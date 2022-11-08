Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole downgraded again; dumps rain in Georgia, Carolinas
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to dissipate later today, the National Hurricane Center said Friday. At 4 a.m., Nicole was 70 miles southwest of Macon, Georgia, with sustained winds of 35 mph. An acceleration toward the north and north-northeast is...
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole churning across Florida as a tropical storm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way across Florida after making landfall early Thursday morning. At 7 a.m., the center was 55 miles east of Tampa. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast while Nicole moves over land during the next day or two, the National Hurricane Center said.
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Nicole maintains maximum sustained winds as she heads to Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole is advancing quickly towards Florida. Her maximum sustained winds have remained high at 75 mph. The storm became a Category 1 Hurricane as it slammed into Grand Bahama and has potential to strengthen before it strikes Florida. The National Hurricane Center reports the storm is...
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Nicole expected to make landfall in next few hours
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole is advancing quickly towards Florida. Her maximum sustained winds have remained at 75 mph since she became a Category 1 storm Wednesday. The storm became a hurricane as it slammed into Grand Bahama and has potential to strengthen before it strikes Florida. The National Hurricane...
Mysuncoast.com
Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole weakening as it rolls toward Tampa
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weakened Tropical Storm Nicole continues to make its way across the state. At 10 a.m., the center of the storm was 30 miles northeast of Tampa, with sustained winds of 50 mph. The NOAA National Ocean Service station at Clearwater Beach has reported sustained winds of 51 mph and a wind gust of 59 mph.
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole hovers near hurricane strength; expected to hit Florida tonight
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole continues to move toward Florida and near hurricane strength, the National Hurricane Center says. At 10 a.m., the Nicole’s center was 25 miles east of Great Abaco Island and 210 miles from West Palm Beach. The storm is moving west-southwest at near 12 mph.
Mysuncoast.com
Breaking - Nicole, now a hurricane, barrels toward Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole is advancing quickly toward Florida. The maximum sustained winds have increased to 75 mph making it a low end hurricane at 75 mph. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two other hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee hurricane and hurricane Kate which hit Mexico Beach in 1985.
Mysuncoast.com
Florida braces for Nicole’s arrival
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to a hurricane before hitting the state’s east coast, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration as Florida officials Wednesday urged residents to be prepared. An advisory from the National Hurricane Center Wednesday morning said the storm could...
Mysuncoast.com
Tropical Storm Nicole making her exit from Florida, 2 deaths reported so far
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
Mysuncoast.com
Florida Division of Emergency Management issues advice ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Level One in response to Tropical Storm Nicole. This activation is in addition to the ongoing recovery effort for Hurricane Ian. The state has been activated for Hurricane Ian for 46 days. As...
Comments / 0