UPMC Children’s Hospital uses treatment tent due to RSV case increase

PITTSBURGH — Due to an increase in RSV cases and other illnesses, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has sent up a treatment tent.

The decision was announced by the hospital on their social media pages Monday. Dr. Raymond Pitetti explained in a video that the tent will allow more patients to be seen in a timely manner.

“We’re trying to be as proactive as we can,” Pitetti said.

Channel 11 talked to hospital officials last week, when emergency department wait times were as long as 9 hours.

At that time, the hospital was seeing as many as 20 to 30 cases of RSV a day.

RSV is common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

The hospital has used the treatment tent in the past when their patient caseload has increased, such as with the influx of patients diagnosed with the coronavirus in 2021.

