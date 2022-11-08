SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way across Florida after making landfall early Thursday morning. At 7 a.m., the center was 55 miles east of Tampa. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast while Nicole moves over land during the next day or two, the National Hurricane Center said.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO