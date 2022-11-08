Drilling activity picked up across the US, across Texas and in the Permian Basin during the week. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday the US rig count it has reported weekly since the 1940s jumped nine rigs to 779, the highest level since March 2020 and the second consecutive weekly increase. The count is 223 rigs higher than the 556 reported last November.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO