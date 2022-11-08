ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Black Hills Pioneer

Who won Tuesday’s vote?

SPEARFISH — Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune, and Rep. Dusty Johnson will retain their seats after strong victories. Amendment D, expanding Medicaid in South Dakota, won by a 12-point margin.
Noem, Thune, Johnson win re-election in SD

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem defeated a Democratic state lawmaker on Tuesday to win reelection, leaning heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning herself for a possible White House bid in 2024. The Republican governor eased past state Rep....
