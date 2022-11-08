ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

ELECTION DAY: Voter Guide

By Live 5 News + 94.3 WSC
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqUZW_0j2rdnUC00

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

View your sample ballot

Find your precinct

Remember, if you straight ticket vote, you still have to vote down ballot on non-partisan school board races as well as answer statewide, and in some cases, local, ballot questions.

Many counties will be voting for school board members as a result of state-mandated redistricting changes. That includes Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.

State law changes the configuration of the Berkeley County School Board and cuts some of their terms short. Under the law, the school board will change from nine seats to eight seats, with an added at large seat. This would align the school board seats with the Berkeley County Council geographic seats.

Because of the change, elections officials remind voters to pay extra attention to those races, especially if they tend to vote “straight ticket.”

“School board members are nonpartisan, so in order to vote for the candidate of your choice, you will have to make a selection of that candidate,” Brown said. “So if you’re voting straight party that does not vote for any of the school board district members.”

Click here for live coverage of Decision 2022 with 94.3 WSC starting at 7 p.m. And, here's a live look at our TV Partner Live 5 News

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Withdrawn candidate wins, leaving questions for school board

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The votes have been counted and, while at least seven of the nine seats will be occupied by new board members, we still don’t know the final composition of the Charleston County School Board just yet. In District 6, incumbent Erica Cokley won reelection....
walterborolive.com

Colleton County approves by-laws

At the November 1 meeting, Colleton County Council approved the third reading to amend the Edisto River Canoe and Kayak Trail Commission by-laws. Council approved the third reading of 2022 grant and budget resolutions and related appropriations for all funds. Colleton county council approved the second reading authorizing a fee-in-lieu...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Will schools be closed on Election Day?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day. Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Coastal Observer

Townhouse approval no surprise to opponents

Several speakers berated Georgetown County Council for moving forward with a proposal to allow 90 townhouses on a vacant tract in Parkersville before John Burgess got his turn at the podium. “I’m going be as nice as I can,” said Burgess, a long-time resident and leader in the traditionally Black...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. School Board expected to have 8 new members after unprecedented election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a first-of-its-kind election Tuesday, the Charleston County School Board will likely emerge with eight out of nine seats filled by new members. The unusual situation in which all nine seats went to voters in the same year came after the state legislature adjusted the length of board member terms. Normally only half of the school board seats would be on the ballot at one time, but the state legislature changed the law in 2020 to align school board members with Charleston County Council districts rather than constituent districts.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, schools and governments in the Lowcountry have announced changes to their schedules. Beaufort County schools will have a remote e-Learning day on Thursday as all district buildings will be closed. Schools will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. All extracurricular activities and after-school programs scheduled for Wednesday will continue as usual.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Joe Cunningham thanked supporters in Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Late this evening Joe Cunningham spoke to supporters at the American Theatre in Charleston. Cunningham thanked the voters and his family. He also said that even though he and Governor McMaster have their differences he knows they are both fighting for a better South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Ashley River Property Protected Forever

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC – Lowcountry Land Trust announced today the permanent protection of 33 acres on the Ashley River in the heart of one of South Carolina’s most iconic landscapes, the Ashley River Historic District. The three properties making up the site are owned by members of the Carter family and are each bounded by the District’s national scenic byway and state scenic river.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Johnny Waters opens up about his resignation

After 9 seasons as head coach at First Baptist, Johnny Waters has stepped down. After 9 seasons as head coach at First Baptist, Johnny Waters has stepped down. Scientists concerned over damage to South Carolina …. Scientists concerned over damage to South Carolina beaches, dunes caused by Tropical Storm Nicole.
CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Former Port Royal Mayor Sam Murray dies

Longtime Port Royal Mayor Sam Murray died Saturday, Nov. 5. The Town of Port Royal confirmed Murray’s passing on its Facebook page Sunday evening. “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Port Royal Mayor, Sam Murray,” the post read. “Mr. Murray served the Town of Port Royal for 41 years & will be greatly missed. Sending all of our love & prayers to his family & friends at this time.”
PORT ROYAL, SC
WBTW News13

Day two of Laffitte trial in South Carolina provides new insight into alleged crimes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Former Palmetto Bank CEO Russel Laffitte, an alleged accomplice of disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh, appeared in Federal Court on Wednesday for the second day of his trial. Laffitte was charged with five federal indictments tied to various financial crimes he allegedly carried out with Murdaugh over a period […]
CHARLESTON, SC
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
723
Followers
605
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy