IGN
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - The Runaway
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we complete Chapter 7 The Runaway on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
IGN
How God of War: Ragnarok's Director Found Inspiration in Classic NES Games
God of War: Ragnarok is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2022, and the series’ new director has revealed which classic games influenced his career. Speaking with IGN, Santa Monica Studio’s Eric Williams says five classic NES titles informed how he tackles the various elements key to building a successful game.
IGN
Marvel Properties EA Should Make Into Video Games
Marvel has signed a 3-game deal with EA and the Podcast Beyond crew are all over it. What does a relationship with EA have in store for Marvel games? Max Scoville, Akeem Lawanson, Jada Griffin, and Josh Du share thoughts on the good, the bad, and the ugly based on what we know today. Also, we discuss how much we want to see Daredevil make a return to video games and how much of a perfect fit he would be! Does Daredevil deserve a new video game? What other superhero games should make a return? What happened to X-Men Legends??? Let's get into it in this episode of Beyond!
IGN
Kevin Conroy, Voice of Batman In Animated Series and Arkham Games, Dies Aged 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the 1990s Animated Series, the Arkham series of video games, and more, has died aged 66. Announced on Facebook by Animated Series co-star Diane Pershing (who played Poison Ivy) and confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery, Conroy died on November 10 following "a short battle with cancer".
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Devs Show Off Its Expansive Character Creator
Hogwarts Legacy held a livestream where they showed off a bunch of brand new gameplay. In this video, the developers run through the fairly expansive character creator you'll get to play with when first booting up the game.
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 1 Scrambling for Answers
We show you how to complete Chapter 1: Scrambling for Answers in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 30:08 - Cutscene: The local military struggles with the new visitors. 31:40 - Verse 7. 35:50 - Verse 6. 43:25 - Verse 8. 47:13 - Verse 9. 49:49 - Cutscene:...
IGN
I've Never Played World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Ft. Bajheera)
Everyone remembers taking their first few steps on Azeroth... except for newcomer to the game Max Scoville. Thankfully, to celebrate the release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, WoW legend Bajheera is helping Max get up to speed on all the things he needs to know before spreading his wings and taking flight in the new World of Warcraft expansion: Dragonflight.
IGN
Quietus and How to Find the Quietus Dungeon
Quietus in Harvestella is both an in-between season and a special dungeon, both of which you get an initial taste of at the end of your first season. Quietus the season lasts only for a short time and bridges the normal seasons. The dungeon is vast, however, so while you can get some handy loot from it, don't expect to clear the whole thing in one run.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Slated to Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Alongside the Launch of Season 3, and More
Despite the abhorrent launch, EA isn't planning on slowing down content for Battlefield 2042 with the upcoming release of Season 3. In a recent developmental update video, the developers at DICE confirmed major changes and additions to the latest title of the popular FPS franchise. Furthermore, they also confirmed that pre-production work has already begun on content that will arrive after Season 4 next year.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – Release Date, Gameplay Changes, Battle Pass, and Everything We Know
Coming off the franchise's most-profitable launch of all time with Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty is keeping its foot on the gas with Warzone 2.0, the next iteration of Activision's hit battle royale. Warzone 2.0 is due out next week. Ahead of its launch, we've compiled key information to...
IGN
How to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Showtimes and Streaming Status
The conclusion of Marvel's Phase 4, the Black Panther sequel is a must-see for those keeping up with the MCU. Our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review said it's "most effective when paying tribute to its fallen king [Chadwick Boseman/T'Challa], and strong performances from the returning cast keep it afloat through its occasionally choppy plot."
IGN
The Sandman Universe: DC Reveals the Future of the Sequel Imprint in 2023
It's been nothing but good news recently for fans of The Sandman. Fresh off the long-awaited confirmation that Netflix's live-action series is getting more episodes, DC has revealed its upcoming plans for the Sandman Universe imprint in 2023. The Sandman Universe line returned earlier this year with the debut of...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Guided Combat Gameplay (With Commentary)
Curious about the combat in Hogwarts Legacy? Well look no further! Ride along with a few of the developers of Hogwarts Legacy as they show you wants in store for players when the wands start shooting!
IGN
Creature Lab - Official Release Date Trailer
Creature Lab is a Simulation Strategy game where you're experimenting on people while mixing and matching grotesque body parts. With a single-player campaign mode and endless replayability, utilize your resources to create the best mutagen for your creation. Creature Lab is releasing on January 19, 2023, on Steam.
IGN
Epic Games Store Unveil Two New Free Games to Claim This Week; Evil Dead and Dark Deity Coming Next
The Epic Games Store will have an exciting lineup of four games, which will be available to claim for free the next two weeks. This week, players will see two titles in Alba - A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun be available for free until November 17.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers - How to Farm Kocos for Speed Stat Increases
IGN’s Sonic Frontiers Koco farming guide shows you how to farm Kocos using the fishing portals scattered across the Starfall islands to quickly increase your speed stat. For more Sonic Frontiers, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/sonic-frontiers.
IGN
What to Expect for Gaming Chair Black Friday 2022 Deals
Black Friday 2022 is coming up, and if you've been excited to take advantage of the deals, we have good news; sales are already starting to ramp up! Outlets like Amazon, Walmart, and Dell already have deals on some great gaming chairs, and you can expect lots more to pop up as the month goes on.
IGN
What the Bat? - Official Release Date Trailer
An outrageous first-person slapstick comedy that’s about so much more than baseball, What The Bat? challenges you in over 100 levels to live as a modern-day bat-girl, cooking, shooting, smashing, swinging, parking, painting, pickling, and even petting.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase Shows Off Character Creator, Combat, and Lots of Other details
Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment showed off a host of new gameplay during a new Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy showcase earlier today, including the character creator, the combat, the user interface, and more. It constituted the deepest look so far at the open-world Harry Potter game, which casts...
IGN
WrestleQuest - Official Release Date Trailer
WrestleQuest will be available on PC and all consoles in May 2023. Watch the latest trailer to see the world, characters, and more of this upcoming game where pro wrestling and RPG fantasy collide. In WrestleQuest, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, and tons of other icons guide your...
