A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
APD: Driver runs off after train crash in north Austin
Police said the crash between the train and vehicle occurred at the crossing at Gracy Farms Lane between Burnet Road and Metric Boulevard just after 1 a.m.
Person killed in crash near Parmer Lane; train hits truck in separate crash on other side of Parmer
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the train involved in the crash was a Capital Metro freight train. However, CapMetro clarified that it was not one of their trains. Thursday night was a dangerous one on Austin roads. First, around 11:30 p.m....
Car hits and kills man on I-35 near Parmer Lane
A man died Thursday night after being hit by a car on Interstate 35 near Parmer Lane in north Austin.
APD, TABC investigate reported assault inside 6th Street bar; friends say victim is in hospital
The Austin Police Department the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) are investigating a reported assault at The 512 on 6th early Sunday morning.
90-year-old man with dementia missing from Avanti Hills apartment complex
BEE CAVE, Texas — The Bee Cave Police Department is asking for community help in locating a missing 90-year-old man with dementia. On Nov. 11, Charles Kloac went missing at 3 a.m. from Avanti Hills Apartments after he was caught on a neighbor's Ring camera doorbell. According to city...
Missing elderly woman in Round Rock found safe
RRPD said the 75-year-old woman, who has a cognitive impairment, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday walking on Sunrise Road near East Old Settlers Boulevard.
fox7austin.com
Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt
AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
fox7austin.com
Residents hope for more action regarding homeless man with chainsaw
AUSTIN, Texas - On Wednesday, FOX 7 brought you the story of neighbors who are concerned because they say a homeless man has been cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. This is the Westgate and Stassney Lane area in South Austin. The neighborhood association president says this has been...
fox7austin.com
21-year-old killed in Killeen, police investigating
KILLEEN, Texas - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Killeen earlier this week. The Killeen Police Department says that officers responded to a call Nov. 9 around 9:45 p.m. about a shooting victim in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man, later identified...
Man commits 2 bank robberies in Austin while wearing fake beard
The Austin Police Department asked for help identifying a man connected to two armed bank robberies—one in northwest Austin and the other in southwest Austin.
Austin police seeking missing man last seen in the Domain area
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 34-year-old last seen on Nov. 1 in the Domain area. Justin Haden was reported missing on Nov. 7. Officials said he was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. Haden...
APD looking for man last seen at the Domain Nov. 1
Justin Haden, 34, was last seen in the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing on Tuesday, Nov. 1. He was reported missing on Monday, Nov. 7.
‘Where are you? Are you OK?’ Austin woman intensifies search for missing dad
Laurel Patterson and her friends have been spending hours every day looking for him since he was reported missing Monday.
27 cars involved in 2 days of crashes on same stretch of I-35 in Round Rock
Both crashes sent one person each to local hospitals with minor injuries, said Round Rock Police.
fox44news.com
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life saving measures...
fox7austin.com
New team formed to combat drunk driving in Austin-Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - As alcohol related deaths increase, Austin-Travis County has formed a team to combat drunk driving. The team is called the Impaired Driving Action Team, or "IDAT". The group has met twice since it first formed in October with plans to meet quarterly for at least a year, according to an Austin Public Health spokesperson.
SWAT callout ends with suspect arrest Tuesday morning near West Oak Hill
A SWAT callout happened in the West Oak Hill area Tuesday morning, authorities said.
KXAN
Man sentenced to 20 years after deadly 2020 shooting of girlfriend
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 20 years for murder after the March 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend. Demetrie Mann, 29, was charged with manslaughter after his girlfriend, Lekita Hurd, was shot and killed at a home on Forum Avenue near Wells Branch Parkway on March 22, 2020.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested following SWAT situation in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department (APD) said around 11:56 a.m., officers arrived to the 2500 block of Anken Drive attempting to serve a warrant for a man in an apartment. Shortly after, the man barricaded himself inside.
Man sentenced for 2021 aggravated robbery
Dylan Polinski, 25, was sentenced by a judge Oct. 28, and he will serve his sentence at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice detention center in Huntsville.
KVUE
