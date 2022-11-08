Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards...
Drilling picks up steam across US, Texas and Permian
Drilling activity picked up across the US, across Texas and in the Permian Basin during the week. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday the US rig count it has reported weekly since the 1940s jumped nine rigs to 779, the highest level since March 2020 and the second consecutive weekly increase. The count is 223 rigs higher than the 556 reported last November.
This Texas city is perfect for affordable, last minute Thanksgiving vacation
Last minute trip planners, rejoice! There's a city in Texas that was just ranked one of the best places for an affordable vacation this season. Although Thanksgiving is right around the corner, there's still time left to save money on a holiday trip. Travel + Leisure used data from vacation...
Stakeholder Midstream expanding to accommodate rising San Andres output
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For nearly a century the San Andres has been the little engine that could, helping drive oil and natural gas production in a region that is now the epicenter of global energy production. New technology, including horizontal drilling and...
