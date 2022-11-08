Margaret Eleanor Logan Sulentic, “Nanny,” was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, and hardworking Businesswoman. She passed away in Deadwood, SD, at her home on Monday, November 7, 2022. She seemed to have an endless supply of generosity and unconditional love for all she met. Her sugar cookies, rhubarb and lemon pies, or warm cinnamon rolls were a staple at many gatherings.

DEADWOOD, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO