butlerradio.com
Businesses Offer Specials To Veterans
A couple of local breweries and restaurants are offering specials to veterans. Texas Roadhouse is offering a free meal voucher to vets. They do ask that you bring a form of military identification. Butler Brew Works and Recon Brewing are saluting veterans by offering them a free pint throughout the...
butlerradio.com
Penn Theater In The Process Of Being Sold
The Penn Theater is one small step away from being sold. The City of Butler Redevelopment Authority approved the sale to Butler native Bryan Frenchak at their Thursday afternoon meeting. The sale price of $65,000 will go directly to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation which provided $250,000 to the...
butlerradio.com
Harmony Prepping For German Christmas Market
The Harmony Museum is nearly ready for their largest fundraising event of the year. The German Christmas Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Museum in Harmony. This event will include many specialty vendors and...
butlerradio.com
It’s Veterans Day
Today is Veterans Day which means several buildings and institutions are closed. All government buildings are shut down, including the Butler County Courthouse, Government Center and Government Center Annex. The Butler City Building is closed. There will be no mail delivery or pick-up. Most banks are closed. Students also have...
butlerradio.com
ShelterBox Fundraiser Nets Over $20K In Donations
Local veterans are in the spotlight as a new show opens at the Butler Art Center with an opening reception scheduled for later this week. A Local Hero Portrait Show will run through next Friday (11/18) and feature veterans, first responders, and those in the medical field. The opening day...
cranberryeagle.com
Paramount Senior Living closing
Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry, a Paramount Health Resources Inc. facility for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, plans to close at the end of 2022 due to staffing shortages, according to a letter sent to residents. More than 40 residents will be required to move within the next 30...
27 First News
Merger of local communities decided in vote
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bringing Hermitage and Wheatland together is a plan that’s been a long time in the making and now the voters gave it the green light. Voters approved the issue Tuesday to merge the two municipalities, according to unofficial election returns. Hermitage already provides street...
butlerradio.com
Campaign Sign Recycling Event Being Held
With the election season now in the books, a group will be recycling yard signs later today. The Butler County Democratic Committee will be set up at the Clearview Mall from noon until 5:30 p.m. for residents to return their political campaign signs. They ask that you take the plastic...
butlerradio.com
Veterans Day Parade Canceled
The Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Butler is canceled for Friday. Parade organizers say the rain will make it difficult to hold the parade with all the participants, including the high school bands and veteran groups. While organizers are upset they had to cancel, they encourage everyone to do something...
butlerradio.com
Slippery Rock School District Honoring Vets By Renaming Bridge
The Slippery Rock Area School District plans to honor local veterans with an event tomorrow afternoon. A Veterans of Slippery Rock Bridge dedication ceremony is planned for Friday at 1 p.m. at the Love’s Truck Stop near the New Castle Road (Route 108) bridge over Interstate 79. Slippery Rock...
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Former Foxwood Swim Club awaits a buyer to take the plunge
Starting with its name, the former Foxwood Swim Club at 123 Bee Lane in Monroeville is a unique piece of property that offers a buyer several possibilities. Once the neighborhood pool for the Foxwood plan, an upscale development built in the 1970s and ’80s, the nearly 2 1/4-acre parcel has the remnants of summertime fun from days gone by: a Snack Shack with a weathered sign still intact, a fence that mostly encloses the lot, and a pool that could be refurbished with a little work, says Doug Brewster, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent marketing the property.
cranberryeagle.com
German Christmas market decking Harmony’s historic halls over weekend
HARMONY — The borough is again stamping its unique brand of culture and historic pride on the holidays this year. Harmony’s WeihnachtsMarkt, or Christmas Market, will flood the streets with German food, drink and music; crafts; horse-drawn wagon rides; and other yuletide treats. The festival will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
butlerradio.com
Voter Turnout In Butler Closes In On 70 Percent
Voter turnout in Butler County was fairly high for a midterm election. Unofficial results from the county election office show that voter turnout was at 68 percent. That means around 93,000 people cast a ballot in this past election. Yesterday, more than 75,000 voters went to a polling site in the county to cast a ballot.
Sharpsburg residents face 25% tax increase in 2023
Sharpsburg residents could be facing a considerable property tax increase in 2023. Council approved a tentative $4.6 million budget, which includes $1.2 million in a sewer fund and $78,000 in liquid fuels. The proposed budget includes a property tax increase of 2.25 mills, to 9.75. If approved, the owner of...
butlerradio.com
Scialabba Wins 12th State House District
A Cranberry attorney will likely be the next State Representative for the 12th State House district. Preliminary returns have Stephenie Scialabba defeating Democratic opponent Robert Vigue to represent an area including Adams, Cranberry, and Jackson Townships in Harrisburg. Scialabba was able to secure nearly 62% of a total of just...
butlerradio.com
Knoch Girls Basketball Craft Show This Weekend
A local group is getting ready for an annual fundraising event. Knoch Craft Show will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knoch High School. Over 160 plus vendors, food trucks, a 50/50, and basket raffle are all planned for this event which has been running for 35 years.
butlerradio.com
Butler Superintendent Outlines Actions To Curb Behavioral Issues At Senior High
After bringing attention to growing concerns about behavioral issues at the Butler Senior High School, the district superintendent is laying out plans to address the problem. In an email to parents, Dr. Brian White says that the school will continue to notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspension. The email comes after numerous fights have broken out at the Senior High School this year, which added 9th graders to the building.
Special election to be set as DeLuca wins seat posthumously
Former state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who died Oct. 9, brought in the most votes to win the 32nd Legislative District, which includes Oakmont, Verona, Plum and most of Penn Hills. He defeated Queonia “Zarah” Livingston of the Green party with 82% of the vote. There were no Republicans on the ticket.
butlerradio.com
Betty Elizabeth McQueeney
Betty Elizabeth McQueeney, 99 of Chicora, PA died November 6, 2022 at the Chicora Medical Center. She was born February 3, 1923 in Hilliards, PA the daughter of the late William Nellis and the late Mary (Ekis) Nellis. She was one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 50 years. She...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park opens location in Monroeville Mall Complex
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park celebrated its first Pennsylvania grand opening on Nov. 3. Founded in 2011, Full Throttle has grown to six locations in the past two years in four states, also including Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. The company also has a seventh location called OVRDRIVE that is dedicated to virtual racing.
