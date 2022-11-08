ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wemu.org

Ann Arbor City Clerk identifies cause of Election Day voting delays

Officials in the Ann Arbor clerk's office have a clearer idea about what led to long lines of students waiting to vote in the wee hours of Election Night. Officials with the Ann Arbor clerk’s office say they were using data from the 2020 election to gauge staffing needs this year. In 2020, with one on-campus satellite city clerk’s office, they registered more than 5,000 students over a 40-day period.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County

In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Teresa Gillotti stepping down as head of Washtenaw County's OCED

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development will soon need a new director. Its current leader, Teresa Gillotti, has announced she is stepping down later this month. She’s been with the department for eight years, including the last four as its leader, and oversaw its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Washtenaw County Judicial Races

Arianne Elizabeth Slay of Ypsilanti won election to a six-year term in 22nd District Circuit Court with nearly 71-percent of the vote. Slay defeated Marla Linderman Richelew of Ann Arbor. In the race for a six-year term in 14-A District Court, Karl Barr of Ann Arbor garnered nearly 58-percent voter...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Is Livingston County becoming more Democratic?

Is the Livingston County GOP's stranglehold on local politics starting to break? Recent election numbers seem to suggest so. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a subscriber to read this and other premium content on our site.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Washtenaw County Commissioner Sue Shink wins 14th District State Senate race

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and we're running through a post-election morning providing all the results we have to this point. Some final results on the national level may not be available until tonight, or perhaps even later. Locally, we're still awaiting some ballots to be counted from the City of Ann Arbor. Those were anticipated some 45 minutes ago, but it has taken a little longer than expected. We will follow along and pass it along. But it does appear that the 14th District State Senate seat was won by the current chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. Sue Shink joins us on the WEMU news line after a long election night. And thank you for either staying awake or getting up early to talk.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education Race

13-candidates were running to fill four available seats in this election cycle. Those four-year terms will be filled by newcomers Jacinda Townsend Gides, Rima Mohammad and Susan Ward Schmidt. The only incumbent returning to the school board is Suan Baskett. She was alos the only incumbent running. Current board president Rebecca Lazarus, vice president Jessica Kelly and trustee Bryan Johnson all decided against seeking reelection.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Washtenaw County Races for Michigan State Senate

In the newly created 14th State Senate District, Democrat Sue Shink has defeated Jackson Republican Tim Golding. Shink is from Ann Arbor and currently serves as chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. The new 14th district covers northern Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Dexter and the townships in the western portion of the county. It further stretches west to cover much of Jackson County. Shink will serve a four-year term after being sworn in to office in January. Shink garnered 69% voter support.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Ypsilanti Mayor and City Council Races

Ypsilanti voters have selected Nicole Brown to serve as the city’s next Mayor. The Brown currently serves as a 1st Ward city councilmember. She took 76-percent of the vote in a three-way Race. She defeated Non-partisan candidate Amber Fellows and Libertarian Mark Alan King. Brown will take over for outgoing Mayor Lois Richardson, whom she defeated in the August primary. Brown will serve a four-year term.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Oakland Press

Whitmer, Nessel, Benson winning re-election in Oakland County and statewide

Democratic incumbent candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general were easily beating their Republican challengers in Oakland County and statewide Tuesday night. With just under 15% of the Oakland County ballots counted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had 170,403 votes. Her opponent, Tudor Dixon, a talk show host and business...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

State Representative-Elect Dale Zorn Reacts to Election Night Win

Adrian, MI – State Representative-elect for Michigan’s newly-drawn 34th district…which includes most of Lenawee County…was won by Dale Zorn. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed that the Republican, and former State Senator, defeated Democrat John Dahlgren by over 9,000 votes. Zorn gave his reaction to WLEN News after the election…
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats

Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

‘It’s a mess.’ Behind the long election lines at the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, Khadija Toure was one of the many University of Michigan students determined to vote on Election Night. “We’ve been out here for like three to four hours,” she said at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, as a line of hundreds of students extended as far as the eye could see outside the UM Museum of Art on State Street, one of two campus locations where the city clerk’s office had satellite offices for registering students to vote and cast absentee ballots on the spot.
ANN ARBOR, MI

