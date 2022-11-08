Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg firefighter’s response contains fire
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg firefighter helped contain what could have been a much larger fire this morning at an apartment complex, fire chief Cody Lengkeek said. The firefighter arrived at Jackson Heights Apartments and Townhomes at 1111 Honeysuckle Drive and used his fire extinguisher on the fire.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to fire at Wagner Good Samaritan nursing home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews responded to a fire at a Wagner nursing home on Tuesday. In a social media post, the Wagner Fire Department thanked all the agencies and organizations that responded to the fire to help evacuate and keep residents safe. The Wagner Fire Department also...
KELOLAND TV
Eastern SF business happy to see road construction nearly done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As light snow fell Friday morning, road construction crews were still busy at work reconstructing the intersection at 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls. The $6 million project will result in a wider intersection with two through lanes for all four...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal crash on I-90 closes stretch between Sioux Falls and Hartford
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 is back open after parts were closed due to a deadly crash Friday. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation road conditions map says the closure was due to a multi-vehicle crash. The Department of Public Safety confirms to KELOLAND News...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
KELOLAND TV
DTWN restaurant fire, bell ringers needed, colder weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go for Thursday, Nov. 10. District 26 Senate candidate Joel Koskan will not be heading to Pierre this January. A Rapid City woman hit by a truck last month has died. The...
KELOLAND TV
Lennox police investigating stolen trailer
LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — A call about a suspicious trailer turned out to be a theft, Lennox police say. On Wednesday evening, the Lennox Police Department received a call about a suspicious trailer when they discovered it had actually been stolen. Officers eventually found out the trailer had been...
KELOLAND TV
Dog bites man near Sioux Falls park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a man. Officials say it happened yesterday near Legacy Park. Two men were playing with their dog in a grassy area when they were approached by a stray. The stray dog then got into a fight with their dog. One of the men was bitten while trying to break up the fight.
kynt1450.com
Vehicle Pursuit Sweeps Through Yankton
A routine traffic stop led to a traffic pursuit in Yankton early Thursday morning. Highway Patrol says that at 2 am Thursday morning, a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup on Highway 81. Tony Mangan with the SD Department of...
UPDATE: Missing Sioux City teen found
Sioux City Police Department located the missing Sioux City teen Friday afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
SF Police share robbery surveillance video
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for the person that robbed a convenience store on Monday, November 7. Sioux Falls Police posted this surveillance video from the robbery:. If you recognize him or have any info on the robbery, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 605...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say multiple shots were fired in a Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1 a.m. in a southwest Sioux Falls bar, two people went outside the establishment to fight, and someone else started shooting a gun. Nine shell casings were found on the property, three bullets hit the building, and another hit a parked car. As soon as the gun was fired, people started to run. Officers will look to the establishment’s surveillance footage for more information.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating a robbery at convenience store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shoplifting at a local convenience store. The initial call came in as a robbery at the store near the corner of 10th Street and 12th Street in central Sioux Falls. “The clerk believes was a teenager. He ended...
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for suspect in shots fired incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating after gunshots were fired outside a bar last night. Officers were called to the 18th Amendment just before 1 Thursday morning. Police say a group of people walked outside and a couple of them started fighting. That’s when someone...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old male driver was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two male occupants of the semi-truck were not injured.
gowatertown.net
Man killed in fiery crash on Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Names of the three people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29...
KELOLAND TV
Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
dakotanewsnow.com
No injuries reported in Good Samaritan fire
WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Good Samaritan Society executive director has confirmed that all residents are safe after a fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Wagner location. Firefighters are on scene at Good Samaritan Society – Wagner. All residents were safely evacuated. We plan for events like...
KELOLAND TV
Reward offered in dog shooting case
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog. As we told you earlier this week, a pickup drove onto the property 4 miles west of Wall Lake while the owners were away and shot a chocolate lab, named Lucy.
