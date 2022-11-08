COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers are waiving defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, the team announced Thursday. The move will not be official until Friday, meaning Tillery cannot be claimed until Monday. Considering that multiple teams expressed interest in trading for him before the deadline, Tillery is expected to be claimed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO