Around 60% of family offices surveyed by Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, and UK-based association Global Partnership of Family Offices (GPFO), said they have increased their allocations to private markets over the last two years. By contrast, the survey found, interest in traditional public equities has waned, with well over 50% of respondents saying they have reduced exposure to both public equity and fixed income.

2 DAYS AGO