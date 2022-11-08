Read full article on original website
Debite launches an innovative new product; Debite Pay
Debite, the dynamic financing platform built for early-stage companies, has announced they’re launching a new product called Debite Pay. Debite Pay is an innovative payment solution that allows early-stage companies to send a payment directly from their Debite corporate credit card to a bank account. Early-stage companies can unlock...
FinTech Connect Launches “FinTech in Flux” Industry Benchmark Report Reveals Adapting To Consumer Demand and Investment In Tech Are Key For Winning Edge
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, today released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive. As the...
Fintecture closes €26 million Series A funding round to become the preferred transaction platform for B2B merchants
Fintecture, a pioneering next-gen B2B payment platform announces a new Series A funding round of €26 million with new investors Eurazeo, RTP Global, HEC Ventures, Allianz Trade, along with Business Angels including Olivier Pomel, founder & CEO of Datadog and Huey Lin, funding COO of Affirm, board member of Crypto and PayU, and existing investors Target Global, Samaipata and Societe Generale.
BlockFills Launches Vision Crypto Cloud, SaaS Solution for Emerging and Established Digital Asset Business
BlockFills, a fast-growing global digital asset trading and financial technology company, today announces the launch of Vision Crypto Cloud, a secure, full-service, end-to-end digital asset trading, order management, and risk management solution that enables institutions to quickly gain access to the digital asset ecosystem out of the box, without the multi-year timeline and expense associated with building an in-house solution.
FlexM Awarded as the Best ASEAN Fintech by MAS at the Singapore Fintech Awards 2022
“Embracing Digital, Charting the New Normal”, the theme for the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) Global FinTech Awards 2022, was set keeping in mind the rampant age of digitalization that is taking over the financial industry. The Global FinTech Hackcelerator and the SFF Global FinTech Awards, hosted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA), were held at the SFF from the 2nd to the 4th of November, 2022.
AQRU Launches Crypto Accountancy Start-up Daxiom
AQRU plc (AQSE: AQRU), an incubator specialising in opportunities in decentralised finance (“DeFi”), is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Ben Sampson and Elliot Fielding, Managing Partners of the UK-based chartered accountancy firm Sampson Fielding Ltd. (“Sampson Fielding”), to launch a start-up under the brand “Daxiom” offering technology-led accountancy and advisory services for institutions holding digital assets, and their auditors.
Percayso Inform Partners with Shift Technology to Deliver Enhanced Solutions for Insurance Providers
Insurance data intelligence provider, Percayso Inform, and Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimisation solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced the two organisations have entered a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced fraud detection solutions for insurance providers. The Shift product suite uses Artificial Intelligence to enable insurers to automate and optimise decisions from underwriting to claims, resulting in superior customer experiences, increased operational efficiency, and reduced costs.
FF Virtual Arena: Interactive Digital Banking Features Radar – What Banks Need To Know
“The bar is continuously raising, everybody is looking out for competition and that’s how it starts. You look at what the competition has so you know the necessities of your region – and if that continuously changes, of course, you need to invest.”. Peter-Jan Van De Venn, VP...
Lightyear Chooses LHV to Power Instant EUR Payments
LHV, a leading banking services provider to over 200 fintech and crypto companies, is pleased to announce a partnership with Lightyear, the European investment platform founded by two early Wise employees. LHV will provide Lightyear with real-time EUR payments and other banking services. Lightyear was founded by ex-Wise duo Martin...
EQT Ventures III closes Europe’s largest venture capital fund committed to early-stage tech startups
EQT has closed Europe’s largest venture capital fund committed to early-stage tech startups. EQT Ventures III (the “Fund” or “Ventures III”) closed with total commitments of EUR 1.1 billion, of which EUR 1 billion is fee-generating, bringing the total commitments raised across the EQT Ventures’ Funds to EUR 2.3 billion since launching in 2016.
FV Bank Announces Launch of Digital Asset Custody Service
FV Bank, the U.S. licensed global digital bank that offers a vertically-integrated suite of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to customers including fintech and blockchain firms, has today announced the launch of its digital asset custody and settlement services for its U.S. and international clients. FV Bank’s...
Figure Technologies Launches Ready Life Partnership to Increase Mortgage Access
Figure Technologies, a leader in transforming financial services through the power of blockchain technology, announced the launch of its partnership with Ready Life, a rising fintech disrupting the mortgage industry. Through their mobile app, customers of Ready Pay can apply to obtain a mortgage without a credit score, leveling the playing field for many consumers looking to own a home.
The Fintech Fix 09/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Bladex Enters Into a Strategic Alliance with Komgo, Driving Innovation in Trade Finance Solutions
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) has entered into a strategic alliance with Fintech company Komgo, becoming the first bank in Latin America to join this platform in which international banks and large corporations participate. Many of these platform participants are long-established clients, counterparties, or prospects of Bladex. This will increase Bladex’s capabilities to develop innovative solutions to further support foreign trade in the region.
Kuda, the money app for Africans, launches in the UK
Today, Kuda, the money app for Africans is launching in the UK as part of a major global expansion drive, following a total investment of over $90 million USD. The launch will enable hundreds of thousands of UK-based Nigerians to combat high remittance costs on large transfers which currently average out at eight percent¹ – significantly short of the UN Sustainable Development Goal target of 3%². Kuda’s vision is to give all Africans globally access to friction-free and affordable financial services, connecting the diaspora with Africa and increasing financial inclusion.
Moonfare Launches Dedicated Family Office Investment Platform as Managers Increasingly Allocate to Private Markets
Around 60% of family offices surveyed by Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, and UK-based association Global Partnership of Family Offices (GPFO), said they have increased their allocations to private markets over the last two years. By contrast, the survey found, interest in traditional public equities has waned, with well over 50% of respondents saying they have reduced exposure to both public equity and fixed income.
Finnish Foppa Launches New Financial Products to Help Companies Through the “Marketing Valley of Death”
Finnish marketing growth investor Foppa has launched two new financial services, Foppa Fixed and AdCredit, to help companies through the “Marketing Valley of Death”, that most companies that don’t invest enough into marketing, fall into. Foppa Fixed is for paying the marketing budget as installment payments, and Foppa AdCredit for payments with extended payment terms.
Quant’s Gilbert Verdian on Interoperability and the Benefits of Digital Assets
From Sibos 2022, we sat down with Gilbert Verdian, the Founder and CEO of an interoperable solutions provider, Quant, to discuss the complexity of connecting different financial systems and the transition of traditional assets to more secure digital assets. From securities to equities, the industry is starting to realise that...
Trulioo: Consumers consider identity verification vital when engaging with crypto exchanges
New research from Trulioo, a leader in global identity verification, shows consumers consider identity verification vital and reassuring during onboarding and throughout their relationship with crypto exchanges. The research, highlighted in the “Crypto customers call for reassurance in uncertain times” report, reveals that 70% of crypto users feel more at...
CommercialInsurance.net Becomes Tivly to Showcase Solutions-Oriented Approach to Insurtech
CommercialInsurance.net, an industry-leading digital commercial insurance marketplace, today announced the rebrand of its core business to Tivly. The new brand name is based on the word “positively” to capture the firm’s solution-centric approach to matching commercial insurance providers with the businesses they target while also providing additional value-added services for its insurance industry partners.
