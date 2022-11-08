Read full article on original website
Rams QB Stafford making progress in concussion protocol
Matthew Stafford is questionable for the Los Angeles Rams' home game against Arizona while working through the NFL's concussion protocol
Packers claim safety Johnathan Abram off waivers
The Green Bay Packersclaimed Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiderson Wednesday. Abram, a 2019 first-round draft pick by the Raiders, was waived on Tuesday. The Packers lost one member of their secondary on Sunday against the Detroit Lions but it was a cornerback, Eric Stokes (ankle, knee).
Las Vegas Raiders place Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on IR
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raidersplaced a pair of Pro Bowl pass-catchers -- tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow -- on injured reserve Thursday. Waller and Renfrow will both miss at least four games, starting with Sunday's home matchup against the Colts, and will not be eligible to return until the Raiders (2-6) play the Rams on Dec. 8.
Chargers waiving 2019 first-round pick DL Jerry Tillery
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers are waiving defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, the team announced Thursday. The move will not be official until Friday, meaning Tillery cannot be claimed until Monday. Considering that multiple teams expressed interest in trading for him before the deadline, Tillery is expected to be claimed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Raiders put Waller, Renfrow on IR, Taylor returns to practice, For...
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: The Raiders placed TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow...
49ers CB Jason Verrett suffers season-ending Achilles injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Midway through theSan Francisco 49ers' Wednesday afternoon practice, cornerback Jason Verrett fell to the ground and reached for his left leg in obvious pain. A lively post-bye practice for the Niners came to a crushing halt as players and coaches looked on, fearing that Verrett, who...
From DoorDash driver to Lakers' sharpshooter, Matt Ryan is making a name for himself
Matt Ryan hit the biggest shot of the Los Angeles Lakers' season for free. The training camp invitee, who earned a partially-guaranteed contract and a spot in coach Darvin Ham's early-season rotation, is waiting on the first direct deposit to hit his account. "I haven't even gotten a paycheck yet,"...
