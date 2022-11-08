Accounting, tax and advisory firm, Sax LLP, on Thursday announced at effective Nov. 1, 2022, it acquired Steven Press, CPA, P.C. and Press came on board as partner. As a result of this partnership, Parsippany-based Sax is now a 50-partner firm with 265 total employees. The firm has three offices between New York and New Jersey, one international office located in Mumbai, India and has a remote team that spans 15 states and 2 countries. In addition to this acquisition, Sax recently expanded its NYC presence with the acquisition of David Weiss.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO