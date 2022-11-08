ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

The Best Nordstrom Pre-Black Friday Sales Happening Now—Shop Deals on Sam Edelman, Free People and Olaplex

On your mark, get set, save! Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 25, but early Black Friday sales have already started across a range of major retailers. That includes Nordstrom, which is offering impressive discounts on a slew of products, from beauty, fashion, home, and more categories. Check these out as you gear up for the official Black Friday.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
CNN

Nordstrom just dropped a ton of Holiday Deals — here are our 47 top picks

Nordstrom’s Anniversary and Half-Yearly sales are events we have on our calendars year after year, but sometimes the iconic department store can surprise us with a host of totally unexpected markdowns. Right now, Nordstrom has unleashed a ton of new Holiday Deals ahead of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday rush.
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Has Early Black Friday Deals to Save Up to 60% On Gifts from UGG, Nike, Kiehl's and More

With weeks to go until November 25, Black Friday sales have already started rolling in. Nordstrom's holiday deals are here and right now you can save up to 60% on styles across the store. Through November 29, Nordstrom is offering new markdowns on fashion, home, and beauty. Not only does the sale include everything from luxury kitchen appliances to cozy shoes, but there are also discounts on items for everyone on your gift list. With these unexpected savings at Nordstrom, now's the time to get started on your holiday shopping before the rush.
TODAY.com

Over 37,000 items are on sale at Nordstrom for up to 60% off — 24 deals to shop

Retailers like Target, Old Navy, Walmart and now, Nordstrom, are part of the growing list of retailers hosting early Black Friday sales to help you tackle holiday shopping sooner this year. While you may think of the store's Anniversary Sale as your best bet for big discounts, we think the Nordstrom 2022 Holiday Deals event is full of savings you won't want to miss out on.
Grazia

The Viral ‘Missing Person’ Fragrance That Sold Out In 5 Hours Is Finally Back In Stock

Haven’t heard of Phlur? Let us fill you in. The cult fragrance brand originally launched back in 2015 but was later bought by fashion stylist and influencer Chriselle Lim in 2021. With a focus on sustainability, the modern fragrance and body care brand has since gained a long list of celebrity devotees including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Marianna Hewitt, and Miranda Kerr.
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop is $350 off in Dell’s Black Friday Sale

This year’s Dell Black Friday deals have already started, giving you the chance to buy the stylish and powerful Dell XPS 13 Plus with a $350 discount that pulls the laptop’s price down to $1,349 from its sticker price of $1,699. There’s no telling when this offer will end so you’ll want to complete your transaction as soon as possible, which will come with the added bonus of avoiding the rush of online shoppers on Black Friday itself.
In Style

Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

With fall weather finally setting in and winter not too far behind, loungewear season is officially upon us. It’s time to pull out your favorite sweats and slippers, wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket, and enjoy cozy nights at home watching holiday movies. If you could use some new comfy clothes this season, you’re in luck — Amazon’s best-selling two-piece set is on sale for $38 in advance of Black Friday.
TechRadar

Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $35 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV

The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.

