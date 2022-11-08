ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

GNV chamber to host epilepsy fundraiser

The Greater Gainesville Young Professionals will host Purple Pint Night for Epilepsy Awareness Month on Wednesday at First Magnitude Brewing. The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a $10 ticket that earns you a commemorative pint glass, a raffle ticket and a wristband that gives you $1 off each beer bought. All profits will fund research for an Epilepsy cure.
Developer to build 212 apartments in Newberry

A development and construction firm based in South Carolina has announced plans to build 212 cottage-style apartments in Newberry. Sands Companies announced on Thursday the purchase of a 22-acre lot for the build-to-rent units. “With this new project, Sands is bringing the model it has perfected in the Carolinas and...
Ward to take mayoral reins from Poe in January

Voters selected Harvey Ward on Tuesday to lead the city of Gainesville as the next mayor, capping off months of campaigning and a field with nine other candidates. Ward, a city commissioner, defeated opponent Ed Bielarski, the former general manager of Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU), with 58% of the vote—20,310 total votes. Bielarski received 42% of the vote with a turnout of 53%.
Update: Officials cancel events, prep for Nicole

UPDATE (4:51 p.m.):. Gainesville officials announced that city offices will remain open on Thursday, but parks will close for the day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. City offices will close Friday for Veterans Day. The city has moved its residential trash pickup scheduled for Thursday to Friday. The city asks...
Ridaught: Girls basketball starts Monday

Last year the area finished without a girls basketball state champion or a state semifinalist. However, this year expect the hoops season for the ladies to be much improved. Hawthorne, which lost to Ponce De Leon in the 2021 Class 1A state championship game, lost at top seed Wildwood in last year’s 1A-Region 4 Final.
Poe: Gainesville in good hands after elections

With Harvey Ward’s mayoral win, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said voters have validated the city commission and placed officials in a position to further the work. “I was impressed by the margin of victory that Harvey had over Ed Bielarski,” Poe said in an interview. “I think that was a real statement win for the direction that the commission has been headed and looks like it will continue to head.”
ACPS to host a transportation job fair

Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) will host a Transportation Job Fair on Monday and are looking to hire at least 50 drivers. There are currently at least eight daily bus routes that need drivers. “The issues we are having are students are not able to be picked up on time,...
Five Alachua County teams in state playoffs

It was a strange year for high school football with all of the weather issues early. We had games this fall on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and we begin the playoffs with another storm affecting games in the area. The Buchholz ‘home’ game against Pace in a Class...
Alachua County again selects an all-Democratic BOCC

Voters chose to return Democratic incumbents to the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), giving Ken Cornell and Marihelen Wheeler additional terms and returning Mary Alford to fill out the term she left in May. However, Tuesday’s election marked the final at-large voting for BOCC seats. While voters across...
Voters pass surtax, single-member districts

Alachua County voted by narrow margins to approve a one-cent sales tax and single-member districts for the county commission. With all 64 precincts reporting, the one cent sales tax passed by a four-point margin, 52% to 48%. The amendment to the county charter providing for single-member districts passed by a slightly smaller margin, 51.5% to 48.5%.
Newberry shooting claims one

A dispute between two neighbors led to a fatal shooting in Newberry on Wednesday morning. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), deputies responded to a shooting at 27726 SW 87th Ave. at 9:24 a.m. It was determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor...
Bradford County jury hands down death sentence

A Pinellas County man serving a life sentence received the death penalty on Tuesday for killing a prison inmate in 2019. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, a Bradford County jury found Leo Lancing Boatman guilty of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a state prisoner after he killed William Chapman on July 5, 2019.
Familiar faces retain state, U.S. House seats

Election Day brought a clean sweep for area incumbents looking to return to Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. With 93% of the votes counted, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Gainesville, had 62% of the votes in her battle with 28-year-old political newcomer Danielle Hawk for the 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race early in the evening.
ACSO gets extra salary boost, refutes report

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted against a staff recommendation on Tuesday and opted to give $2.7 million in one-time funds to the sheriff’s office in order to boost salaries and combat vacancies. The funds come on top of a 7% salary increase that the BOCC...
Teen dies in Levy County crash

A 17-year-old teen from Old Town died Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Levy County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the crash occurred just after noon at the intersection of County Road 207 and NW 28th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling north on County Road 207 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve, according to FHP.
GFR extinguishes apartment fire

Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) firefighters extinguished a blaze and rescued a dog at the Boardwalk Apartments on Wednesday evening. According to a GFR release, units were dispatched at 8:09 p.m. to an apartment fire at 2701 SW 13th St. where they discovered a complex with heavy fire conditions. Multiple units...
