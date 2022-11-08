ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

UPMC Children’s Hospital uses treatment tent due to RSV case increase

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxoPA_0j2reFhp00

PITTSBURGH — Due to an increase in RSV cases and other illnesses, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has sent up a treatment tent.

The decision was announced by the hospital on their social media pages Monday. Dr. Raymond Pitetti explained in a video that the tent will allow more patients to be seen in a timely manner.

“We’re trying to be as proactive as we can,” Pitetti said.

Channel 11 talked to hospital officials last week, when emergency department wait times were as long as 9 hours.

At that time, the hospital was seeing as many as 20 to 30 cases of RSV a day.

RSV is common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

The hospital has used the treatment tent in the past when their patient caseload has increased, such as with the influx of patients diagnosed with the coronavirus in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0S2L_0j2reFhp00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
upmc.com

Making Melanoma Immortal: Pitt Scientists Discover Key Genetic Step in Cancer’s Race to Live Forever

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have discovered the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science this week, Dr. Jonathan Alder and his team describe how they discovered the perfect combination of genetic alterations that tumors use to promote explosive growth and prevent their own demise, a development that could change the way oncologists understand and treat melanoma.
cranberryeagle.com

Paramount Senior Living closing

Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry, a Paramount Health Resources Inc. facility for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, plans to close at the end of 2022 due to staffing shortages, according to a letter sent to residents. More than 40 residents will be required to move within the next 30...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations

The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Foster families needed in county

Family Pathways will celebrate families who have adopted children, while at the same time inviting other families to consider fostering a child at an upcoming event. The Butler-based agency dedicated to serving families is facing a shortage of foster families. November has been designated National Adoption Month by the United...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Superintendent Outlines Actions To Curb Behavioral Issues At Senior High

After bringing attention to growing concerns about behavioral issues at the Butler Senior High School, the district superintendent is laying out plans to address the problem. In an email to parents, Dr. Brian White says that the school will continue to notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspension. The email comes after numerous fights have broken out at the Senior High School this year, which added 9th graders to the building.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
108K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy