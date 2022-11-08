*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve had a number of terrible bosses in my lifetime but the one who ties for the first worst boss is Morgan, the manager at a busy family restaurant I worked at for a few years. His first name wasn’t Morgan - that was his last name, but he insisted we call him Morgan because that’s what he was used to. He was used to this because before becoming a restaurant manager he was a police officer and commanded respect. Respect that it was hard to give him, because he had no clue how to run a restaurant.

