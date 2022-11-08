ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Post season begins this week in Southwest Virginia

The football postseason officially kicked off in Southwest Virginia Thursday with Graham taking a xx-xx victory over Wise Central in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. Only one playoff game in Southwest Virginia is scheduled for Friday with Honaker traveling to Grundy in a Region 1D quarterfinal...
BLUEFIELD, VA
Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution

NASHVILLE — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to consider...
TENNESSEE STATE
CHARTS: Live election results

Polls in Northeast Tennessee closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and the first election returns are starting to come in. The Johnson City Press is following several key races across the area and will update these charts as results come in.

