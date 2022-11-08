Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Veterans Day programs set for area schools
SPEARFISH — Local schools are honoring veterans by hosting Veterans Day programs. Each program is located at the host school unless otherwise noted. Spearfish will host guest veterans at West Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, and the Spearfish Middle School will host a public program. The details are below:
Black Hills Pioneer
Scooper XC squads enjoy successful state AA meet
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper cross country teams set some lofty goals at the beginning of the season and hit the majority of them, including the best placing for the boys’ team in the history of the school. “It was a pretty good day, actually one of...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football players earn RMAC academic honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s football placed 16 players on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) All-Academic squad. The listing includes Defensive Academic Player of the Year Ryder Blair, and four First-Team honorees.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football team to end season Saturday
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will conclude its football season Saturday when it hosts CSU-Pueblo at Lyle Hare Stadium. Kickoff for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tilt is set for noon. The Yellow Jackets are fourth in the conference standings at 5-3, 7-3 for all games. CSU-Pueblo, ranked...
Black Hills Pioneer
Broncs’ volleyball team returning to state
BUFFALO — Belle Fourche will return to the state A volleyball tournament for the first time since 2017. The seventh-seeded Broncs defeated number 10 seed Mobridge-Pollock three sets to one in a Class A SoDak 16 match played Tuesday at Harding County High School.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish SoDak 16 volleyball match postponed
SPEARFISH — The Class AA SoDak 16 volleyball match between Spearfish and Sioux Falls O'Gorman is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time Friday in Sioux Falls. Spearfish High School Activities Director Stephanie Ornelas said that match time depends on Thursday.
Black Hills Pioneer
The 4th season of Souper Starz is here
SPEARFISH — With the weather getting colder by the day, the comfort of a hot bowl of soup seems to be the answer to everything. Luckily, Spearfish Souper Starz has been providing warmth to the community with hot soup, while promoting and helping local organizations, since 2020. This upcoming season will be the fourth.
Black Hills Pioneer
‘A Place for Harvest’ brings local WWII hero’s story to new generation
SPEARFISH – Lauren Harris is no stranger to military history, or writing about military history, but when she heard the story of Kenny Higashi, a Spearfish veteran, she knew she’d stumbled onto something special. “It’s a really important thing to share with the kids, plus introducing them to...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood honors a combined 100 years of employee service to the city
Monday, the Deadwood City Commission honored and thanked seven long-time employees for a combined 100 years of employee service to the city, attained in 2022 and ranging from five to 25 years in duration. Pictured, front row, left to right, are: William Burleson, 25 years; Mike Runge, 20 years; Misty Trewhella, 10 years; Karla Dower, five years.
Black Hills Pioneer
Runge goes down in SDML Hall of Fame
Monday, the Deadwood City Commission acknowledged and commended Deadwood City Archivist Michael Runge for being inducted into the South Dakota Municipal League (SDML) Hall of Fame for 20 years of service, awarded recently at the 2022 SDML Conference. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson. To read all of today's stories,
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish players named All-State
SPEARFISH — Three players from Spearfish earned spots on the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state teams.
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche rec center to get upgrade
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche City Council members approved new LED lighting and the addition of 13 security cameras at the city’s recreational center. The new LED lighting is estimated to cost $38,883 including labor.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU XC squads compete at RMAC meet
DURANGO, Colo. — Black Hills State University cross country teams competed at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5.
Black Hills Pioneer
SD Guard to welcome home 235th MPs
RAPID CITY — A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for about 109 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company at The Monument Theater in Rapid City at 4 p.m. Sunday. The soldiers are returning home after serving on a 10-month deployment to Cuba,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Flanagan, Sleep, Jennings capture Lawrence County Commission seats
DEADWOOD – Lawrence County voters chose incumbents Brandon Flanagan, R-Spearfish, Richard Sleep, R-Spearfish and newcomer Eric Jennings, R-Spearfish to fill three vacant seats in the Lawrence County Commission race in Tuesday’s general election. Capturing 6,886 votes, or 29%, Flanagan garnered the most votes.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to make adjustments to water charges
STURGIS – Beginning in January, residents of Sturgis will see some changes to their water bill.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rocket ship slide deficiencies outlined
SPEARFISH — The saga of the Evans Park rocket slide continues to burn bright as Spearfish city officials presented the findings of a safety report, which forced the city to close off the feature until it can decide whether to renovate or replace the structure completely. “With the fact...
Black Hills Pioneer
Combatting mental health challenges amongst youth
SPEARFISH — 4-H is leading a course on Teen Mental Health First Aid (TMHFA) for Spearfish High School students, beginning on Nov. 7 and concluding on Nov. 15. So far, Spearfish High School has purchased 180 Teen Mental Health First Aid training manuals, which are designed by the National Council of Mental Wellbeing. This manual is free to the students and can be taken home after completing the certification.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sky Ridge housing prices follow state increases
SPEARFISH — The Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish is designed to be an affordable workforce housing solution, but as the state’s idea of what constitutes, “affordable housing” changes, so too do the price points at Sky Ridge. The houses at Sky Ridge are arranged into...
Black Hills Pioneer
Margaret Eleanor Logan Sulentic
Margaret Eleanor Logan Sulentic, “Nanny,” was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, and hardworking Businesswoman. She passed away in Deadwood, SD, at her home on Monday, November 7, 2022. She seemed to have an endless supply of generosity and unconditional love for all she met. Her sugar cookies, rhubarb and lemon pies, or warm cinnamon rolls were a staple at many gatherings.
