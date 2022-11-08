David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and we're running through a post-election morning providing all the results we have to this point. Some final results on the national level may not be available until tonight, or perhaps even later. Locally, we're still awaiting some ballots to be counted from the City of Ann Arbor. Those were anticipated some 45 minutes ago, but it has taken a little longer than expected. We will follow along and pass it along. But it does appear that the 14th District State Senate seat was won by the current chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. Sue Shink joins us on the WEMU news line after a long election night. And thank you for either staying awake or getting up early to talk.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO