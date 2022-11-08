ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan Times-Herald

Brickhouse owner pleads guilty to fraud

Matt Christopher Larsen, the former owner of the now-closed Brickhouse Grille & Tavern, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of deposit account fraud. In a non-negotiated plea, Judge Emory Palmer sentenced Larsen to six years probation as a first offender and was required to pay a $5,000 fine, despite the District Attorney’s office request for six months in jail in addition to the probation.
NEWNAN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. man with more than $3.3 billion in illegally obtained Bitcoin convicted of fraud

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Hall County man has pleaded guilty to using a market on the dark web to illegally obtain more than $3 billion in Bitcoin. Federal prosecutors say investigators raided 32-year-old James Zhong’s Gainesville home in November 2021 where they found 50,676.17851897 Bitcoin with a value of $3.36 billion. At the time, it was the largest cryptocurrency seizure in history.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Grand jury indicts alleged Midtown shooter, new details emerge

ATLANTA - A Fulton County grand jury has formally indicted the woman accused of a series of shootings that shut down Midtown Atlanta on Aug. 22. Raissa Kengne, 34, now faces 14 different counts including murder, felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to investigators, Kengne opened...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Suspect snatches gold neck chain, gets tased by arresting officer

The victim in a Fayetteville sudden-snatch robbery recently found what can happen when wearing jewelry while shopping. The man who snatched the gold chain from the victim’s neck was soon arrested, but had to be tasered by officers. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said a man exiting the...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for man accused of damaging Atlanta cell phone store

ATLANTA - Atlanta police investigators are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for reportedly damaging property at a local cell phone store. Officials say at around 4 p.m. on Oct. 29, the suspect damaged the windows of a Boost Mobile store on the 800 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cars ransacked at Buckhead post office

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say thieves have gone onto a post office property in Buckhead and ransacked the cars of employees. It happened over the weekend and again on Tuesday. A total of seven cars were hit over the two days. Various items, including a handgun, were stolen. A female...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
COBB COUNTY, GA
