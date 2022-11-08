Read full article on original website
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - The Word of Fate
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we complete Chapter 9 The Word of Fate on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises
God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
IGN
Marvel Properties EA Should Make Into Video Games
Marvel has signed a 3-game deal with EA and the Podcast Beyond crew are all over it. What does a relationship with EA have in store for Marvel games? Max Scoville, Akeem Lawanson, Jada Griffin, and Josh Du share thoughts on the good, the bad, and the ugly based on what we know today. Also, we discuss how much we want to see Daredevil make a return to video games and how much of a perfect fit he would be! Does Daredevil deserve a new video game? What other superhero games should make a return? What happened to X-Men Legends??? Let's get into it in this episode of Beyond!
IGN
I've Never Played World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Ft. Bajheera)
Everyone remembers taking their first few steps on Azeroth... except for newcomer to the game Max Scoville. Thankfully, to celebrate the release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, WoW legend Bajheera is helping Max get up to speed on all the things he needs to know before spreading his wings and taking flight in the new World of Warcraft expansion: Dragonflight.
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 1 Scrambling for Answers
We show you how to complete Chapter 1: Scrambling for Answers in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 30:08 - Cutscene: The local military struggles with the new visitors. 31:40 - Verse 7. 35:50 - Verse 6. 43:25 - Verse 8. 47:13 - Verse 9. 49:49 - Cutscene:...
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Headed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Time For Season 3
As Battlefield 2042 gears up for the release of Season 3, EA is trying to get wary fans back on board to see how the troubled shooter has changed over the past year, including adding it to Xbox Game Pass. EA confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will be available via EA...
IGN
How to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Showtimes and Streaming Status
The conclusion of Marvel's Phase 4, the Black Panther sequel is a must-see for those keeping up with the MCU. Our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review said it's "most effective when paying tribute to its fallen king [Chadwick Boseman/T'Challa], and strong performances from the returning cast keep it afloat through its occasionally choppy plot."
IGN
The Sandman Universe: DC Reveals the Future of the Sequel Imprint in 2023
It's been nothing but good news recently for fans of The Sandman. Fresh off the long-awaited confirmation that Netflix's live-action series is getting more episodes, DC has revealed its upcoming plans for the Sandman Universe imprint in 2023. The Sandman Universe line returned earlier this year with the debut of...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Guided Combat Gameplay (With Commentary)
Curious about the combat in Hogwarts Legacy? Well look no further! Ride along with a few of the developers of Hogwarts Legacy as they show you wants in store for players when the wands start shooting!
IGN
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Official Launch Trailer
Experience a journey into the historic foundation of the grandfather of video games! The celebration of Atari's legacy continues today with the launch of the interactive anthology Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, a dynamic tour through Atari's past, achievements, and the creative minds behind its formation.
IGN
Creature Lab - Official Release Date Trailer
Creature Lab is a Simulation Strategy game where you're experimenting on people while mixing and matching grotesque body parts. With a single-player campaign mode and endless replayability, utilize your resources to create the best mutagen for your creation. Creature Lab is releasing on January 19, 2023, on Steam.
IGN
Epic Games Store Unveil Two New Free Games to Claim This Week; Evil Dead and Dark Deity Coming Next
The Epic Games Store will have an exciting lineup of four games, which will be available to claim for free the next two weeks. This week, players will see two titles in Alba - A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun be available for free until November 17.
IGN
WrestleQuest - Official Release Date Trailer
WrestleQuest will be available on PC and all consoles in May 2023. Watch the latest trailer to see the world, characters, and more of this upcoming game where pro wrestling and RPG fantasy collide. In WrestleQuest, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, and tons of other icons guide your...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase Shows Off Character Creator, Combat, and Lots of Other details
Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment showed off a host of new gameplay during a new Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy showcase earlier today, including the character creator, the combat, the user interface, and more. It constituted the deepest look so far at the open-world Harry Potter game, which casts...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers - How to Farm Kocos for Speed Stat Increases
IGN’s Sonic Frontiers Koco farming guide shows you how to farm Kocos using the fishing portals scattered across the Starfall islands to quickly increase your speed stat. For more Sonic Frontiers, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/sonic-frontiers.
IGN
PUBG Publisher Krafton Acquires The Ascent Developer, Prepares New Studio Launch In Canada
PUBG publisher Krafton announced that it is acquiring Neon Giant, the developer behind The Ascent. Krafton also plans to launch a major studio in Canada. In a new earnings report, Krafton says that it plans to acquire the Swedish studio, and also that it is working on an open-world first-person-shooter game. Other than that, no other details about the Neon Giant acquisition were provided, including a price tag.
IGN
Gungrave Gore - Official Overview Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for the upcoming third-person action shooter game, Gungrave G.O.R.E. Learn about Grave's past in this brand new overview, and get a look at the brutal weapons the talented gunslinger has to tear through anything that dares to come up against him. Gungrave G.O.R.E will be released...
IGN
Dave Bautista Posts Video of Himself In Gears of War Armour: 'I Can't Make This Any Easier'
Dave Bautista really wants to be in Netflix's Gears of War movie as the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a video of himself in the game’s iconic armour on Twitter. “I can’t make this any easier,” he said, tagging both Netflix and the official Gears of War Twitter account. The move is well timed given that Netflix announced the Gears of War film just a few days ago, alongside an adult animated series.
IGN
Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes the World's Greatest Pokémon Trainer
After 25 years, perpetual 10-year-old Ash Ketchum has finally become the world's greatest Pokémon trainer. Ash's big moment took place in the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which premiered today in Japan. In it, Ash's Pikachu defeats a Charizard belonging to Leon, who video game fans will remember as the champion of Pokémon Sword and Shield's Galar region.
