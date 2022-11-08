Matt Christopher Larsen, the former owner of the now-closed Brickhouse Grille & Tavern, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of deposit account fraud. In a non-negotiated plea, Judge Emory Palmer sentenced Larsen to six years probation as a first offender and was required to pay a $5,000 fine, despite the District Attorney’s office request for six months in jail in addition to the probation.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO