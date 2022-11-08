Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Brickhouse owner pleads guilty to fraud
Matt Christopher Larsen, the former owner of the now-closed Brickhouse Grille & Tavern, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of deposit account fraud. In a non-negotiated plea, Judge Emory Palmer sentenced Larsen to six years probation as a first offender and was required to pay a $5,000 fine, despite the District Attorney’s office request for six months in jail in addition to the probation.
Ga. man with more than $3.3 billion in illegally obtained Bitcoin convicted of fraud
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Hall County man has pleaded guilty to using a market on the dark web to illegally obtain more than $3 billion in Bitcoin. Federal prosecutors say investigators raided 32-year-old James Zhong’s Gainesville home in November 2021 where they found 50,676.17851897 Bitcoin with a value of $3.36 billion. At the time, it was the largest cryptocurrency seizure in history.
fox5atlanta.com
Grand jury indicts alleged Midtown shooter, new details emerge
ATLANTA - A Fulton County grand jury has formally indicted the woman accused of a series of shootings that shut down Midtown Atlanta on Aug. 22. Raissa Kengne, 34, now faces 14 different counts including murder, felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to investigators, Kengne opened...
Acworth, home builder face lawsuit alleging corruption in zoning dispute
The city of Acworth and renowned home builder John Wieland are facing an ongoing lawsuit alleging city officials and dev...
Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store
A man who attempted to sell a stolen ring to a Cobb County jewelry store last Friday was arrested, police said.
Act of kindness: Georgia police officer pays for woman's gas after card gets declined at pump
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A simple act of kindness can go a long way. One Georgia police officer saved the day for a woman needing to get to work, just days after she was robbed of all her credit cards and cash. The woman, completely out of gas, was attempting...
Embattled former Clayton County sheriff will get his pension | Here's how much he'll get paid
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will be getting his pension. Hill was issued his first pension payment last week, according to a member of the county pension board 11Alive talked with on Thursday. A federal jury found Hill guilty last month on six of...
The Citizen Online
Suspect snatches gold neck chain, gets tased by arresting officer
The victim in a Fayetteville sudden-snatch robbery recently found what can happen when wearing jewelry while shopping. The man who snatched the gold chain from the victim’s neck was soon arrested, but had to be tasered by officers. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said a man exiting the...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County man sentenced to life for violent rape, assault of girlfriend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man will spend the rest of life in prison for the rape and violent assault of his girlfriend. On Oct. 28, a Cobb County jury found 40-year-old Frederick Woodard guilty of rape, aggravated assault strangulation, battery, and harrassing communications. Authorities say the charges...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for man accused of damaging Atlanta cell phone store
ATLANTA - Atlanta police investigators are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for reportedly damaging property at a local cell phone store. Officials say at around 4 p.m. on Oct. 29, the suspect damaged the windows of a Boost Mobile store on the 800 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard.
fox5atlanta.com
Cars ransacked at Buckhead post office
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say thieves have gone onto a post office property in Buckhead and ransacked the cars of employees. It happened over the weekend and again on Tuesday. A total of seven cars were hit over the two days. Various items, including a handgun, were stolen. A female...
Baby Blaise's case | 1 year since SUV was stolen with toddler inside
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Thursday marks one year since an SUV with a baby strapped inside was stolen in DeKalb County, leading to a search for more than 36 hours to locate baby Blaise Barnett. He was eventually found safe following an Amber Alert, but a year later, police...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug’s Attorney Files Motion To Dismiss RICO Case, Accuses D.A. Of “Egregious” Misconduct: Report
Young Thug’s attorney accuses the District Attorney of “egregious misconduct” for obtaining a “sham” grand jury subpoena. Young Thug’s attorney is working hard to establish his client’s innocence in the RICO case against YSL. However, the latest development is what they’re hoping will lead to a dismissal.
Caretaker who vanished mid-trial gets 20 years in elder abuse case
A former caregiver who left the Cobb County courthouse in late September just before being convicted of elder abuse was ...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
16-year-old shot while breaking into cars near GSU now facing charges
ATLANTA — Police say a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself while breaking into cars near Georgia State University. The teenager is now facing charges, but he did not go to jail. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes found out why. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Haralson County detention officer killed in 'tragic accident', sheriff says
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of detention officer Daniel Salazar in a tweet Thursday. It all happened Tuesday evening when deputies were called to a home just a little before 6 p.m. in reference to a "gunshot wound." In another tweet,...
‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
WXIA 11 Alive
Woman indicted in shooting that killed two, injured a third and sent Midtown Atlanta into panic
ATLANTA — The woman accused in a shooting earlier this year that killed two people, seriously injured a third and sent Midtown Atlanta into a panic has now been formally indicted. The indictment against Raissa Kengne includes a slew of charges, including two counts of felony murder, two counts...
Manhunt underway for man police say kidnapped, raped, carjacked woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman before stealing her car. According to police reports, a woman told police that she had been kidnapped from a southwest Atlanta nightclub around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 near Lee and White streets.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 3