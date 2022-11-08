ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

roi-nj.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges long-term lease for Dunn Lambert law in Paramus

Cushman & Wakefield said Friday that it arranged a long-term, 6,608-square-foot lease for Dunn Lambert LLC, a law firm, at Nexus 17, an office asset located at 15 East Midland Avenue in Paramus. Cushman & Wakefield’s David DeMatteis, Benjamin Brenner and Mark Zazisk represented the landlord, The Birch Group, in...
PARAMUS, NJ
roi-nj.com

Walters breaks ground on 67-unit oceanside redevelopment

Barnegat-based developer Walters broke ground on Osborn Dunes in the barrier island section of Brick Township on Oct. 29 — 10 years to the day after the community was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy. The site, located between Mantoloking and Normandy Beach, formerly home to Camp Osborn’s single-family bungalows, was...
BRICK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway opens new ambulatory surgery center

Atlantic Health System announced the opening of the newly constructed ambulatory surgery center at the Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway. Located at at 333 Mount Hope Ave., the state-of-the-art facility offers four operating rooms, 15 pre-operative and post-anesthesia care unit bays, the latest technology, equipment and instrumentation and hospital grade sterilization.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
roi-nj.com

The Residences at Raritan Town Square achieves 100% leased

The Residences at Raritan Town Square, a collection of 140 one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in suburban Hunterdon County, has achieved 100% lease-up less than 12 months after its launch, according to a Thursday announcement from developer Garden Communities. Located at the intersection of Walter Foran Blvd. and Route 31,...
RARITAN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen considers new commercial zone west of River Road

North Bergen is contemplating a new zoning district in the township. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance at their November 9 meeting to implement a Master Plan amendment creating a new zoning district, known as the RRC-2 River Road Commercial 2, to permit commercial use along a portion of the west side of River Road.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit

The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

JLL helps secure $26.3M in financing for 115-unit The Somerset at Montgomery

JLL Capital Markets on Wednesday said it arranged $26.3 million in construction financing for The Somerset at Montgomery, a luxury, 115-unit multi-housing development in Montgomery. JLL represented the borrower, Country Classics, to secure a three-year, floating-rate construction loan through Regional Bank. Upon completion, The Somerset at Montgomery will be two,...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Gothamist

Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns

Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Exothermic Molding honored by Union County Urban League

Paul Steck, president of Exothermic Molding in Kenilworth, was honored Thursday evening at the Union County Urban League’s Equal Opportunity Dinner. Exothermic was selected to be the recipient of the organization’s Employer Partner Award, according to Crystal Orr, Interim President/CEO. The Urban League movement began as a champion...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Paterson front-line workers get final COVID pay before Thanksgiving

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Front-line workers in Paterson, N.J., are getting their third and final installment of COVID premium pay just in time for Thanksgiving. Sampson Lockhart has been an employee of the Department of Public Works for 18 years. However, he said it wasn’t until this year that he got a bonus. Specifically, premium pay […]
PATERSON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Princeton insurance agency aggregator acquires Pennsylvania group

Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Princeton, on Wednesday said it acquired LaBrozzi Insurance Group Inc. of Bradford, Pennsylvania. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Debra LaBrozzi, founder of LaBrozzi Insurance Group, stated, “We are excited to bring LaBrozzi Insurance Group to its...
PRINCETON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey City and Beit Shemesh, Israel sign sister cities agreement

Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Mayor of Beit Shemesh, Israel, Aliza Bloch, signed a sister city agreement between their two municipalities this week. The agreement, which has been in development for many months, was initiated by the New Jersey-Israel Commission. Aiming to maximize the resources of each...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J election results 2022: Bergen County

Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Status quo largely prevails in local Hudson races

In Hudson County, the status quo ruled the day Tuesday. The tightly packed 12-municipality county woke up much the same Wednesday as it was Tuesday, prior to multiple council and board of education elections. In Harrison, Mayor James Fife easily defeated challenger Anselmo Millan by a nearly 2-1 margin. In...
HOBOKEN, NJ

