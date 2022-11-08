How Election Day is proceeding around the state—plus issues that matter to young Mainers from immigrant communities

Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
wabi.tv
Secretary of State announces ranked-choice tabulation for Congressional District 2
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two-term incumbent Jared Golden will have to wait until Tuesday to see if he defeated Republican Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District. The Secretary of State’s Office says the race will head to a ranked choice runoff. Golden had to contend with both...
mainepublic.org
Mainers are poised to elect their first two Somali-American state legislators
Voters in Lewiston and South Portland are on track to elect the first two Somali-Americans to the Maine Legislature. Mana Abdi of Lewiston ran unopposed, and while the results are not yet final, South Portland mayor Deqa Dhalac appears to be winning her race by a two-to-one margin with nearly all the votes counted.
WMTW
Rep. Jared Golden all but declares victory in undecided Maine congressional race
LEWISTON, Maine -- Nov. 10, 2022 — In Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, incumbentDemocratic Congressman Jared Golden all but declared victory on Thursday, saying he had a "commanding lead" in his race for a third term. With 99.5% of precincts counted as of late Thursday evening, Golden maintained a...
wabi.tv
Golden declares victory over Poliquin as race heads to ranked-choice runoff
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Jared Golden has declared victory over Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District race. Golden made the announcement Thursday morning at his campaign headquarters in Lewiston. The Golden campaign says more than 95% of votes have been tallied and that Golden has an 11,000-vote lead...
mainepublic.org
In Maine, Election Day was especially good for Democrats — and bad for Republicans
After an election that went particularly well for Maine Democrats, Maine Public's chief political correspondent, Steve Mistler, spoke with host Irwin Gratz about the results. Democrats held onto the Blaine House and both chambers of the Legislature, and will likely keep both of the state's two congressional seats. This interview...
mainepublic.org
Democrats retained control of both chambers of the Maine State House. But how? And what’s next?
Here in Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won the race for governor on Tuesday night. Democrats appear to be close to taking both congressional seats. And they retained their control of both the Maine House and Senate. It all comes after a brutal campaign that saw national parties and outside groups spend record amounts of money on local races.
themainewire.com
Did Maine Gov. Janet Mills Fake a Phone Call from Angus King on Election Night?
Maine Gov. Janet Mills was ecstatic Tuesday night after it appeared she’d sailed to victory over former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to win a second term in the Blaine House. Amid her victory speech, something odd happened: a phone call from U.S. Sen. Angus King, who is unenrolled but who caucuses with and endorses Democrats, including Mills.
themainewire.com
Patten: Maine GOP Needs New Leadership After Rout
Chances are you learn more from defeat than victory. Success, the old saying goes, has a thousand fathers while failure is an orphan. Out of graciousness, one tends not to argue about why someone won and allow various people to take credit. Defeat is less forgiving, less fuzzy. It forces you to really think.
wabi.tv
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Paul LePage’s mission to unseat Democratic candidate Janet Mills, did not materialize following Tuesday’s Midterm Elections. LePage picked up 42 percent of the votes compared to Governor Mill’s 56 percent . Independent candidate Sam Hunkler received 2 percent. LePage did not concede the...
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
First Somali-American mayor in US projected winner for Maine House
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland woman who made history as the country's first Somali-American mayor has made headlines once again. On Nov. 8, Deqa Dhalac, a Democrat, was elected to represent the Maine House of Representatives District 120. She was running against Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac began...
mainepublic.org
Janet Mills defeats Paul LePage to win 2nd term as Maine governor
AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is on her way to securing a second term by defeating former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, her longtime antagonist who had vowed to challenge her before he left office in 2019. The Associated Press called the race shortly before 1 a.m., with...
mainepublic.org
Analyst: Mills won re-election on a record that was hard for GOP to attack
After an election that saw many incumbent Democrats defend key elected roles in Maine, Maine Public spoke with University of Maine at Farmington political science professor Jim Melcher. He's a longtime observer of Maine politics and says that the performance of top Democrats was stronger than he expected. This interview...
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
WMTW
Advocates encourage homeless Mainers to vote on election day
PORTLAND, Maine — Advocates in Portland are encouraging homeless Mainers to go to the polls on election day. Homeless people face high barriers to voting but Maine has strong voter protections that ensure everyone's right to cast their ballot. Usually, people need a piece of mail and an address...
mainepublic.org
Maine voter turnout is 'very high' on Election Day, says secretary of state
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says it's looking like voter turnout will be "very high" this Election Day, even after more than 200,000 Mainers voted using absentee ballots. "We saw in the absentee ballot returns, a quarter-million absentee ballot requests," she said Tuesday morning. "That's a record for a...
mainepublic.org
Maine’s top judge makes plea for more attorneys to address ‘crisis’
Maine's chief justice is asking more attorneys to represent low-income defendants as the state faces a “dual crisis" in the court system. The state commission that provides free lawyers to criminal defendants who can't afford to hire one has been sounding the alarm about the dire situation for several years now. And this week, Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill of Maine's Supreme Judicial Court appealed to private attorneys to join Maine's shrinking pool of indigent legal defense lawyers.
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
