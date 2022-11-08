Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
roi-nj.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges long-term lease for Dunn Lambert law in Paramus
Cushman & Wakefield said Friday that it arranged a long-term, 6,608-square-foot lease for Dunn Lambert LLC, a law firm, at Nexus 17, an office asset located at 15 East Midland Avenue in Paramus. Cushman & Wakefield’s David DeMatteis, Benjamin Brenner and Mark Zazisk represented the landlord, The Birch Group, in...
roi-nj.com
Walters breaks ground on 67-unit oceanside redevelopment
Barnegat-based developer Walters broke ground on Osborn Dunes in the barrier island section of Brick Township on Oct. 29 — 10 years to the day after the community was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy. The site, located between Mantoloking and Normandy Beach, formerly home to Camp Osborn’s single-family bungalows, was...
roi-nj.com
Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway opens new ambulatory surgery center
Atlantic Health System announced the opening of the newly constructed ambulatory surgery center at the Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway. Located at at 333 Mount Hope Ave., the state-of-the-art facility offers four operating rooms, 15 pre-operative and post-anesthesia care unit bays, the latest technology, equipment and instrumentation and hospital grade sterilization.
roi-nj.com
JLL secures $18.3M in financing for two Hudson County multi-housing communities
JLL Capital Markets on Tuesday said it arranged $11.8 million in construction financing for 6116 Harrison and the $6.5 million in permanent refinancing for the Madison in West New York, Hudson County. JLL represented a private developer to secure a three-year, floating-rate construction loan through Cathay Bank for the financing...
roi-nj.com
The Residences at Raritan Town Square achieves 100% leased
The Residences at Raritan Town Square, a collection of 140 one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in suburban Hunterdon County, has achieved 100% lease-up less than 12 months after its launch, according to a Thursday announcement from developer Garden Communities. Located at the intersection of Walter Foran Blvd. and Route 31,...
jerseydigs.com
Rare and Remarkable Duplex Penthouse in Jersey City’s Renowned The Beacon Hits the Market
A crown Jersey City duplex penthouse, this incredibly rare 3,200-square-foot home is situated inside the Art Deco-inspired The Beacon complex and features three private terraces spanning over 2,000 square feet. Written by Jersey Digs. A remarkable penthouse home with multiple outdoor terraces has just been listed for sale inside one...
roi-nj.com
Jersey City’s Via Microtransit awarded 2022 Outstanding Project/Program of the Year
Jersey City’s successful on-demand microtransit service, Via, was named the 2022 Outstanding Program of the Year by the Intelligent Transportation Society of New Jersey, according to a recent announcement from Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop. Jersey City’s Via program was selected for the award based on the following criteria:...
norwoodnews.org
West Farms: HPD Launches Housing Lottery for Senior Apartments at 915 Elsmere Place
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for senior apartments at 915 Elsmere Place, a nine-story building in the West Farms section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential...
North Bergen considers new commercial zone west of River Road
North Bergen is contemplating a new zoning district in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance at their November 9 meeting to implement a Master Plan amendment creating a new zoning district, known as the RRC-2 River Road Commercial 2, to permit commercial use along a portion of the west side of River Road.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
roi-nj.com
JLL helps secure $26.3M in financing for 115-unit The Somerset at Montgomery
JLL Capital Markets on Wednesday said it arranged $26.3 million in construction financing for The Somerset at Montgomery, a luxury, 115-unit multi-housing development in Montgomery. JLL represented the borrower, Country Classics, to secure a three-year, floating-rate construction loan through Regional Bank. Upon completion, The Somerset at Montgomery will be two,...
Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns
Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
Police: Ex-Con, 73, From Hudson Jailed For Assaulting Bergen Group Home Resident With Cane
A 73-year-old Hudson County woman with a lengthy criminal history whacked a resident at a Bergen County home for people with disabilities with a wooden cane during a fight that got physical, authorities charged. Frieda McPherson of Jersey City has had dozens of charges brought against her over nearly three...
roi-nj.com
Exothermic Molding honored by Union County Urban League
Paul Steck, president of Exothermic Molding in Kenilworth, was honored Thursday evening at the Union County Urban League’s Equal Opportunity Dinner. Exothermic was selected to be the recipient of the organization’s Employer Partner Award, according to Crystal Orr, Interim President/CEO. The Urban League movement began as a champion...
Paterson front-line workers get final COVID pay before Thanksgiving
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Front-line workers in Paterson, N.J., are getting their third and final installment of COVID premium pay just in time for Thanksgiving. Sampson Lockhart has been an employee of the Department of Public Works for 18 years. However, he said it wasn’t until this year that he got a bonus. Specifically, premium pay […]
roi-nj.com
Bussel Realty Corp leases 62,802 sq. ft. industrial property in Metuchen to trucking company
Edison-based Bussel Realty Corp. on Wednesday said it leased 62,802 square feet of a 158,641-square foot industrial property in Metuchen, to Stephen Izzi Trucking. Steve Bussel, president of BRC represented the landlord, Seagis Property Group. Gregory Irving, executive vice president of BRC, represented the tenant in the transaction. Located at...
roi-nj.com
Princeton insurance agency aggregator acquires Pennsylvania group
Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Princeton, on Wednesday said it acquired LaBrozzi Insurance Group Inc. of Bradford, Pennsylvania. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Debra LaBrozzi, founder of LaBrozzi Insurance Group, stated, “We are excited to bring LaBrozzi Insurance Group to its...
roi-nj.com
Jersey City and Beit Shemesh, Israel sign sister cities agreement
Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Mayor of Beit Shemesh, Israel, Aliza Bloch, signed a sister city agreement between their two municipalities this week. The agreement, which has been in development for many months, was initiated by the New Jersey-Israel Commission. Aiming to maximize the resources of each...
N.J election results 2022: Bergen County
Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
Status quo largely prevails in local Hudson races
In Hudson County, the status quo ruled the day Tuesday. The tightly packed 12-municipality county woke up much the same Wednesday as it was Tuesday, prior to multiple council and board of education elections. In Harrison, Mayor James Fife easily defeated challenger Anselmo Millan by a nearly 2-1 margin. In...
