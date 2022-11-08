STURGIS — An ordinance that will regulate the construction and location for sport shooting ranges in Meade County was given its first approval on Tuesday. Members of the Meade County Commission approved the first reading of Ordinance 56, which applies to shooting ranges that are commonly open to public use and designed for the use of rifles, shotguns or pistols as a means of silhouette, skeet, trap, black powder, or other sport shooting. The ordinance does not apply to shooting ranges which are closed off to the general public, such as those specifically designated for law enforcement training.

MEADE COUNTY, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO