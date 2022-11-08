Read full article on original website
Who won Tuesday’s vote?
SPEARFISH — Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune, and Rep. Dusty Johnson will retain their seats after strong victories. Amendment D, expanding Medicaid in South Dakota, won by a 12-point margin.
Noem, Thune, Johnson win re-election in SD
SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem defeated a Democratic state lawmaker on Tuesday to win reelection, leaning heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning herself for a possible White House bid in 2024. The Republican governor eased past state Rep....
Spearfish players named All-State
SPEARFISH — Three players from Spearfish earned spots on the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state teams.
