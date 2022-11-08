ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

NASA sticks to plan to launch Moon rocket Wednesday

NASA said Friday it plans to attempt its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon as scheduled next Wednesday, after inspections revealed only minor damage from Hurricane Nicole's passage through Florida. The uncrewed mission, dubbed Artemis 1, will bring the United States a step closer to returning astronauts to the Moon five decades after humans last walked on the lunar surface.
WCNC

Nicole postpones next Artemis launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The next possible launch of Artemis-1, NASA's uncrewed test flight in their efforts to return humans to the moon, will not happen prior to Wednesday, Nov. 16 as a result of impacts forecast from Hurricane Nicole, NASA announced Tuesday. The Space Launch System rocket and...
