a Celeb campmates

Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock were the latest celebs to join I'm A Celebrity and completed a bushtucker trial together on arrival.In last night's show (November 9) viewers saw Walsh in hysterics when the former health secretary entered the jungle with him and the two have been working together to complete secret missions as moles in camp.But it's been revealed that this isn't the first time the campmates have met...Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterA clip from Vittorio's podcast with Walsh from back in February has resurfaced where he recalled a chance encounter he had with Hancock and...
Indy100

Matt Hancock's sending mixed messages again - before he’s even entered I’m A Celeb

Disgraced former health secretary Matt Hancock is set to finally enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle on Wednesday, in a controversial decision which has seen him have the Tory party whip removed and been criticised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.Joining the camp alongside comedian Seann Walsh – who made headlines in 2018 when he kissed his Strictly Come Dancing dance partner while in a relationship – Mr Hancock’s participation in the show was officially confirmed on Tuesday night.As the cameras teased his identity (even when we already knew he was entering the show), the Conservative politician could be heard saying...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy