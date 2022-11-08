Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Hunters, anglers enjoy good seasons this year
MADISON — Across the state of South Dakota, hunters and anglers have been hitting the fields and waters this year, Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschenmann told members of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission last week. Kirschenmann reported that this year’s 47,124 resident combination license sales are...
Black Hills Pioneer
SD Guard to welcome home 235th MPs
RAPID CITY — A welcome home ceremony is scheduled for about 109 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company at The Monument Theater in Rapid City at 4 p.m. Sunday. The soldiers are returning home after serving on a 10-month deployment to Cuba,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Noem, Thune, Johnson win re-election in SD
SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem defeated a Democratic state lawmaker on Tuesday to win reelection, leaning heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning herself for a possible White House bid in 2024. The Republican governor eased past state Rep....
Black Hills Pioneer
Who won Tuesday’s vote?
SPEARFISH — Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune, and Rep. Dusty Johnson will retain their seats after strong victories. Amendment D, expanding Medicaid in South Dakota, won by a 12-point margin.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish players named All-State
SPEARFISH — Three players from Spearfish earned spots on the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state teams.
