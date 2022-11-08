ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

WILX-TV

Auto supplier investing $82M in Jackson County, retaining 241 jobs

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI) is making an $82 million investment in Jackson County. It’s the largest employer in Jackson County and is a high-volume assembly manufacturer that supplies multiple Toyota models. MACI is beginning its production of new products that support the industry’s transition...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
electrek.co

Tesla is building a ‘unique new R&D facility’ in Detroit’s backyard

Tesla is reportedly building a new “unique EV research, testing, repair, and maintenance facility” in Detroit’s backyard, but it sounds like it could simply be a collision center. According to a report in Crain’s Detroit Business journal, Tesla has just received approval from Southfield, a town in...
DETROIT, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

QD at Michigan/Harrison Will Become a Party/Convenience Store [UPDATED]

UPDATE, Nov. 8, 2022, 5:15 pm: We have added comment from Quality Dairy Co.’s President and CEO below. Despite fears from residents of the Chesterfield Hills neighborhood that the Quality Dairy store near them will become a marijuana dispensary, the store will instead become a party/convenience store. The store...
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Accident waiting to happen’

Local and state officials are scrambling to address a traffic situation that Lansing Board of Education President Gabrielle Lawrence called “dangerous and a knot of chaos.”. Neighborhood leaders and school officials are concerned about traffic at Pattengill Biotechnical Magnet School, formerly the Fairview Elementary School, on the east side....
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI
constructiondive.com

$5.7B Gordie Howe Bridge project to be delayed 8 months, S&P says

The opening of the $5.7 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada is now likely to be pushed to August 2025, a delay of eight months, according to analysis from S&P completed two months ago and obtained recently by the Windsor Star. Most of the issues leading to...
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

Ann Arbor City Clerk identifies cause of Election Day voting delays

Officials in the Ann Arbor clerk's office have a clearer idea about what led to long lines of students waiting to vote in the wee hours of Election Night. Officials with the Ann Arbor clerk’s office say they were using data from the 2020 election to gauge staffing needs this year. In 2020, with one on-campus satellite city clerk’s office, they registered more than 5,000 students over a 40-day period.
ANN ARBOR, MI
97.9 WGRD

Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise

The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through Metro-Detroit

CALGARY, Can. (CBS DETROIT) - For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be passing through Metro-Detroit. While there are no scheduled stops in Michigan, the train should be passing through the metro region Dec. 1 on its way to an evening show scheduled for 6 p.m. in Windsor.  The decorated train will once again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks along the CP network.  "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer....
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Washtenaw County Races for Michigan House of Representatives

In the 23rd state house race, current Washtenaw County Commissioner, Jason Morgan beat Plymouth Republican Richard Sharland. IThe Ann Arbor Democrart took nearly 77-percent of the vote. Morgan will represent a district that covers much of downtown Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan’s central campus. It extends east into Ann Arbor and includes Superior and Salem Townships, South Lyon, Northville and Plymouth Townships in Wayne County.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County

In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

