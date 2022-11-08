Read full article on original website
NFL midseason predictions: Playoff teams, Super Bowl picks, breakouts
We've hit the midway point of the2022 NFL season. Nine weeks down, nine to go. The first half was filled with surprises, from teams on unexpected playoff tracks to struggling veteran quarterbacks. But a lot can still happen over the two months remaining in the regular season. So we asked...
Rams QB Stafford making progress in concussion protocol
Matthew Stafford is questionable for the Los Angeles Rams’ home game against Arizona while working through the NFL’s concussion protocol. The quarterback has been “making good progress and steady progression” since being placed in the protocol Tuesday, Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday. Stafford worked out and threw the ball Thursday, and he participated in the Rams’ practice Friday on a limited basis. None of that progress means Stafford will play for Los Angeles (3-5) against the Cardinals (3-6) at SoFi Stadium, however. “It could go all the way up until 90 minutes before kickoff,” McVay said on the decision to allow Stafford to play.
NFL Week 10 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 10 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
Bills at Lions Thanksgiving Game to Feature John Madden Tribute
Madden is widely credited with raising the mystique around football on Thanksgiving, a phenomenon the Buffalo Bills will get to experience this year.
NFL Week 10 injuries: Who's in and out for this week's games
Week 10 of the NFL season is here, and some teams are dealing with big injury questions. The struggling Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) put tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve on Thursday. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 5, while Renfrow has injuries to his ribs and a hamstring. Both players will miss at least four games.
Eagles try to keep unbeaten streak alive against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA -- - The World Series is over, and the Phillies had to settle for the NL pennant. The Union not only lost the MLS Cup final, they helped Philadelphia earn the dubious distinction of becoming the first city to lose two championships in one day. That leaves it to...
Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Philadelphia
Atlanta Hawks (8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Young is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game. The 76ers have gone 4-6 against Eastern Conference...
Could the Eagles go 17-0? Here's what the numbers tell us
PHILADELPHIA -- The champagne remains on ice for the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, and by the looks of it, the Philadelphia Eagles might make them sweat this one out. The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in team history and have arrived at that mark in impressive fashion, winning their games by an average of 11 points. They have yet to trail at any time in the second half this season and are among the league leaders in most major statistical categories, including turnover differential (first: plus-15), points per game (second: 28.1), total yards per game (third: 391), takeaways (first: 18) and opponent points per game (third: 16.9). They have a legitimate MVP candidate in quarterback Jalen Hurts (18 total touchdowns, 2 interceptions) and lack glaring weaknesses on either side of the ball.
As Phillies plot offseason, Harper set to have elbow examined
LAS VEGAS -- Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will have his right elbow examined Monday to determine a course of action, according to the club's president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. It's possible surgery could be needed for the two-time National League MVP. Harper, 30, suffered a tear in the...
