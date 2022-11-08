Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish SoDak 16 volleyball match postponed
SPEARFISH — The Class AA SoDak 16 volleyball match between Spearfish and Sioux Falls O'Gorman is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time Friday in Sioux Falls. Spearfish High School Activities Director Stephanie Ornelas said that match time depends on Thursday.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU football team to end season Saturday
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will conclude its football season Saturday when it hosts CSU-Pueblo at Lyle Hare Stadium. Kickoff for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tilt is set for noon. The Yellow Jackets are fourth in the conference standings at 5-3, 7-3 for all games. CSU-Pueblo, ranked...
Black Hills Pioneer
Scooper XC squads enjoy successful state AA meet
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown Scooper cross country teams set some lofty goals at the beginning of the season and hit the majority of them, including the best placing for the boys’ team in the history of the school. “It was a pretty good day, actually one of...
Black Hills Pioneer
Jacket VB players receive RMAC academic honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) released its lists for First Team All-Academic and RMAC Honor Roll on Tuesday afternoon. Listings include one student-athlete from Black Hills State who was named RMAC First Team and six named to the RMAC Honor Roll for their performance in the classroom and on the court.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish players named All-State
SPEARFISH — Three players from Spearfish earned spots on the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state teams.
Black Hills Pioneer
Broncs’ volleyball team returning to state
BUFFALO — Belle Fourche will return to the state A volleyball tournament for the first time since 2017. The seventh-seeded Broncs defeated number 10 seed Mobridge-Pollock three sets to one in a Class A SoDak 16 match played Tuesday at Harding County High School.
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU XC squads compete at RMAC meet
DURANGO, Colo. — Black Hills State University cross country teams competed at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5.
Black Hills Pioneer
Yellow Jackets’ home opener Friday
The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team will host Texas A&M International in the home opener set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Young Center. Black Hills State fell 45-39 to Idaho State in an exhibition game last weekend in Pocatello, Idaho. The home standing Bengals led 11-6 after one quarter, 23-16 at halftime, and 34-28 after three quarters.
Black Hills Pioneer
The 4th season of Souper Starz is here
SPEARFISH — With the weather getting colder by the day, the comfort of a hot bowl of soup seems to be the answer to everything. Luckily, Spearfish Souper Starz has been providing warmth to the community with hot soup, while promoting and helping local organizations, since 2020. This upcoming season will be the fourth.
Black Hills Pioneer
‘To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday’ brings drama to HOH
LEAD — A dark drama about a man who is dealing with the death of his wife has drawn talented actors from throughout the Northern Hills to perform at the Homestake Opera House once again. “To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday,” written by Michael Brady and directed by Paul...
Black Hills Pioneer
Veterans Day programs set for area schools
SPEARFISH — Local schools are honoring veterans by hosting Veterans Day programs. Each program is located at the host school unless otherwise noted. Spearfish will host guest veterans at West Elementary and Mountain View Elementary, and the Spearfish Middle School will host a public program. The details are below:
Black Hills Pioneer
SD Guard to welcome home 235th MPs
RAPID CITY — A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for about 109 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company at The Monument Theater in Rapid City at 4 p.m. Sunday. The soldiers are returning home after serving on a 10-month deployment to Cuba,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Runge goes down in SDML Hall of Fame
Monday, the Deadwood City Commission acknowledged and commended Deadwood City Archivist Michael Runge for being inducted into the South Dakota Municipal League (SDML) Hall of Fame for 20 years of service, awarded recently at the 2022 SDML Conference. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson. To read all of today's stories,
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood honors a combined 100 years of employee service to the city
Monday, the Deadwood City Commission honored and thanked seven long-time employees for a combined 100 years of employee service to the city, attained in 2022 and ranging from five to 25 years in duration. Pictured, front row, left to right, are: William Burleson, 25 years; Mike Runge, 20 years; Misty Trewhella, 10 years; Karla Dower, five years.
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche rec center to get upgrade
BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche City Council members approved new LED lighting and the addition of 13 security cameras at the city’s recreational center. The new LED lighting is estimated to cost $38,883 including labor.
Black Hills Pioneer
Pinnow wins District 28B House seat
SPEARFISH — Former Lemmon Mayor Neal Pinnow will take his next step in public service as the District 28B Representative. Republican Pinnow won 81% of the vote from Butte, Perkins and Harding County on Tuesday, while challenger Independent Calvin Reilly received 19% of votes. Reilly said while he was disappointed with the election outcome, he felt like in this election the voters would win either way.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rocket ship slide deficiencies outlined
SPEARFISH — The saga of the Evans Park rocket slide continues to burn bright as Spearfish city officials presented the findings of a safety report, which forced the city to close off the feature until it can decide whether to renovate or replace the structure completely. “With the fact...
Black Hills Pioneer
Meade Co. gives first approval for shooting range ordinance
STURGIS — An ordinance that will regulate the construction and location for sport shooting ranges in Meade County was given its first approval on Tuesday. Members of the Meade County Commission approved the first reading of Ordinance 56, which applies to shooting ranges that are commonly open to public use and designed for the use of rifles, shotguns or pistols as a means of silhouette, skeet, trap, black powder, or other sport shooting. The ordinance does not apply to shooting ranges which are closed off to the general public, such as those specifically designated for law enforcement training.
Black Hills Pioneer
‘A Place for Harvest’ brings local WWII hero’s story to new generation
SPEARFISH – Lauren Harris is no stranger to military history, or writing about military history, but when she heard the story of Kenny Higashi, a Spearfish veteran, she knew she’d stumbled onto something special. “It’s a really important thing to share with the kids, plus introducing them to...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sky Ridge housing prices follow state increases
SPEARFISH — The Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish is designed to be an affordable workforce housing solution, but as the state’s idea of what constitutes, “affordable housing” changes, so too do the price points at Sky Ridge. The houses at Sky Ridge are arranged into...
Comments / 0