Ron Pulcer: Vermont’s had a single U.S. House district since 1933

This commentary is by Ron Pulcer, a resident of Rutland Town.

Kudos to Sen. Patrick Leahy for his eight terms as a senator of Vermont. Also, for his decision to not seek re-election. This provided a chain reaction of open seats in 2022 for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and within the state Legislature.

This provided opportunity for younger candidates to campaign. The next members of Vermont's congressional delegation may be less experienced for their new roles, but it will be a good starting point for new and younger representation.

In contrast, Sen. Grassley of Iowa is six years older than Sen. Leahy, and on Tuesday faced a very close re-election bid against Admiral Mike Franken, who served 36 years in the U.S. Navy and was running as a Democrat.

As Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, was running Tuesday for Leahy's Senate seat, the main competition for Welch's House seat was between Vermont Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint and military veteran Liam Madden.

I did not grow up in Vermont, but have lived here for almost three decades. During that time I have really appreciated a positive aspect of Vermont's small size: Vermont has only one U.S. House seat.

You might not think that is a positive because it’s only one vote out of 435 (0.23% of votes). But let me explain.

My home state of Michigan currently has 14 U.S. House districts. Starting with the 2022 election, Michigan now has 13 districts, adjusted because of the 2020 Census. The new district maps appear considerably less gerrymandered than in prior decades. But, even with the new districts, they can lean Republican, Democrat, or be a purple district.

As such, politicians in safe districts, relative to their political party, might safely (if they so choose) ignore one or more segments of the population in their district. With the reduction in gerrymandering, this representation problem might hopefully be reduced.

With Vermont’s single U.S. House district, things are better than in other states in this regard. The single district represents the same geographic area and constituency as do the Vermont seats in the U.S. Senate. Hence, the lone Vermont House Representative should represent "everyone in Vermont."

Vermont House reps can't necessarily cherry-pick based on party affiliation. If they did, they would not be able to continue in office as long as Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch have. The same can be said for their predecessors James Jeffords and Robert Stafford. All these representatives had high general election percentages and stayed in office for many terms before running for Senate.

One thing I learned from searching the Vermont Secretary of State election archive is that between 1791 and 1932, Vermont had more than one U.S. House representative. Vermont ramped up from an initial two House districts to four, then a maximum of six districts in 1820.

From there, Vermont gradually went down to five, four, three and two House districts, given the nation’s westward expansion and immigration. Since 1933, Vermont has had only a single "statewide" House district.

The Republican Party started in 1854, and Vermont was a predominantly Republican state for over 100 years. In 1963, Gov. Phil Hoff became the first Democratic governor of Vermont, but Vermont continued to have Republican U.S. House reps through the 1980s.

In 1991, independent Bernie Sanders became the first non-Republican House representative from Vermont. Since 1991, this single Vermont House seat has been held either by Bernie Sanders or Peter Welch. In their first terms, they won with over 50% of the vote. After their first terms, they each have often received over 60% of the vote, depending in part on the number of candidates. Bernie Sanders’ highest percentage was 69%. Peter Welch has done very well with his best results at 72%, 83% and 90%. In 2020, Welch received 67% against six opponents.

Jim Jeffords and Robert Stafford from Rutland County also had high election percentages. Both were very popular and deserving, based on their records, and also benefited from Vermont's traditional Republican background.

Whoever wins Vermont's U.S. House seat today, Becca Balint or Liam Madden, I hope they will remember that they must represent the entire state of Vermont, all of its citizens, across the political spectrum. If Balint or Madden wants to be reelected in 2024 and beyond, it would be important to consider not only Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, but also Jim Jeffords and Robert Stafford. They were all reelected several times, very often with well over 50% of the vote.

These candidates also served in elective offices before social media. Think of Bernie Sanders’ longstanding in-person town halls during non-campaign timeframes.

Younger candidates know how to utilize social media. While that can be an advantage for both candidate and constituents, we are now also witnessing some of the negatives of social media. The next Vermont House rep should also consider the positive aspects from old-school representation.

Did you know VTDigger is a nonprofit?

Our journalism is made possible by member donations. If you value what we do, please contribute and help keep this vital resource accessible to all.

Email: opinion@vtdigger.org

Send us your thoughts

VTDigger is now accepting letters to the editor. For information about our guidelines, and access to the letter form, please click here.