ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

“You can serve the food,” waitress says to manager while staging server walkout at busy restaurant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve had a number of terrible bosses in my lifetime but the one who ties for the first worst boss is Morgan, the manager at a busy family restaurant I worked at for a few years. His first name wasn’t Morgan - that was his last name, but he insisted we call him Morgan because that’s what he was used to. He was used to this because before becoming a restaurant manager he was a police officer and commanded respect. Respect that it was hard to give him, because he had no clue how to run a restaurant.
Eater

Damn, Ballard’s New Turkish Restaurant Sure Booked Out Fast

Hamdi, couple Berk Güldal and Katrina Schult’s wildly popular Turkish pop-up that’s about to become a restaurant in Ballard, shared some good news and some bad news on Instagram recently. The good news first: Last weekend, Hamdi finally set an opening date of November 18 and opened reservations for the rest of November through its website. The bad news: Apparently all the reservations filled up after just two hours. If you missed out, you’ll have to wait until the end of the month for Hamdi to open its next batch of reservations.
94.3 The Point

New Jersey, Would You Try These Crazy Food Combos?

I’m a foodie for sure. I’m open to new things, but when I read about some of these suggested food combinations I shuttered. I get it, you want to activate different parts of your palate in order to get a real culinary experience. However, some of these suggestions really had me scratching my head. I hope you're ready...because this is about to get weird.
NEW JERSEY STATE
seafoodsource.com

Seafood restaurants offering salmon, shrimp specials for Veterans Day

A number of U.S. seafood restaurant chains are offering specials for Veterans Day on 11 November. McCormick and Schmick’s, which offers a Veterans Day Appreciation event every year, is celebrating veterans on 13 November, offering vetermans of the U.S. military, National Guard, Gold Star parents, and Gold Star spouses to enjoy a select half-priced entrée on Sunday, 13 November,” the restaurant chain said on its website.
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy