ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Ron Pulcer: Vermont’s had a single U.S. House district since 1933

By News in Pursuit of Truth
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago

This commentary is by Ron Pulcer, a resident of Rutland Town.

Kudos to Sen. Patrick Leahy for his eight terms as a senator of Vermont. Also, for his decision to not seek re-election. This provided a chain reaction of open seats in 2022 for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and within the state Legislature.

This provided opportunity for younger candidates to campaign. The next members of Vermont's congressional delegation may be less experienced for their new roles, but it will be a good starting point for new and younger representation.

In contrast, Sen. Grassley of Iowa is six years older than Sen. Leahy, and on Tuesday faced a very close re-election bid against Admiral Mike Franken, who served 36 years in the U.S. Navy and was running as a Democrat.

As Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, was running Tuesday for Leahy's Senate seat, the main competition for Welch's House seat was between Vermont Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint and military veteran Liam Madden.

I did not grow up in Vermont, but have lived here for almost three decades. During that time I have really appreciated a positive aspect of Vermont's small size: Vermont has only one U.S. House seat.

You might not think that is a positive because it’s only one vote out of 435 (0.23% of votes). But let me explain.

My home state of Michigan currently has 14 U.S. House districts. Starting with the 2022 election, Michigan now has 13 districts, adjusted because of the 2020 Census. The new district maps appear considerably less gerrymandered than in prior decades. But, even with the new districts, they can lean Republican, Democrat, or be a purple district.

As such, politicians in safe districts, relative to their political party, might safely (if they so choose) ignore one or more segments of the population in their district. With the reduction in gerrymandering, this representation problem might hopefully be reduced.

With Vermont’s single U.S. House district, things are better than in other states in this regard. The single district represents the same geographic area and constituency as do the Vermont seats in the U.S. Senate. Hence, the lone Vermont House Representative should represent "everyone in Vermont."

Vermont House reps can't necessarily cherry-pick based on party affiliation. If they did, they would not be able to continue in office as long as Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch have. The same can be said for their predecessors James Jeffords and Robert Stafford. All these representatives had high general election percentages and stayed in office for many terms before running for Senate.

One thing I learned from searching the Vermont Secretary of State election archive is that between 1791 and 1932, Vermont had more than one U.S. House representative. Vermont ramped up from an initial two House districts to four, then a maximum of six districts in 1820.

From there, Vermont gradually went down to five, four, three and two House districts, given the nation’s westward expansion and immigration. Since 1933, Vermont has had only a single "statewide" House district.

The Republican Party started in 1854, and Vermont was a predominantly Republican state for over 100 years. In 1963, Gov. Phil Hoff became the first Democratic governor of Vermont, but Vermont continued to have Republican U.S. House reps through the 1980s.

In 1991, independent Bernie Sanders became the first non-Republican House representative from Vermont. Since 1991, this single Vermont House seat has been held either by Bernie Sanders or Peter Welch. In their first terms, they won with over 50% of the vote. After their first terms, they each have often received over 60% of the vote, depending in part on the number of candidates. Bernie Sanders’ highest percentage was 69%. Peter Welch has done very well with his best results at 72%, 83% and 90%. In 2020, Welch received 67% against six opponents.

Jim Jeffords and Robert Stafford from Rutland County also had high election percentages. Both were very popular and deserving, based on their records, and also benefited from Vermont's traditional Republican background.

Whoever wins Vermont's U.S. House seat today, Becca Balint or Liam Madden, I hope they will remember that they must represent the entire state of Vermont, all of its citizens, across the political spectrum. If Balint or Madden wants to be reelected in 2024 and beyond, it would be important to consider not only Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, but also Jim Jeffords and Robert Stafford. They were all reelected several times, very often with well over 50% of the vote.

These candidates also served in elective offices before social media. Think of Bernie Sanders’ longstanding in-person town halls during non-campaign timeframes.

Younger candidates know how to utilize social media. While that can be an advantage for both candidate and constituents, we are now also witnessing some of the negatives of social media. The next Vermont House rep should also consider the positive aspects from old-school representation.

Did you know VTDigger is a nonprofit?

Our journalism is made possible by member donations. If you value what we do, please contribute and help keep this vital resource accessible to all.

Email: opinion@vtdigger.org

Send us your thoughts

VTDigger is now accepting letters to the editor. For information about our guidelines, and access to the letter form, please click here.

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Mark MacDonald defends Orange County Senate seat from challenge by John Klar

The Democratic incumbent had been off the campaign trail for the last month after suffering a stroke. His Republican opponent ran an aggressive, highly visible digital campaign focusing on the clean heat standard and cultural issues popular among national Republicans. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark MacDonald defends Orange County Senate seat from challenge by John Klar.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

As they celebrate their blowout victories, Welch and Balint remain grimly concerned over the future of American democracy

The Vermont Democrats won big in Tuesday’s midterms for the U.S. Senate and House. But their election night celebrations were tinged by an underlying fear for the future of the GOP and American democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: As they celebrate their blowout victories, Welch and Balint remain grimly concerned over the future of American democracy.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Republican US Senate candidate Gerald Malloy endorsed by Donald Trump

Gerald Malloy, the Republican nominee for Vermont's open U.S. Senate seat, announced Thursday that he has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump. "I am grateful for the support of our former president, and I look forward to working with him and other talented leaders to put our country back on track, stop rising inflation, bring new jobs to Vermont, and restore the American dream," Malloy said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump helped elect New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan

Donald Trump has some advice for a candidate in a state he lost twice. The former president said on Truth Social that Republican candidate Don Bolduc lost the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan because he stopped embracing lies about the 2020 presidential election. "Don Bolduc...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
VTDigger

Back from Ukraine, Peter Galbraith has more questions than answers

“We’re dealing with a 19th- or 20th-century issue — one country invading another,” said Galbraith, a former U.S. ambassador and United Nations envoy from Windham County. “As a result, we’re not addressing many of the other challenges we face on the planet.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Back from Ukraine, Peter Galbraith has more questions than answers.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Jim Hurt: It’s the economy again. Carbon dioxide removal is good for jobs and profits

Instead of closing coal, gas or wood plants due to age, carbon dioxide and competition from solar and wind, they can be turned into utility-scale, fully renewable power and storage stations that make clean watts, green hydrogen and synthetic fuels. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Hurt: It’s the economy again. Carbon dioxide removal is good for jobs and profits.
WOODSTOCK, VT
VTDigger

Concerns grow over xylazine-laced opioids after infant death in May

From January to July 2022, xylazine was involved in 38 of 126 opioid overdose deaths among state residents, according to the Vermont Department of Health. That is more than double the rate for the same period last year, and reflects a steady rise since 2020. Read the story on VTDigger here: Concerns grow over xylazine-laced opioids after infant death in May.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

‘I am alive’: Russian photojournalist Dmitri Beliakov lands in Vermont

The 52-year-old war correspondent has covered conflicts in Chechnya, Syria and Georgia for the world’s most prominent news outlets. As Russia invaded Ukraine this year, he made the wrenching decision to leave his homeland — and ended up in Rutland County. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I am alive’: Russian photojournalist Dmitri Beliakov lands in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy