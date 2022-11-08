Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Fintecture closes €26 million Series A funding round to become the preferred transaction platform for B2B merchants
Fintecture, a pioneering next-gen B2B payment platform announces a new Series A funding round of €26 million with new investors Eurazeo, RTP Global, HEC Ventures, Allianz Trade, along with Business Angels including Olivier Pomel, founder & CEO of Datadog and Huey Lin, funding COO of Affirm, board member of Crypto and PayU, and existing investors Target Global, Samaipata and Societe Generale.
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect Launches “FinTech in Flux” Industry Benchmark Report Reveals Adapting To Consumer Demand and Investment In Tech Are Key For Winning Edge
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, today released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive. As the...
ffnews.com
Percayso Inform Partners with Shift Technology to Deliver Enhanced Solutions for Insurance Providers
Insurance data intelligence provider, Percayso Inform, and Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimisation solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced the two organisations have entered a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced fraud detection solutions for insurance providers. The Shift product suite uses Artificial Intelligence to enable insurers to automate and optimise decisions from underwriting to claims, resulting in superior customer experiences, increased operational efficiency, and reduced costs.
ffnews.com
Leading Blockchain Intelligence Company TRM Labs Announces $70 Million Series B Funding
TRM Labs, a leading blockchain intelligence company, has announced a $70 million expansion to the company’s Series B funding round, bringing the raise to $130 million in total. The investment was led by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, with participation from Goldman Sachs and previous TRM investors including PayPal Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, and others. The expansion follows a TRM Labs $60 Million Series B funding raise in December 2021 led by Tiger Global.
ffnews.com
EQT Ventures III closes Europe’s largest venture capital fund committed to early-stage tech startups
EQT has closed Europe’s largest venture capital fund committed to early-stage tech startups. EQT Ventures III (the “Fund” or “Ventures III”) closed with total commitments of EUR 1.1 billion, of which EUR 1 billion is fee-generating, bringing the total commitments raised across the EQT Ventures’ Funds to EUR 2.3 billion since launching in 2016.
ffnews.com
Moonfare Launches Dedicated Family Office Investment Platform as Managers Increasingly Allocate to Private Markets
Around 60% of family offices surveyed by Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, and UK-based association Global Partnership of Family Offices (GPFO), said they have increased their allocations to private markets over the last two years. By contrast, the survey found, interest in traditional public equities has waned, with well over 50% of respondents saying they have reduced exposure to both public equity and fixed income.
ffnews.com
CommercialInsurance.net Becomes Tivly to Showcase Solutions-Oriented Approach to Insurtech
CommercialInsurance.net, an industry-leading digital commercial insurance marketplace, today announced the rebrand of its core business to Tivly. The new brand name is based on the word “positively” to capture the firm’s solution-centric approach to matching commercial insurance providers with the businesses they target while also providing additional value-added services for its insurance industry partners.
ffnews.com
Koinal Adds Fuel to Crypto Fire With Raft of New Features Including Apple Pay, Making Crypto Even More Accessible and Secure
Koinal, the popular crypto trading platform owned by global fintech services group, SG Veteris, has teamed up with Apple to make investing in crypto even easier. It already allows payments through credit and debit cards or bank transfers, and it is now one of only a few providers to let people buy cryptocurrencies with Apple Pay, providing its customers with even more choice.
ffnews.com
Mendel raises $60 million dollars to consolidate its offer in the Mexican market
Mendel, the B2B company that seeks to modernize the finances of large corporations in Mexico, announced a new round of capital and debt for $60 million dollars. Said financing comes from Industry Ventures , Infinity Ventures and Victory Park Capital . Mendel began operations in Mexico in 2021 and at...
ffnews.com
Finnish Foppa Launches New Financial Products to Help Companies Through the “Marketing Valley of Death”
Finnish marketing growth investor Foppa has launched two new financial services, Foppa Fixed and AdCredit, to help companies through the “Marketing Valley of Death”, that most companies that don’t invest enough into marketing, fall into. Foppa Fixed is for paying the marketing budget as installment payments, and Foppa AdCredit for payments with extended payment terms.
ffnews.com
FV Bank Announces Launch of Digital Asset Custody Service
FV Bank, the U.S. licensed global digital bank that offers a vertically-integrated suite of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to customers including fintech and blockchain firms, has today announced the launch of its digital asset custody and settlement services for its U.S. and international clients. FV Bank’s...
ffnews.com
Quant’s Gilbert Verdian on Interoperability and the Benefits of Digital Assets
From Sibos 2022, we sat down with Gilbert Verdian, the Founder and CEO of an interoperable solutions provider, Quant, to discuss the complexity of connecting different financial systems and the transition of traditional assets to more secure digital assets. From securities to equities, the industry is starting to realise that...
ffnews.com
Hourly.io Announces MGA Collaboration with Great American Insurance Group
Hourly.io, a fast-growing workers’ comp and payroll startup, announced today that it is expanding its reach through its collaboration with Cincinnati-based Great American Insurance Group. In this expanded collaboration, Hourly will serve as a Managing General Agent (MGA), leveraging its underwriting expertise and unique workers’ compensation and payroll technology...
ffnews.com
Half of Future Fund Recipients Say Their Businesses May Have Closed Without Its Support Finds New Economic Evaluation
An independent economic evaluation of the Future Fund has found that it provided a lifeline to businesses during the pandemic, with 48% of recipients saying their company would have been likely to close without its support. The evaluation also found that the scheme met its short-term objectives of increasing the...
ffnews.com
Thames Technology unveils Europe’s first metal payment card production facility
The first metal payment card production facility in Europe has been opened by Thames Technology, one of Europe’s largest retail and financial card manufacturers, at its headquarters in Rayleigh, Essex. The unveiling took place at its open day on Tuesday 8th November which was attended by over 100 customers...
ffnews.com
Figure Technologies Launches Ready Life Partnership to Increase Mortgage Access
Figure Technologies, a leader in transforming financial services through the power of blockchain technology, announced the launch of its partnership with Ready Life, a rising fintech disrupting the mortgage industry. Through their mobile app, customers of Ready Pay can apply to obtain a mortgage without a credit score, leveling the playing field for many consumers looking to own a home.
ffnews.com
Lightyear Chooses LHV to Power Instant EUR Payments
LHV, a leading banking services provider to over 200 fintech and crypto companies, is pleased to announce a partnership with Lightyear, the European investment platform founded by two early Wise employees. LHV will provide Lightyear with real-time EUR payments and other banking services. Lightyear was founded by ex-Wise duo Martin...
ffnews.com
FlexM Awarded as the Best ASEAN Fintech by MAS at the Singapore Fintech Awards 2022
“Embracing Digital, Charting the New Normal”, the theme for the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) Global FinTech Awards 2022, was set keeping in mind the rampant age of digitalization that is taking over the financial industry. The Global FinTech Hackcelerator and the SFF Global FinTech Awards, hosted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA), were held at the SFF from the 2nd to the 4th of November, 2022.
Comments / 0