dakotanewsnow.com
kfgo.com
KELOLAND TV
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
KELOLAND TV
Woman killed in Grant County crash on U.S. Highway 12
MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — A two-vehicle crash west of Milbank Monday morning left one woman dead and two men hurt. According to preliminary information from the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Both vehicles ended up in the eastbound lane.
gowatertown.net
Brookings County cattle theft under investigation
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of nine calves from a pasture north of Brookings. The nine calves, worth a combined $10,000, were taken sometime between October 27th and November 5th. The calves are black with either blue or pink ear tags and no...
gowatertown.net
Pickup rollover north of Watertown seriously injures one
WATERTOWN, S.D.–One person was seriously injured Saturday night in a pickup rollover in Codington County. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened just after 11 p.m. fourteen miles north of Watertown. The pickup was southbound on 453rd Avenue, which is a minimum maintenance road, near the intersection with...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man faces list of charges after stop near Estelline
ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man was pulled over early Sunday morning near Estelline after a Hamlin County Sheriff’s Deputy caught him driving over 100pmh in a 65mph zone. A DUI investigation was initiated after it appeared the driver was intoxicated. The department says the 33-year-old was arrested for Felony DUI, Driving While License is Suspended, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle.
gowatertown.net
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
gowatertown.net
Wintry mix of weather expected across South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A wintry day across parts of the Dakotas today as a storm system moves northeasterly through the region. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Vipond…. Snow accumulations in the Watertown area will be very minimal, but in north central South Dakota, it’s a different...
South Dakota man killed in West Virginia crash
A man from South Dakota has died after a single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County.
brookingsradio.com
13 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota, including 1 in Brookings County
Thirteen COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 3078. One of the deaths was reported in Brookings County. There have been 871 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have dropped by 15 to 76. There have been 265,890 total cases.
KELOLAND TV
Huron man gets 10 years for drug conspiracy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Huron man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on charges of Conspiracy to Distribute meth in South Dakota. Jeffrey Pomerico, 27, will also serve five years supervised release following his 10-year prison sentence. He will also pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
gowatertown.net
Watertown City Council rejects land purchase for potential north bypass loop (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–On a split vote, the Watertown City Council rejected a recommendation from the CIty Engineering Department to purchase one acre of land from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for $10,900. City Engineer Heath VonEye says the land, just north of the city limits at 814 26th Avenue...
gowatertown.net
Judge Robert Spears wins close race but faces mandatory retirement age
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A contested judicial race in northeast South Dakota was decided by voters Tuesday. In the Watertown-based Third Circuit, 68-year-old incumbent Robert Spears defeated Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore in a very close race. The election saw Spears come out ahead with 15,536 votes, compared to 14,799...
athleticbusiness.com
City Approval Paves Way for Ice Arena's More-Streamlined Construction Process
With its concrete foundation poured, Prairie Lakes Ice Arena in Watertown, S.D., will proceed with a streamlined construction process, thanks to the city council's approval this week of an amended professional services agreement. As reported by the Watertown Public Opinion, the amendment authorizes city manager Amanda Mack to execute change...
Sayler among four to sign with SDSU Men’s Basketball
The South Dakota State men's basketball team has received completed paperwork from four student-athletes that are expected to join the Jackrabbit program ahead of the 2023 fall semester. Slated to don Yellow and Blue as freshmen next season are Joe Sayler (White River, S.D.), Gabriel "Bubz" Alvarez (Houston, Texas), William Whorton (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Conner Kraft (Fargo, N.D.).
KELOLAND TV
DSU fans to say goodbye to Trojan Field
MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a historic weekend at Dakota State University. This Saturday marks the last sporting event at Trojan Field. Trojan Field opened in 1968. Not only is it home to DSU football and track, it also hosts the Madison high school football and track programs.
