Black Hills Pioneer
Scooper XC squads enjoy successful state AA meet
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper cross country teams set some lofty goals at the beginning of the season and hit the majority of them, including the best placing for the boys’ team in the history of the school. “It was a pretty good day, actually one of...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football players earn RMAC academic honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s football placed 16 players on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) All-Academic squad. The listing includes Defensive Academic Player of the Year Ryder Blair, and four First-Team honorees.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football team to end season Saturday
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will conclude its football season Saturday when it hosts CSU-Pueblo at Lyle Hare Stadium. Kickoff for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tilt is set for noon. The Yellow Jackets are fourth in the conference standings at 5-3, 7-3 for all games. CSU-Pueblo, ranked...
Black Hills Pioneer
Runge goes down in SDML Hall of Fame
Monday, the Deadwood City Commission acknowledged and commended Deadwood City Archivist Michael Runge for being inducted into the South Dakota Municipal League (SDML) Hall of Fame for 20 years of service, awarded recently at the 2022 SDML Conference. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson. To read all of today's stories,
Black Hills Pioneer
Broncs’ volleyball team returning to state
BUFFALO — Belle Fourche will return to the state A volleyball tournament for the first time since 2017. The seventh-seeded Broncs defeated number 10 seed Mobridge-Pollock three sets to one in a Class A SoDak 16 match played Tuesday at Harding County High School.
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood honors a combined 100 years of employee service to the city
Monday, the Deadwood City Commission honored and thanked seven long-time employees for a combined 100 years of employee service to the city, attained in 2022 and ranging from five to 25 years in duration. Pictured, front row, left to right, are: William Burleson, 25 years; Mike Runge, 20 years; Misty Trewhella, 10 years; Karla Dower, five years.
Black Hills Pioneer
The 4th season of Souper Starz is here
SPEARFISH — With the weather getting colder by the day, the comfort of a hot bowl of soup seems to be the answer to everything. Luckily, Spearfish Souper Starz has been providing warmth to the community with hot soup, while promoting and helping local organizations, since 2020. This upcoming season will be the fourth.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish SoDak 16 volleyball match postponed
SPEARFISH — The Class AA SoDak 16 volleyball match between Spearfish and Sioux Falls O'Gorman is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time Friday in Sioux Falls. Spearfish High School Activities Director Stephanie Ornelas said that match time depends on Thursday.
Black Hills Pioneer
‘A Place for Harvest’ brings local WWII hero’s story to new generation
SPEARFISH – Lauren Harris is no stranger to military history, or writing about military history, but when she heard the story of Kenny Higashi, a Spearfish veteran, she knew she’d stumbled onto something special. “It’s a really important thing to share with the kids, plus introducing them to...
Black Hills Pioneer
Meade Co. gives first approval for shooting range ordinance
STURGIS — An ordinance that will regulate the construction and location for sport shooting ranges in Meade County was given its first approval on Tuesday. Members of the Meade County Commission approved the first reading of Ordinance 56, which applies to shooting ranges that are commonly open to public use and designed for the use of rifles, shotguns or pistols as a means of silhouette, skeet, trap, black powder, or other sport shooting. The ordinance does not apply to shooting ranges which are closed off to the general public, such as those specifically designated for law enforcement training.
Black Hills Pioneer
Yellow Jackets’ home opener Friday
The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team will host Texas A&M International in the home opener set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Young Center. Black Hills State fell 45-39 to Idaho State in an exhibition game last weekend in Pocatello, Idaho. The home standing Bengals led 11-6 after one quarter, 23-16 at halftime, and 34-28 after three quarters.
Black Hills Pioneer
Flanagan, Sleep, Jennings capture Lawrence County Commission seats
DEADWOOD – Lawrence County voters chose incumbents Brandon Flanagan, R-Spearfish, Richard Sleep, R-Spearfish and newcomer Eric Jennings, R-Spearfish to fill three vacant seats in the Lawrence County Commission race in Tuesday’s general election. Capturing 6,886 votes, or 29%, Flanagan garnered the most votes.
Black Hills Pioneer
SD Guard to welcome home 235th MPs
RAPID CITY — A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for about 109 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company at The Monument Theater in Rapid City at 4 p.m. Sunday. The soldiers are returning home after serving on a 10-month deployment to Cuba,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to make adjustments to water charges
STURGIS – Beginning in January, residents of Sturgis will see some changes to their water bill.
KELOLAND TV
National Guard soldiers returning to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100 soldiers from the National Guard in Rapid City will be welcomed back at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday, Nov. 13. The ceremony for the 109 soldiers South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company will be at The Monument Theater in Rapid City.
Black Hills Pioneer
Decorating for the 28th annual Sturgis Festival of Trees underway
STURGIS – Monday morning, at First Interstate Bank in Sturgis, was not a typical start to the work week. Countless volunteers were decorating trees, wreaths and creating other Holiday displays. These will all be featured in the twenty-eighth annual Sturgis Festival of Trees celebration on Nov. 18 at First Interstate Bank.
KEVN
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman hit by a truck in Box Elder Oct. 31 has died from her injuries. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ina King was walking in the center of the on ramp to Interstate 90 (mile marker 63) about 2:30 a.m. when she was hit by the truck. King was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she died Monday.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sky Ridge housing prices follow state increases
SPEARFISH — The Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish is designed to be an affordable workforce housing solution, but as the state’s idea of what constitutes, “affordable housing” changes, so too do the price points at Sky Ridge. The houses at Sky Ridge are arranged into...
drgnews.com
Rapid City woman dies from injuries received in Halloween vehicle-pedestrian accident
A 20-year-old Rapid City woman has died from injuries sustained in an early morning (2:34am) pedestrian-vehicle crash on Halloween (Oct. 31, 2022). Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the Interstate 90 on-ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit the pedestrian, Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. She died Monday (Nov. 7, 2022).
newscenter1.tv
CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
