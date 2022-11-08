Read full article on original website
Related
Why can’t Texas Democrats win? State stays ‘solidly’ red
While Democrats have been outperforming expectations nationally in a midterm election, Texas' statewide candidates took another hit as Texas Republicans are maintaining what is now a near-three-decade grasp on statewide offices.
Why did 11 million eligible Texans choose not to vote in the midterms
"A state record 9.6 million registered voters did not vote, breaking the previous mark of 9.3 million set in 2014. Combined with the estimated 1.4 million Texans who are eligible to vote but aren't registered, almost 11 million Texans who could have voted didn't." Texas Election Source.
Abbott, says "the future of Texas is Hispanic"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, fresh from winning a third term as Texas Governor, took to Twitter today to post a message about the future of Texas. "The future of Texas is Hispanic — and Republican. Voters in theRGV and across Texas sent a clear message Tuesday night. They voted for border security, safer communities, our booming economy, and protecting the values that keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
9.6 million Texas registered voters did not cast ballots. Here's how many Central Texans did.
TEXAS, USA — Last minute ballots are still being counted in some parts of Texas, but every big race has already been called. The surprising thing is the voter turnout numbers we've seen, participation in the 2022 Midterm Election was historically bad. Almost 9.6 million registered voters in Texas didn't even show up to the polls this year. For reference only around 8 million people did vote.
Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session
There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
KHOU
Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?
HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
KHOU
Texas Republicans against 'critical race theory' win seats on the State Board of Education
TEXAS, USA — Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ. Most notably, Republicans successfully flipped District 2, which covers...
Click2Houston.com
Republicans narrowly increase their majorities in Texas Legislature
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republicans narrowly expanded their legislative majorities in both the House and Senate early Wednesday morning, though they fell short of taking some seats they targeted in this year’s midterm elections.
Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below. Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
Click2Houston.com
Sid Miller declares victory in Texas agriculture commissioner race
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican Sid Miller has been reelected as Texas agriculture commissioner, defeating Democratic candidate Susan Hays on Tuesday night in a heated race. Miller, 67, had a strong show of support...
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslims and openly gay Black men to Legislature
The election of two Democrats to the Texas House will triple the number of openly gay Black lawmakers in the Legislature.
KHOU
Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals
EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
Dan Patrick is projected to win over Democrat Mike Collier for Texas Lieutenant Governor
Republican incumbent Dan Patrick claims third victory after going head-to-head with Democrat Mike Collier for the 2022 Texas Lieutenant Governor race.
Republican Wesley Hunt claims victory in Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District
HOUSTON — Republican Wesley Hunt claimed victory Tuesday night in the race for Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District. He was one of the first to claim victory in the state after early voting and mail-in ballot numbers gave him 64% of the votes cast. That was enough for him to take the seat.
WFAA
Texas Election Results: Latest vote totals in the biggest races across the state
TEXAS, USA — Texas Election Day 2022 is here. And when the polls closed at 7 p.m., the results started streaming in from across the state, including results for the race for Texas governor between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke. Our election results page will update in real-time...
Goodbye Beto O’Rourke
Beto O'Rourke lost to Ted Cruz. He lost a race for President. And now he has lost his race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. And it wasn't even close. In fact, FOX News called the race fairly early on Tuesday night. So while Greg Abbott wins another term as Governor,...
Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
KHOU
Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 10