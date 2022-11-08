ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Deptford, NJ

roi-nj.com

The Residences at Raritan Town Square achieves 100% leased

The Residences at Raritan Town Square, a collection of 140 one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in suburban Hunterdon County, has achieved 100% lease-up less than 12 months after its launch, according to a Thursday announcement from developer Garden Communities. Located at the intersection of Walter Foran Blvd. and Route 31,...
RARITAN, NJ
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Huge Queen Anne in Overbrook Farms

This imposing yet charming house, built on one of the first lots to be sold in Wendell and Smith’s upscale development, has room enough to house a large family and entertain on a grand scale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

PREIT, Springfield Mall Owner, Explores Sale or Merger

PREIT, the owner of the Springfield Mall and several other malls in the Philadelphia region, is exploring a possible merger or sale, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal. Chairman and CEO Joseph Coradino made the announcement during a third-quarter earnings call Tuesday. The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

Princeton insurance agency aggregator acquires Pennsylvania group

Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Princeton, on Wednesday said it acquired LaBrozzi Insurance Group Inc. of Bradford, Pennsylvania. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Debra LaBrozzi, founder of LaBrozzi Insurance Group, stated, “We are excited to bring LaBrozzi Insurance Group to its...
PRINCETON, NJ
railfan.com

SMS ‘Woodstown Central’ Trips a Success

WOODSTOWN, NJ – Over the weekend, SMS Rail Service kicked off its first public excursions over the newly-formed “Woodstown Central” in southern New Jersey. SMS recently took over the former Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Lines Salem Branch. The county-owned line had been operated by the Southern Railroad of New Jersey and US Rail in recent years, and has been completely rebuilt, including a new trestle over Oldmans Creek.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel

Philadelphia is beginning to transform into a winter wonderland as more and more holiday attractions open across the city, including one that is returning for its 15th season. The Christmas Village will be open in LOVE Park and City Hall courtyard from Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 24, with dazzling light displays, a ferris wheel, a German Christmas market and a double-decker carousel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

Atlantic City casinos honor America’s veterans

The Casino Association of New Jersey on Thursday said that will offer appreciation to veterans and active-duty military personnel this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. “We are proud to honor America’s veterans who have bravely served our country. We are grateful for their sacrifice and their commitment to protecting the values and freedom we hold dear,” Mark Giannantonio, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country

Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
MERION STATION, PA
Travel Maven

Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to many abandoned buildings but none are quite as fascinating as this entire college that has been left to decay for nearly 10 years now. The former main campus of Rowan College at Burlington County sits on a woodsy 225 acres in Pemberton Township. The last three classes ended here in December of 2017 and the college has sat empty ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

