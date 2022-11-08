ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPD: Drunk Woodstock man rear-ends car at red light

By Harrison Gereau
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to Saugerties Police, a Woodstock man was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC above .08%, and following too close after he rear-ended another car at a red light. Police say, Michael Ellis, 72, was driving westbound on State Route 212 in a 2009 Subaru Outback on Sunday, November 6 at 6:08 p.m.

A 2013 Jeep Wrangler was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Routes 212 and 32. Ellis failed to brake in time, police said, and crashed into the back of the Jeep.

When processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters, officers there determined Ellis’s blood-alcohol content (BAC) to be 0.16%, according to police. After processing, Ellis was released on traffic tickets.

No injuries were reported after the crash. Ellis is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on November 16.

